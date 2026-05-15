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The perfect shopping day in New York
As designed by Shop Rat and The Scumbler.
May 15
•
Eliza Brooke
and
Emilia Petrarca
53
9
9
The World of Cheese
Perusing vintage issues of Gourmet magazine.
May 8
•
Eliza Brooke
5
2
Dissecting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Plus a review of Anne Hathaway’s other new movie, 'Mother Mary.'
May 4
•
Eliza Brooke
5
4
3
Sally Quinn on the art of party reporting
An interview with the Washington legend.
May 1
•
Eliza Brooke
7
2
4
April 2026
10 perfect wines for spring
D.C.’s natural wine guy returns.
Apr 24
•
Eliza Brooke
8
2
1
Drawings from Rome
How I spent five days in the Eternal City.
Apr 17
•
Eliza Brooke
11
3
Recs: teenage nostalgia edition
Yogurt, Benetint, Marc Jacobs.
Apr 10
•
Eliza Brooke
5
1
2
The making of Rye Bunny, a hotly anticipated D.C. restaurant
Is this the future of restaurants?
Apr 3
•
Eliza Brooke
13
2
1
March 2026
Mason Currey asks the question on everyone’s mind
How does an artist make a living?
Mar 27
•
Eliza Brooke
10
1
6
How to build an artistic life
An interview with my favorite gallery owner.
Mar 20
•
Eliza Brooke
14
5
3
The best Oscars looks, according to people with good taste
Plus my own fave.
Mar 16
•
Eliza Brooke
24
5
5
Pre-rejected New Yorker cartoons
In which I try my best.
Mar 13
•
Eliza Brooke
7
2
© 2026 Eliza Brooke
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