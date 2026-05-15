Today’s newsletter is a collaboration with my friend Emilia Petrarca, a freelance writer and the author of my favorite shopping newsletter, Shop Rat. Shopping can be really anti-social these days: Picture me at my desk, shrimp posture in full effect, scrolling until my dried-out contact lenses eject themselves from my eyeballs. By contrast, Emilia makes shopping seem like an opportunity to get out into the world and get curious. Check out her posts about the SoHo stores that raised Lena Dunham, the branded trash cans of Madison Avenue, and what the Metropolitan Opera’s in-house cobbler does all day. (I was so jealous of that last one.)

While D.C. has some exemplary clothing stores, retail is not the city’s strong suit. That’s okay! But it means that when I want to do some in-person clothing recon, I’m doing it in New York, usually on a work trip in the slices of time between my various obligations. As a result, I’ve started putting serious thought into my shopping plans while I’m in town.

In the interest of formalizing my list, I hit up Emilia — a Manhattan native who now lives in Brooklyn — for a discussion of the perfect shopping day in New York. We’ve got her itinerary up top, followed by mine. We aimed for pleasure and pragmatism, meaning energy-efficient routes, a diversity of wares, and satisfying snack breaks.

Read on for discussion of…

The humbling experience of visiting The RealReal (Madison Ave. edition)

The city’s most pleasant denim emporium

Our go-to tailors (in New York and D.C.)

Vintage options that are cool and not insanely overpriced :)

— Eliza Brooke, author of The Scumbler

The following conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity (as literally always).

Emilia goes uptown for snap cardigans, a bagel tower, and New York’s most charming pharmacy

Emilia’s itinerary… and a snap cardigan!

Emilia: I’m choosing to focus on Madison Avenue because every time I’m up there, I feel like I’ve gone on a trip. It’s a very foreign place to me — it’s so elegant and storied, whereas, growing up downtown, things were a bit more chaotic and strange. Madison Ave. has a lot of history, but it’s also going through a renaissance at the moment, so there’s good variety in the stores there.

I’d suggest starting at The RealReal on Madison and 71st. I’m a regular at the SoHo RealReal and now the Court Street RealReal — I’m about 15 minutes closer to it since moving, which is both helpful and extremely dangerous. You’ll find a lot of Madison Avenue brands at The RealReal. It’s a humbling reminder that you will occasionally make some regrettable purchasing decisions, which feels like a good way to ground yourself at the start of your shopping day.

Eliza: You know, I’ve only ever been to The RealReal in SoHo, and that was just to make a return. I’ve never browsed. Do the stores emphasize different brands, depending on the neighborhood?

Emilia: I would think so, but in general, it’s all quite fancy stuff. It’s where they put out their prized pieces, like watches and bags. I’ve never actually purchased anything from any of their stores — I also go to return stuff — but it’s fun to see something in person that you favorited online.

Alternatively, E.A.T. by Eli Zabar on Madison and 80th is a great place to start your day — in which case you could head towards The RealReal and make that your last stop. (Other great places to wind down your tour, if you’ve got time: Attersee or Old Stone Trade.) I always like to recommend a meal before a shopping excursion so you don’t get hangry, make bad decisions, and start fighting with whoever you’re with.

Eliza: That’s very wise. What are you ordering at E.A.T.?

Emilia: I’ve gotten the matzoh ball soup and the Tower of Bagel, which is exactly what it sounds like: a build-your-own bagel tower with lox. It’s quite indulgent at $32. The prices there are insane, but I kind of love it for that.

Eliza: It’s a shopping day! If this is your version of lunch at Bergdorf’s, I think it’s fine to treat yourself.

Emilia: After The RealReal, I’d go to The Row. Sometimes it’s fun to pretend that you’re rich!

Eliza: That’s a good way of approaching a pretty daunting brand.

Emilia: When I interviewed Chris Black, he was like, “They’re always so nice to me there.” Apparently, if you’re an interested, enthusiastic shopper, they’ll be nice to you. (And if you’re Chris Black.) I’ve only been once and was quite intimidated by it, but it’s a beautiful space. The Row also has a selection of items not from the brand — at the Hamptons store, they have potato chips and funny little things they’ve curated. It’s like their version of The Strategist’s “Things I Can’t Live Without” series.

After The Row, we’re going to the Ralph Lauren mansion. There are two buildings, both incredibly opulent — it’s like you’re entering some English castle. That’s a fun place to walk around. I would not go to Ralph’s Coffee, though.

Eliza: Is it that it’s too touristy? Because that’s been my aversion to it. Although, I will say, there is a Ralph’s at the fancy mall in Virginia, which I visit with some regularity for Sun Tailoring, a great D.C.-area tailor. I would plausibly go to the Ralph’s there, away from prying eyes.

Emilia: I would get a Ralph’s coffee there, too. I think you’re just outing yourself as a tourist if you go in New York. I feel like no one’s there to drink the coffee — they’re Instagramming themselves. I don’t want to be a part of that! I also try to avoid liquids and bathroom runs during shopping missions.

Then Zitomer Pharmacy, a classic. Go upstairs, where they have items like funny needlepoint pillows. Don’t get the CBK headband. The one thing I got there is a fake Gucci pill case. Every time I pop a pill, I feel glamorous.

Treasures of Zitomer’s! Photos: Emilia Petrarca

Eliza: I’ve always wanted to make a pilgrimage to Zitomer’s. Who is shopping there, typically?

Emilia: It’s like that neighborhood’s CVS, so it’s people picking up prescriptions. I had a vision in my head that it’s some kind of wonderland, but it’s mostly just a pharmacy. The selection feels very frozen in time, very uptown. They sell those funny cocktail napkins that are like, “Mommy needs a glass of wine!” That’s the charm.

Eliza: I need to go. The impression that I get is that it’s not trying to be cool, which is refreshing.

Emilia: It’s so uptown. For my last stop, I’m going to agnès b. They closed their SoHo store, so I think this is one of the only ones left in New York. The SoHo store always made me a little sad because there was never anyone there — it was on Mercer with Palace and Nike, and the audience in that area was like, What is this? But, uptown, people are buying their seasonal snap cardigans.

Eliza: And for readers who are not familiar with agnès b. as a cultural object, what does it represent? And what does it mean to you personally?

Emilia: I associate it with Tribeca and SoHo. If you grew up in the ’90s and your parents were downtown people, there’s a good chance your mom wore a snap cardigan. If you’re lucky, you inherited one or two of them. So, for me, there’s a nostalgic appeal. I have my mom’s cardigan, and it’s been washed 10,000 times and is really soft. They’re fancy hoodies, basically.

Eliza: What a special heirloom!

Emilia: And it’s a wink — if you know, you know. But the brand is very different uptown, and that pops my downtown bubble. Like, right, everyone wore those cardigans. I did a post with E.A.T. and agnès b., and Eli Zabar talked about Agnès coming in for the first time and eating a bagel with a fork and knife. There’s a lot of history between the brand and the Upper East Side.

Eliza: During a shopping day like this, do you get weary at any point? Because for me, personally, there’s always a point where I tap out. I’ll just refuse to try on any more clothes.

Emilia: Honestly, most shopping days are browsing days for me. If I need to buy something, I’m going to one place, with a mission. This itinerary is for a Saturday when it’s nice out. I’m gathering information and talking to people. And at all of these places, you can strike up a conversation with someone and they’ll engage with you.

But I do get tired, which is why I kept my itinerary to 10 blocks. You have to eat a good breakfast, and you have to wear good shoes!

Eliza goes downtown for perfect denim, old movie posters, and statement jewelry

Eliza’s visit to The Consistency Project (in Brooklyn)… and her shopping path!

Eliza: When I’m in New York, I’m focused on visiting stores that I can’t find at home in D.C., and I’m trying to see clothes that I’d otherwise only be able to find online. In general, actually, I’ve started treating travel as my main shopping outlet. This restores some of the romance to shopping, because browsing online sucks!

Emilia: I feel like your day is going to be so intentional and mapped-out. You have a limited window and you have to nail this.

Eliza: Exactly. I’m starting the day at whatever bagel shop is most convenient to where I’m staying — I’m not too picky because the floor is high for New York bagels, although I always trust Bagel Pub. I’m getting a pumpernickel bagel with tofu cream cheese, which some people in my life say is “disgusting,” plus cucumber and tomato. I’m also getting a cold brew from the closest bougie coffee shop.

Emilia: You’re getting coffee at a separate place from your bagel? Interesting.

Eliza: Yes, because I’m a snob in this respect. Then I’m heading to the Lower East Side. I’m starting at The Consistency Project, which you and I have both written about. I just learned that they have a Broome Street store?

Emilia: Yeah, I didn’t realize they were on Broome, either!

Eliza: I’ve only been to the one on Atlantic in Brooklyn. But it’s a great place to buy secondhand denim, especially Levi’s. The staff will guide you on sizing, and you try on a ton of different options in order to figure out what works best for your body. Natasha, the founder, is so kind and knowledgeable. Levi’s 501s kept giving me diaper crotch — the technical term for when the fabric bunches up awkwardly — and she told me that a lot of people have that experience with 501s. It turns out 550s are way better for me.

Emilia: The Consistency Project is such an incredibly pleasant experience. I’m like, why isn’t this everywhere?

Eliza: And to your point about wanting to really engage with store staffers, that’s a place where they’re going to give you the time of day.

Emilia: They don’t make you feel like you’re being annoying when you’re asking questions.

Eliza: Or when you ask to try on five more pairs! I’m also hitting The Consistency Project early because I need all of my stamina to try on that many jeans. Then I’m walking down Orchard to hit up Kallmeyer. I need to touch some silks.

Emilia: Great idea. Their fits are a little oversized, so you want to go try it on. That’s a store that I’ve been to a number of times specifically to see how something was going to fit on me.

Eliza: I went there when I was shopping for my wedding dress. I didn’t want to wear white, so I was open to anything formal that seemed interesting. I tried on a little shorts suit that was great. I haven’t bought anything from them, though. Have you?

Emilia: I bought a skirt that was too big. Daniella [Kallmeyer] told me to go to Allen Tailoring, though, and now Eduardo is my go-to guy. Kallmeyer was fruitful — I got a skirt and a tailor out of it.

Eliza: That’s the ideal retail experience. Next up, I’m going to pop into Kartik Research. Their clothing is beautiful, and it feels pretty gender neutral. I want to see what fabrics and embroidery they have going on.

Sick pants from Kartik Research and sick jewelry from Old Jewelry. Photos: Kartik Research and Old Jewelry

Emilia: That’s a great one to see up close. And since you’re going unisex, you definitely want to try it on, too.

Eliza: That’s the other point in favor of an IRL shopping day. I feel like I don’t know what size to buy when I’m shopping online anymore. Sizes vary so much between brands.

Emilia: I have a measuring tape at my desk at all times — I go by measurements, rather than size. But with shoes, my biggest pet peeve is when a brand says that “a 10 fits like an 11.” I recently bought a pair of shoes in a rush, and even though they were a little tight, I figured they’d stretch out. Now I’m realizing that they’re a full size too small. Even though they’re technically my size! How’s a girl to know?

Eliza: How indeed! Having a tape measure at your desk is very smart, though.

Emilia: It’s because I’m such a RealReal girl. You’ve got to measure before you hit buy.

Eliza: I should start doing that. So, heading one block down Orchard, I want to pop into Susan Alexandra to see some sparkly, colorful baubles.

Emilia: I feel like the Gen Z girls who work there will always tell you about something you weren’t aware of. They’re young, cool, and fun, and I want to know what they’re into!

Eliza: It seems like that would give you a little energy boost at this point in your shopping day. Speaking of, I will also need a snack by this point. If I were getting lunch, I’d go a little out of the way to visit Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles on Doyers Street. I miss that place.

Emilia: I worry, though, that it might make you kind of sleepy.

Eliza: Actually, that’s fair. So perhaps it’s about a scone at whatever coffee shop I pass next.

Emilia: There’s a new bakery in Dimes Square called Elbow Bread. I’d get a big chocolate chip cookie there.

Eliza: Oh, that’s perfect. Yes. With a fizzy water to refresh and hydrate. And maybe Tasty Hand-Pulled Noodles is what I do at the end of the day. Okay, so after my snack, I’m going to Sandy Liang to see more cute girly things in person. Like, I need to get my paws on one of her skirts with plastic pockets for your treasures.

Then I’m going to Old Jewelry. I follow them on Instagram, and they sell the most interesting, sculptural silver pieces. Have you been?

Emilia: Yes, and it’s in this tiny cubby hole in a mall under the Manhattan Bridge. You have to go in, to the back, and up a flight of stairs. Unless they’ve moved, I believe they’re on the same floor as Eckhaus Latta. The founder of Old Jewelry is super nice. She gave me all these jewelry repair tips, which I found useful, and her stuff is amazing. You can get an engagement ring or just an everyday piece. The prices are good, too.

Eliza: What was the best repair tip you got from her?

Emilia: She gave me a polishing cloth that I use all the time. It’s magical. You have to wash your piece in dish soap after so it doesn’t eat away at the metal, but it’s very powerful.

Eliza: Ooh. Alchemy! Once we’ve had our fill of cool jewelry, we’re heading up to Posteritati on Centre Street.

Emilia: I’ve never heard of this one!

A Polish poster for The Muppet Movie and a David Hockney-designed poster for the 1981 New York Film Festival! Photos: Posteritati

Eliza: Oh, it’s fantastic. It’s a vintage movie poster store. A lot of their posters are international — which are often more artistically unusual than American posters, which tend to be more commercial and straightforward — and they really range in price. Some are really approachable, and some are like $10,000. I do support online shopping where Posteritati is concerned, because they have a robust catalogue that allows you to search for posters by movie, genre, or style. But it’s absolutely worth a trip because the lovely people who work there will pull out any poster for you to look at.

And that’s my day! I have to ask, though: As a local who’s more up to date on that area than I am, what am I missing? What would you be hitting up?

Emilia: There’s a new vintage store called Ancien on Henry, behind the mall where Old Jewelry is. Desert Vintage is great — it’s so full of rare archival fashion that it feels like going to the Costume Institute at the Met — but if I actually want to purchase something, I’d be going to Ancien.

A lot of people like Lara Koleji on Orchard — you can probably find an agnès b. snap cardigan there. Chad Senzel just opened a store down there, too. He’s more menswear, but he has a really good eye and there’s always something fun there. These are small stores, which is nice. You can pop in for 15 minutes, then keep it moving.

There are, of course, a million versions of the dream shopping day in the greatest city on earth. Drop yours in the comments below! And don’t forget the snacks.

Love,

Eliza & Emilia

Subscribe to The Scumbler!

Subscribe to Shop Rat!