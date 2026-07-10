You heard the sticker. (Photo: Zach Adams)

Like all sane people, I lament the heap of emails that accumulate, ceaselessly, in my inbox. That said, I have never regretted receiving or opening an edition of 730DC, a daily newsletter filled with must-know news about life in the nation’s capital. It’s a compact cheat sheet with a lively sense of humor and evident local pride — delivering, for instance, rundowns of Trump’s hellacious Freedom 250 events alongside word of the latest merch drops from the D.C. Metro. Reading it takes five minutes and leaves me feeling more connected to the city I call home.

It’s also a fascinating experiment in local journalism. Founded in 2013, 730DC is run by a team of very dedicated volunteers. Staffers all have day jobs — some are journalists, but others work in government, urban planning, the arts, or the nonprofit sector — and they write and edit the newsletter in their spare time. At a time when The Washington Post has been gutted by its billionaire owner and local outlets like DCist have shuttered, small operations like 730DC (as well as The 51st, which was founded by former DCist and WAMU radio staffers) play an important role in collecting and distributing city-specific news.

For the latest “Most Interesting Person in D.C.,” I talked to the current editorial team at 730DC about the newsletter’s origins, how they make it happen every day, why they’re moving toward a co-op model, and, of course, what spots they love around the city. (Buckle up: This is the first edition of the “Most Interesting” series to feature a recommendation for a city intersection.) If you care about media or D.C. — or if, perhaps, you’re one of 730DC’s roughly 25,000 subscribers — this one’s for you.

The following has been condensed and edited for clarity.

A newsletter born out of a brighter moment in digital media

Hayden Higgins, co-founder and editor (who, since the early pandemic, has lived in Seattle): 730DC originated in the fall of 2013, when I was a fellow at Atlantic Media. I created it with Michael Mellody, who I went to college with, and Nick Desien, who I met in the fellowship program. Those were heady days in internet media. We were seeing that you could do low-cost, high-independence projects — really experimental stuff, if you were so inclined.

At the same time, there was this anxiety in the air about the number of millennials moving to D.C. The story of D.C. in the 2010s is one about housing, gentrification, and population growth. We were new arrivals, too, and we noticed that while we were really curious about the city, there was a pretty big gap in [some other transplants’] understanding of what was going on in the city. I called it an “Ubertarian” mindset. People would take a car from place to place and not know anything about what was in between.

For me, it was both frustrating and exciting to see ambitious and well-meaning young people moving to the city and thinking they were going to change the world through federal apparatuses — but [at the same time] totally missing what was happening in their own backyard. I felt that if we could make people understand that they can make a difference by lobbying their councilmember, rather than banging their head against a wall trying to move the U.S. Senate, that could be empowering.

My co-founders and I were walking past the Foggy Bottom Metro stop when we came up with the [idea of sending the newsletter at] 7:30 a.m. That’s when it really crystallized: It’s everything you need to be an informed citizen for that day.

The 730DC team in 2021, featuring Rachel Abastillas, Hayden Higgins, Gracie McKenzie, Patrick McMahon, Nina Kanakarajavelu, Ariana Mushnick, Andrew DeFrank, and David Meni. Photo: 730DC

How 730DC evolved from a one-man operation into a group project — and how the team puts the newsletter together every day

Hayden: I was renting a room in Mount Pleasant from a guy who worked for some defense contractor, and I didn’t have a computer because Atlantic Media paid so little money. I wrote early editions of 730 from the Mount Pleasant Library, and then I would go home and practice bass on a little headphone amp off of my iPod Touch. So 2013.

For a year and change, I did the newsletter with Michael and Nick, with contributions from a couple of other people. Then there was a period of time where I just wrote it myself, every day. At a certain point, a woman named Christina Pappas emailed me and was like, “Hey, this is really cool. I would love to help.” I was a bit skeptical, but she convinced me that I should let her write. Then more and more people started doing that. I’m not predisposed to ask for help, but it was not sustainable to write it myself. Since about 2015, 730DC has always been [created by] somewhere between eight and 25 people at any time.

Kieran Pierce, editor: I got involved in 2018. When I moved here in 2017, I knew, like, one person. So I just asked around: How do you learn what’s going on in D.C.? How do you figure out where you fit? After I heard about 730, I read every edition and clicked every link. I was a super user. Finally I was like, wait, I want to write for this newsletter. So, professionally and politely, I slid into Hayden’s DMs and was like, “Can I help grow this thing? I’ll work on readership growth, writing, events — I don’t care. I just love it so much.”

Gracie McKenzie, managing editor: I moved to D.C. ten years ago, on the weekend of the big snowstorm in 2016, for a temp job at the public radio station WAMU. I had moved around a lot until that point, going back and forth between Boston and New York — but my WAMU job was longer-term than any of the jobs I’d had before, so I was excited to invest in the city. I think I found 730 and Hayden on Twitter.

I wound up getting a full-time job at CityLab, at The Atlantic. I was curious about writing for 730, but I was writing about bike lanes — [shorthand for] urban policy — all day. I couldn’t do bike lanes at night. I remained a really engaged reader, and then, in 2020, I got a new job with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom that covers gun violence. 2020 was an intense time, and they needed extra help at 730. That’s when I joined as an editor.

There are 25 of us working on 730 now. We have three writers and one editor for most nights. During the day, we start populating the draft doc with links — which people have been sharing in Slack — and looking around for other news. The writers draft three or four blurbs each. By 9 p.m., the editor goes in to make sure that everything is accurate, that all the links are working, and that it’s the best reading experience possible. If there aren’t enough jokes, we add some in, because it needs to be joyful and fun. We’re also checking to make sure that it’s not all heavy or all light news.

Hayden: The editor is thinking about how these write-ups relate to what we’ve already written and how they relate to one another. Do we have four items about transportation? Let’s break that up. Maybe can punt two of them to later in the week and instead elevate something about housing or sports. Did we miss anything? Is there late-breaking news?

Kieran: I work for the federal government, in a small, independent, non-partisan agency under Congress. I like to remind the writers that I’m not a journalist by trade. I’m often asking for advice from Gracie or Hayden in front of everyone, so they remember that this is no one’s day job.

Wheatpasting, at left; Kieran Pierce, at right. (Photos: 730DC , Kieran Pierce)

Sahar Roodehchi, editor: We say that our other jobs are our “money jobs.” I’m not a journalist, either — I work in digital comms for a nonprofit.

Everyone talks about D.C. being a transient city, and our whole ethos goes against that. It’s a rich city, and there are people who live here who are not transient. We want to make sure that’s respected. The more you work on 730 and learn about different neighborhoods, the more you think about that lore when you go into writing. The best writing connects the dots between stories and makes sure that people can see those connections.

Hayden: At the beginning, local blogs like Frozen Tropics and Borderstan were really important to how we sourced stories. Listservs and Facebook groups have also been key. It was never about sharing just [what was published by] the quote-unquote “journalism media.” It was about remixing and recombining information from different kinds of media to present a holistic picture of the city. And it was always important to have a feedback loop with our readers. They’re our greatest resource.

Gracie: People DM us about events and send in submissions [for things they think we should share]. We do our best to funnel that into the weekly scheduler, which is a preview of the week to come. There’s a lot happening in D.C., and we don’t want our readers to miss anything.

How 730DC refined its internal processes and launched plans to become a co-op

Kieran: When Gracie came on, she brought order to some of our structures. The process was much more ad hoc when I joined. It’s still a labor of love, but it was much more of a ragtag team back in the day. There wasn’t anyone designated to run social media or events — it was more like, “Hey, I have time, I’ll log into the Instagram to post something.” Many of us wrote or edited multiple nights a week. Now we each work one day a week.

Gracie: I’m really curious, personally, about how to build news organizations that work better for both the people inside of them and the readers. There are so many things that are broken about the way we’ve run news organizations up to this point. I went to a Co-ops 101 training run by Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy, which is an incubator that helps existing businesses convert to co-ops and [provides resources] to start new co-ops. I got a ride back with a lawyer from Beloved Community Incubator who thought that moving to a co-op model would be relatively straightforward for us.

That was about a year ago. Because 730 is a side project for everybody, becoming a co-op is moving relatively slowly, but we’re working to make it happen. We’re really excited about it. We’ve operated like a co-op for as long as I’ve been involved — after we pay our expenses every year, we vote as a team on how much of the money that’s left in our bank account we want to split amongst the staff. But we haven’t had the official legal entity set up.

Kieran: We’re lucky because a lot of our writers are involved in organizing and co-ops themselves. I’m excited about [the co-op model] because it provides a way for people other than editors to have leadership positions at the newsletter. I know how to be an editor — I’m happy being in that box — but I would love for our co-op board to be full of people who know what they’re doing in that area.

The 730DC team. (Photo: Zach Adams)

Why 730DC ’s team believes in local news, despite the shrinking landscape

Adam Sneed, editor: I’ve been an editor in newsrooms and have worked on newsletters forever — like, since way before they were cool. In D.C.’s blog heyday, there was a more robust local media scene, with more reporting happening. People are still doing very good work, but the smaller [ecosystem] means that more attention is given, rightfully, to heavier stories. Coverage of the vibrant life here in D.C. is missing. It’s not the fault of any of the great reporters doing the work — there’s just a limit to what they can do.

I’m grateful for Substack newsletters, writ large. There are a lot popping up, which is great. But something that’s less likely to happen on Substack are those short, silly posts [that were common during the blog era], because you know you’re imposing on someone’s inbox. If I’m sending an email, I need it to be important. That’s a different dynamic from publishing on a website.

Andrew DeFrank, editor: A friend of mine, Aditi Dinakar, publishes great, consistent, local D.C. food blogging on her Substack, aditieats. It’s a mix of news, info about openings and closings, and more longform stuff. But the most underappreciated local news source is WTOP. Their D.C.-specific page has a ton of stories that are great and not paywalled. People should go to them more.

Hayden: People have a much greater appetite for and interest in small things than our current media model would have you believe. Maybe this is romantic, but I think that people really love and care about that. In a world where we’re alienated in so many different ways, our relationship to place stands out as a way to have an un-alienated relationship with society and with ourselves.

People who haven’t gone to journalism school or worked in media can still contribute to a thriving local news ecosystem. I think 730 has done a good job of navigating the false dichotomy between journalism and advocacy. We talk a lot about the [ethos] of “inform, provoke, engage.” Literally, if a writer is struggling with a difficult blurb, I’ll tell them to go back to that formula. Inform: What’s new? What happened? Provoke: What does this mean, and how does it shift our understanding or give deeper context? Engage: How can you, as a reader, get involved?

Kieran: We don’t want you just talking about your city, we want you to meet your neighbors and hang out with them. We don’t want you just talking about the newest restaurant — we want you to go to the restaurant.

Adam: Last year, my partner and I were like, “We want to connect with people in person and have more dedicated time to make art.” Right after we had that conversation, we walked to the grocery store and there was a sticker on a sign that said: “Come to the Petworth Drawing Club!” It’s run by Carlos Carmonamedina, who makes postcards, posters, and prints of D.C. [We attended] the second meeting of the club, and now it’s a monthly thing. It’s just people in the area who want to get to know their neighbors.

I’ve put the drawing club in 730 a couple of times. At one of our recent gatherings, I met someone who said, “I read about this in a newsletter, so I came!” I’m a tiny part of 730, but it’s so much fun to see that feedback loop.

Sahar: D.C. is a big city, but it’s also kind of a village. I love [local] drama, like when the owner of Johnny’s All-American bar declared himself the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner. Not to get too existential about it, but we’re living through a time when people feel increasingly isolated from their neighbors — I’m from Georgia originally, and I feel that every time I go home to the suburbs. I want our readers to feel a connection to the city, because that’s a rare and special thing.

Andrew: I grew up on Capitol Hill. I thought I was going to work in Democratic politics in New York or D.C., but over the course of my senior year of college, I found my passion for urban planning and local planning policy. When I moved back to D.C., I realized that I had tunnel vision about the city my whole life. I was going to school in Northwest, and my friends lived in NW or Bethesda. My discovery of 730 is wrapped up in my expanding knowledge of the city, including learning about [the urbanist nonprofit] Greater Greater Washington and D.C. bike culture, getting to know Shaw and Columbia Heights, going to Wonderland Ballroom — all of that stuff.

Great merch. (Photo: Zach Adams)

Where the team is eating, drinking, and spending their time in D.C.

Heat Da Spot Café: “For their breakfast sandwiches. It’s a wholesome, family-owned Ethiopian restaurant run by Semret and Timnit Goitom, who are twins.” — Kieran

“I really like the green sauce from Heat Da Spot! You can buy it in bottles. It’s great. They won’t tell you what’s in it.” — Gracie

Friends Meeting of Washington: “It’s a lovely community space, especially for building intergenerational community. I’ve been going [to Quaker Meetings] for the last two years. It’s been really good for me, as a person, to sit in silence for an hour every week and not look at my phone. The first time I went, I had an anxiety episode in which I became convinced that I’d left Thai takeout on the counter. I was dogsitting for another 730 editor, and I thought the dog would get the takeout, which had onions in it, and maybe die. So I ran out of the meeting and biked up the hill from Dupont to Mount Pleasant with a flat tire. The takeout was not there. It was fine. That was a really good lesson for me.” — Gracie

Kalorama Park: “I love Malcolm X Park, obviously. Who doesn’t? But I feel like not enough people appreciate Kalorama Park. There’s a lovely hill where you can watch the sun set.” — Sahar

Garfield Park: “It’s where I had recess for the first 14 years of my life. I still love going there. It’s a wonderful place to have a picnic or just to go sit, especially in the summer. It’s a big park and it’s on Capitol Hill, but I never hear anyone talking about going there.” — Andrew

Izumi: “I’ve lost two sushi places since living in D.C., which has been really hard for me. I miss North Sea, which was a relatively inexpensive spot at the top of 18th Street. Then I lost Shanghai Tokyo. So I’m now all-in on Izumi on Columbia Road. I need them to stay open, for my mental health.” — Gracie

[Ed. note: Izumi gets the Scumbler co-sign. Reliable sushi, friendly vibe, and covered patio seating that’s open pretty much year-round!]

No Kisses Bar: “It’s my regular spot. I love the vibe and the people who work there are great. I always sit down and chat with them and have a wonderful time. Bring-your-own-vinyl night is fun, and Sonny’s and Doubles [the connected pizza and coffee shops] are excellent places to work when you’re sick of your house.” — Adam

Showtime Lounge: “Showtime is one of those places where you’ll always run into somebody you know. It happens to me every time I come back to D.C., which is cool.” — Hayden

The intersection of New Hampshire and Q Street: “There are places where you can see D.C.’s future coming into focus, and this is one of them. In the morning, there are so many people walking to the Metro, so many people biking — it looks positively Dutch. But it’s classically D.C. There are apartment buildings, row homes, a dog park. It’s not big-box, Navy Yard-type stuff. It feels like a bustling but calm city. A lot more of the city could feel like that.” — Andrew

If you live in D.C., drop your favorite local newsletters in the comments section! And if you don’t live in D.C., sound off anyway — I’d love to hear who’s doing local journalism well in your city.

To worthwhile emails,

Eliza