A little news up top: One of my stories for Bloomberg has been nominated for an L.A. Press Club award! The piece, a collaboration with Lucas Shaw that was edited by Julia Rubin, is all about how hard it’s been to get a job in Hollywood in recent years, thanks to factors like studio consolidation, the migration of production out of L.A., and fewer shows and movies getting greenlit. I talked to actors, costume designers, producers, and executives about the struggle to find work — and how they’re getting by while they wait for something to land. It was incredibly meaningful to report. If you missed it when it first came out, I hope you’ll give it a read now!

In this edition of the newsletter, we’ve got a capsule review of The Sheep Detectives, followed by some other things that never fail to make me weep. The sob-fest is below the paywall, so to get access to that, as well as the full Scumbler archive, consider becoming a paid subscriber :)

Upgrade!

Two sleuthing sheep. Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

I messed up big-time a few months ago, when I received an invitation to a press screening of a movie called The Sheep Detectives and — assuming it was some silly children’s movie — dismissed the email without further thought. This was irresponsible on a few levels. First, it’s my job to be curious and open-minded about The Culture, and the least I could have done was a simple Google search. Second: The Sheep Detectives has revealed itself to be a critically-acclaimed hit that’s both funny and heart-wrenching, all wrapped up in a cozy English mystery.

Revoke my license! Huge miss by me!

Here are some facts about The Sheep Detectives:

I loved it.

It’s about a flock of sheep whose shepherd reads them whodunnits every evening and who, when faced with the real-life murder of their keeper, set out to solve the crime.

The sheep are computer-generated. They are voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris O’Dowd, Bryan Cranston, and Regina Hall. My boyfriend Brett Goldstein plays not one but two sheep, a pair of dumb jocks (young rams), which is a fun casting choice.

The people are live-action actors. This wing of the cast includes Hugh Jackman (the doting shepherd), Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson.

Cousin Greg Nicholas Braun, as a doofus small-town cop, does a very bad British accent. Somehow this only adds to the movie’s charms.

It was written by Craig Mazin, a master of both the high and low (Chernobyl, The Last of Us, various Scary Movie and Hangover sequels).

There is a gag in which someone falls asleep while counting a flock of sheep. I was so locked in on the mystery that I interpreted this as a clue about his nocturnal activities and did not get the joke until Alex mentioned it later.

Several reviews I read before we bought tickets made note of the fact that the critic in question wept during the film.

Because I tend to cry at sad animal things — also happy animal things — I knew that I was a goner and said as much to my theater companions. (Alex’s reply: “Duh.”) For me, there were two distinct causes of weepiness.

Some very mild spoilers ahead. I will not reveal the killer.

The first and most obvious is the way that the movie deals with death. In sheep culture, we learn, there is a common understanding that when our ruminant friends depart life in the paddock, they become clouds in the sky. Death doesn’t exist for them. This is because sheep also have the remarkable ability to willfully forget painful memories — they simply count to three and poof! Deleted. You can see where this leads: The Sheep Detectives are going to learn that, as awful as grief is, it also helps us hold onto the memories of our departed loved ones. (Incidentally, it’s also difficult to solve a crime when you keep forgetting key facts — see Memento.)

Obviously this made me cry. What an elegant and sophisticated bit of lore to teach kids about death! Smart man, Craig Mazin.

What really got me, though, is the winter lamb. Another artifact of sheep culture, at least in this bucolic English hamlet, is that lambs born in the winter months (as opposed to the spring) are automatically labeled outcasts. And there is a winter lamb in this story — a slip of a thing with a tiny voice, whose only friend is Hugh Jackman the shepherd, who has to curl up under a tire swing in the pouring rain because the other sheep won’t let him sleep inside the barn. INSTANT TEARS. TEARS EVERY TIME THE WINTER LAMB WAS ONSCREEN. I’m such a mark for pathetic little animals. I love the winter lamb, who is a CGI creature and not a real animal, and want to make him my pet.

Look at the winter lamb :(((( Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

As I’m sure you can guess, things work out for the winter lamb. Herd lesson no. 2 is that you shouldn’t discriminate against people (sheeple). But there is one harrowing moment towards the end of the film in which the Sheep Detectives, having just solved the murder with the crucial assistance of the winter lamb, leave their wee associate in the dust as they triumphantly head back to the pasture. As though he wasn’t a member of the team! Most other movies — lesser movies — would have the sheep turn back and beckon the winter lamb to join them. But no: Mazin gives us that awful beat to show how cold the real world can be. (More tears.) It’s only later that the sheep realize the error of their ways and welcome the little guy into the fold.

The Sheep Detectives got me thinking about the many times that I have cried in recent memory. Here are seven of them…

Alysa Liu’s gold medal-winning free skate at the 2026 Olympics

Goosebumps as soon as the first chords of Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park” hit. Choked up at the 30-second mark when she lands her first jump and the crowd cheers. Full-blown happy tears at 1:50, when the disco beat drops. (Good lord, I am getting emotional right now re-watching the video for journalistic purposes.) This is a “the kids are all right” kind of cry — so, the opposite of crying over the winter lamb, who is very much not all right.