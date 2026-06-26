Good morning, Scumblettes! Two items of business before we dive into today’s mega-newsletter.

First: The Scumbler’s Eliza-is-pregnant sale is running until the end of June! For just four more days, your annual subscription will be 20% off with this special discount. If my writing, interviews, and cartoons are a meaningful part of your weekly routine, there is no better way to support my work. And, as I approach my (unpaid) maternity leave, there is no better time!

(By the by, you’ll still be getting The Scumbler every Friday while I’m away. I’ve got some great guest posts, essays, and cartoons stockpiled for you.)

Second: For SSENSE, I interviewed the comedian and filmmaker John Early about Maddie’s Secret, one of the strangest and best movies I’ve seen this year. Early has a crazy command of tone: He loaded up his proverbial Ninja blender with Lifetime movies, Showgirls, a dash of Hitchcock, and Isaac Hayes’s Shaft soundtrack, and the resulting smoothie is completely unique and a lot of fun. Read the story and see the movie, in whichever order suits your schedule.

Even though I’ve been freelance for almost eight years, I’ll never tire of listening to other people talk about self-employment. Being your own boss is hard and weird, and there are thousands of ways to go about it, depending on your financial needs, family circumstances, temperament, circadian rhythms, hopes, and dreams. Not everyone’s approach will apply to your situation, but it’s still helpful to compare notes.

Pregnancy and impending parenthood disrupted my freelance life in a big way. First and third trimester exhaustion forced me to rest when I would have otherwise pushed myself. This alone was a tough pill to swallow: Time is literally money when you’re unsalaried, and I felt deeply guilty waking up later than usual, even though I knew it was the only way to get through the day. Then there was the looming matter of unpaid maternity leave. How much time could I take off? How hard would I need to hustle in the months before giving birth to make up for that lost income?

I’m not the only one navigating these questions. (I learned as much in my recent interview with Sandy Liang, who dropped some hot pregnancy style tips and opened up about her maternity leave experience.) So, in a bid for collective sanity and wisdom, I reached out to a handful of women I admire — freelancers, self-employed people, small business owners — about how they navigated professional life during pregnancy, how they structured leave for themselves, and how motherhood has changed their outlook on work.

All of their answers are different, but that alone is a comfort, I think. If there’s no one way to do this, there’s no wrong way, either.

Today we’ll be hearing from…

Maura Brannigan: Freelance writer, editor, brand consultant, and author of the shopping newsletter Clotheshorse. Maura is also the VP of Content at JBC, a boutique communications agency.

Amrit Tietz: DJ and co-founder of Spread the Jelly, a modern parenting website.

Sophia Roe: Chef, recipe developer, culinary producer, and brand content creator-slash-consultant. Author of the food newsletter I Am Sophia Roe.

Ana-Maria Jaramillo: Speech pathologist and the owner/founder of the Voz Institute, a multidisciplinary pediatric therapy clinic in D.C. With her husband Gus, Ana-Maria also owns La Tejana, the best breakfast taco shop in town, where she oversees catering and admin.

Liana Satenstein: Freelance writer for legacy publications and author of the fashion-focused newsletter Neverworns. Liana also hosts Neverworns Live! Shopping — she compares it to “deranged QVC” — and organizes epic closet sales for tastemakers like Chloë Sevigny and Lynn Yaeger.

Alisha Ramos: Author of the books and culture newsletter Downtime. Historically, Alisha has also consulted with brands on strategy around content, email and newsletters, and branding. (Fun fact: I contributed a guide to D.C. while Alisha was on her second maternity leave this spring!)

The following has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Let’s get into it! From a physical and emotional standpoint, how did pregnancy impact your work life? Did you have to make any adjustments to your workload — or your expectations for your own productivity — as a result of the changes you were experiencing in your body?

Maura: With both of my pregnancies, I was brutally sick for the first 14 weeks — nausea, vomiting, migraines, and an exhaustion that someone once described to me as feeling like your blood has been replaced by cement. Until you’re in it, you can’t really understand what that means. You cannot “push through” the first trimester the way hustle culture would have you believe.

The first time around, scaling back was a reactive decision. I was blindsided by how little I could get done even when I was trying to maintain my normal pace. (Which is, I’ll note, a massive failure of how we educate and prepare people for the physical realities of pregnancy — the risks, the symptoms, all of it.) The second time, I proactively scaled back before I hit a wall. I also told my contacts I was expecting right around 12 weeks because I wanted all of us to be able to plan realistically. I was bracing to be quietly dropped from rosters. Instead, I was overwhelmed by the support I received. I’m very lucky to work with a lot of women and a lot of mothers, and it showed.

Amrit: Obviously you’re sluggish and tired — you’re growing a human — but during pregnancy, I started getting more perspective on how I wanted to spend my time. I felt more productive than before. That’s the case for a lot of founders. We hosted a dinner [for Spread the Jelly], and almost every person was like, “I started a business either extremely pregnant or in my first year of motherhood.” I was pregnant while I was ideating on Spread the Jelly — I had my daughter in February 2023, and we launched in October 2024.

While pregnant, I limited my work as a DJ to shorter gigs in environments where I could go to the bathroom more frequently. I also didn’t do anything that went crazy late. At this point, I’ve pivoted away from working in clubs and into brand- and fashion-adjacent work. Most events are wrapping by 10 or 11 p.m., not 2 or 3 a.m.

Amrit Tietz and Liana Satenstein

Sophia: I was really tired at the beginning of pregnancy, but I didn’t have a lot of nausea. My second trimester, I felt great — but I couldn’t burn the candle at both ends. Dani, the COO of my business, almost needed to put her foot down. She told me: “If your morning is heavy, the evening is light.”

I really learned how to be a “no” person while I was pregnant, because I was so used to saying yes to things. Choosing yourself when you’re pregnant really means choosing your baby. For this weird, short period of time, you’re a package deal. Choosing to go home and rest isn’t just good for you, it’s good for them, too.

Ana-Maria: At the beginning of my pregnancy, I got all of the textbook symptoms. I had really bad nausea, and I was anxious because I wanted to make sure that my baby was developing correctly. I was working a little bit less than I typically did, and I spent a lot more time at home. Before, I would go into the clinic three or four days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m. I’d also go to La Tejana on the weekend to help out during service — cleaning tables, taking out the trash, taking orders. During my first trimester, I wanted to stay home because I felt like ass.

Luckily, things turned around when I started taking supplements for my nausea. Then I went into overdrive. I’m inherently a very focused person: When I put my mind to something, I will not stop until I get it done. During my second trimester, I went a little bit too hard — I was at the clinic every day, all day, and then I’d come home and collapse on the couch — but I’m actually grateful that I did that. For my mental health, I needed to get back into a rhythm.

Liana: Everyone experiences pregnancy differently. I have friends who have had heinous times and others who have had great ones. I had these bizarre, surging bouts of energy. I think I actually did more work than when I wasn’t pregnant. There are insane photos of me with my naked bowling ball belly, hosting a live show at Susan Alexandra. This was roughly a week before I popped the baby out. I worked until the bitter end — literally until the day I gave birth. I was tired during my first trimester, though. Once, I fell asleep on the couch at my coworking space.

Alisha: I had both of my kids through IVF. That, in and of itself, was a journey. With my first pregnancy, I felt overloaded emotionally and physically, but I also had this underlying anxiety about my career coming to a standstill. I felt like I needed to fill up my work plate so I wouldn’t be irrelevant when I got back to work. Now that I have some hindsight, I know how not true that was.

The second time around, I gave myself more grace. For instance, I got more flexible about when I would publish the newsletter. Before, I was militant — I needed to hit send at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. It was an insane rule that I created. My advice, if you’re a freelancer or self-employed, is to give yourself more freedom. At the end of the day, my readers didn’t care if I sent a newsletter on a Sunday rather than a Friday.

Because I was so swollen and physically not feeling like myself, I also created a hard rule: no video calls in the third trimester!

How did you structure your maternity leave and return to work? What career or financial factors shaped your approach?

Sophia: I definitely didn’t do maternity leave the way I should have. I thought three months would be long enough, but when I went back to work, I lost my breast milk supply. Because of that, I ended up going back on maternity leave for another two and a half months. There’s nothing wrong with formula — I had to do combo feeding with formula to get back to breastfeeding — but I was really committed to being able to breastfeed. I fought for 16 days, and I finally got my supply back.

While I was on leave, I was in a nice baby bubble. But I had set up my leave in such a way that I had work commitments on the other side that I couldn’t back out of. I’m a freelancer, but I don’t sit in front of a computer. I had taken on big projects that required travel and overnight hotel stays. My body was not prepared to do 12 hours on my feet for a bake sale, on no sleep, with a three-month-old at home.

If I could do it again, I would take on work that isn’t so physical. I should have done more consulting and project management, where, instead of being the one who’s making the food on-site, I’m putting together PDFs and recipe packets and curating menus.

Liana: I didn’t take substantial time off, although I had originally planned to take three months. In the end, I think I took around two or three weeks. It’s a blur. I had prepared some pieces to publish while I was in the thick of it, but when the baby would sleep, I’d work. My husband would help, too — he works from home, which is a huge plus. Obviously, I wasn’t working as crazily in the first few months postpartum as I was before or while I was pregnant.

My leave was fully unpaid. I had some monthly income from Substack, and I saved up as much as I could before I gave birth.

Maura: The first time, I was fully offline for 14 weeks. JBC gave me 12 weeks of paid leave, which I’m deeply grateful for and also deeply aware is not the norm — especially given that I was part-time with them at the time. I took two additional unpaid weeks on top of that. The second time, I took the same 12 weeks but kept a handful of very low-lift projects rolling, including copy editing and other tasks I could do in 30-minute windows. With a toddler in daycare during the day and a newborn at home, I actually had more downtime than I expected, and I liked keeping my brain gently engaged on my own terms.

I want to be clear, though: The fact that I had any paid coverage at all is an exception, not a rule, and that’s a disgrace. My husband got two weeks. The U.S. parental leave situation is shameful compared to almost every other developed country, and the freelance ecosystem makes it even more precarious. That I was able to piece together something reasonable doesn’t mean the system is working, just that I got lucky.

Amrit: In the lead-up to maternity leave, I was like, “It would be so nice if I had paid time off.” But the grass is always greener. When I went back to work, it was on my terms. Financially, I was in a place where I could go back when I felt ready, but I started working, for my own sanity, around the eight or nine week mark. I also weaned from breastfeeding on the earlier side — after around four months — because I wanted to go back to a more regular work schedule. Travel, nightlife, and DJing were not conducive to exclusively nursing, although I know people who do it.

[Being excited to go back to work early] is also the privilege of working in the area that most interests you. With Spread the Jelly, I was desperate to build a platform and community that I would have benefited from when I was pregnant.

Maternity leave has become more normalized, but leave for miscarriages is less so. Prior to my daughter’s birth, I had recurring miscarriages. Last year, when I had a second trimester miscarriage, I remember thinking: What is a reasonable amount of time to take off? With motherhood, even many freelancers try to carve out time for themselves, but there are no formalized guidelines for miscarriage leave. Most people just go straight back to work. I’m still recovering from that experience, but I didn’t always feel like I was entitled to take time off. [Because it’s not discussed,] it can feel indulgent — which is crazy, because it’s not.

Alisha: I took six months off for my first leave, which sounds crazy to me now. With my second, I took three months, because I was chomping at the bit by the end of those six months. I was ready to get back to a routine. I’m so lucky that I love my job, and I love working.

I’ve seen other writers go dark on their Substack during maternity leave, and they haven’t lost all of their paid subscribers. I could have done that, but it felt better to continue publishing. For both of my maternity leaves, I hired an interim editor — Aliza Abarbanel and then Elise Hu. They were both readers of my newsletter, so they knew the brand and voice. They did a fabulous job, and I felt like the newsletter was in really good hands while I was gone. And I think it’s refreshing, as a reader, to get a fresh voice in your inbox.

I also have a partnerships manager, and I knew that she would be on top of that side of the business. As a result, I was able to be mostly offline for both maternity leaves. I have a separate work email from my personal email, and I didn’t check my work inbox.

Ana-Maria Jaramillo

Ana-Maria: I was prepared to work until I went into labor, but Joaquín came early, at 37 weeks. This was lucky, because he had some issues with his bowels and needed help. We ended up spending two months in Baltimore at the Johns Hopkins NICU.

I decided that my maternity leave would begin when we came home from the NICU. The first two months wasn’t leave, it was trauma. Joaquín came home in December, and I told myself that by May, I would start to make moves again — do panels, take meetings, cover shifts, go into the clinic.

Previously, I had a salary from La Tejana and the clinic, and income from working as an adjunct professor. I don’t get paid when I don’t teach, so I no longer had that income. During leave, I gave my Voz Institute salary to my clinical director, because she was doing my job and seeing patients. I did still have my salary from La Tejana to float me. My husband and I have bills to pay, and I have student loans, but during that time I wasn’t spending a lot of money.

Did you feel like you needed to hustle to make up lost income from maternity leave, either before or after your time off?

Amrit: I worked right up until I delivered. I’m not sure if it’s because I felt like I had a point to prove — like, “Even though I’m pregnant, you can still book me!” I definitely overextended myself towards the end, because with freelance work, you never know. There’s always a scarcity mindset, even for successful people.

Because of the fertility issues I experienced, I think that in the back of my mind, I knew how easily things could go wrong. I overextended myself to the point where, if I didn’t want to work in the year after my daughter’s birth, I could have done that. I would definitely have had to eat into my savings, but I busted my ass to make sure [that safety net] was there.

Maura: With both pregnancies, I sat down early on and mapped out what I’d be losing in freelance income over my leave period, then built a simple savings structure to account for that loss. Nothing elaborate — I already set aside 40% of every project for taxes, so I started directing an additional 10% of what remained into a maternity leave slush fund. It wasn’t a lot, but it added up, and more importantly, codifying that policy for myself meant I didn’t have to keep thinking or stressing about it. I made the decision once and let it run.

Still, it didn’t feel great to see my income decrease. Since leaving my full-time editorial job in 2019 to go freelance, I’ve been pretty competitive with myself about my annual earnings. I have benchmarks, I track growth, I care about the numbers. Having to let go of that — even temporarily, even for an obviously good reason — required a real practice of what my therapist would call “surrender.” Releasing the outcome, trusting that the dip was temporary, all that jazz.

Having now been through it twice, I can say with full conviction that there is no reasonable income dip that I wouldn’t take again for a quality fourth trimester. I understand what a privilege it is to be able to say that, and I also think it shouldn’t be a privilege at all.

Ana-Maria: In my case, the hustle was more about training my clinical director to take over for me. I knew that when I left for leave, we’d be in a lot of trouble if she didn’t know what she was doing. I didn’t think I’d be as unavailable as I was — I didn’t think I’d be at Hopkins for two months — but I knew that I didn’t want to be bothered for at least the first few months. As a result, I was working insane 14-hour days.

Alisha Ramos and Sophia Roe

Sophia: Oh, it’s terrible. When I decided that I wanted to go back on maternity leave, my partner and I sat down to figure out how we could afford for me to do that. To be fully transparent, I ended up canceling our insurance because it was cheaper for me to pay out of pocket for my daughter’s well visits than to pay $2,800 a month for health insurance. We also sold our car. Now that our daughter is a year old, we’re going to reestablish her insurance. And now I have to hustle again.

Liana: I think I subconsciously worked extremely hard during my pregnancy to make sure I had the reserves I needed to take time off. Note that I am paranoid about cash: I really don’t buy that much, and I’ve always saved, even when I didn’t have a baby. But I got back into working because I wanted to — the baby slept a lot, and I got antsy! Plus, my hands were free thanks to a wearable pump.

Alisha: Yes, 100%. My due date was in March, so I knew, going into Q4 of last year, that I needed to step on the gas to generate as much revenue as I could. I published a lot more sponsored content in Q4 and did a lot more brand partnerships. None of those deals felt like ones that I was doing just to “get the bag,” so to speak — there was still a level of integrity there. But I definitely felt pretty stretched during the holiday season. I was sending two to three newsletters a week, instead of one to two.

I remember one reader making the observation that there was a lot of holiday shopping content in Downtime last year. I explained to my readers that I was going on maternity leave and trying to make up for that loss in revenue. The benefit of a newsletter is that your readers come to know you, and they want to understand what’s going on behind the scenes. And once they do understand, they’re very supportive.

I’m really glad I stepped on the gas when I did, because during the first quarter of this year, my sponsored income was basically zero. Affiliate income was also very low. Subscriptions are the one income stream that continued. I come from a financially anxious background, so it’s hard not to panic when I see a significant drop in revenue on my dashboard. I had to stop, breathe, and remind myself that I planned for this. And the beauty of being self-employed is that [your income is variable in both directions] — just because the numbers are low now, it doesn’t mean they will stay that way forever. Things will tick back up, even if it takes time.

On a macro level, how has motherhood changed how you think about work and self-employment?

Maura: My priorities have reorganized in a way I didn’t fully anticipate and am tremendously grateful for. I don’t get stressed about work anymore — like, almost ever — which is strange and wonderful. I feel pressure sometimes, the good kind that sharpens focus, but the stress response that used to be my default operating mode has largely gone quiet. When it does flare up, I’ve learned to treat it as a signal that something in my current setup needs to change.

I’m also much more intentional about why I work. I want to do work I believe in, not because I’m white-knuckling toward some external metric. That feels like the right model to show my kids as they grow up and start thinking about what they want to do with their lives. The goal is to find the overlap between work that supports the life you want and work that actually means something to you.

On a more practical level, my boundaries are non-negotiable now. I spell them out in advance, I communicate them clearly, and if someone consistently doesn’t respect them, that’s not a client relationship I’m willing to sustain. I didn’t always have the clarity or the nerve to operate that way. Motherhood gave me both.

Maura Brannigan

Alisha: Now that my daughter is in daycare, I wrap up my work day at 3 p.m. I found that when I worked until 4 p.m. and immediately drove to pick her up, I wasn’t giving myself enough time to transition back into my home and family life. That’s one concrete change that I’ve made to my work schedule.

I’ve also somehow become a morning person. The only time that I really get to have a moment to myself is at 5:30 a.m. This doesn’t happen every day, but I try to give myself half an hour to have a cup of coffee and do some scrolling in peace before the morning rush.

In terms of the content I publish, I’ve found myself gravitating towards other creative moms. I interview authors and other interesting people for Downtime, and I want to interview more women about how they take time for themselves and structure their days. Selfishly, I want to know how they get it done — or how they don’t get it done.

Amrit: Every assignment I take or project I commit to, I think of as an opportunity cost in terms of the time and energy I can give to my family. I’m happy to work from 9 to 11 p.m., but my 5 to 8 p.m. is a dealbreaker. I try not to take projects or gigs that interfere with pickup, dropoff, storytime, and hanging out with my daughter. She’s in daycare, so there’s a small sliver of the day that I get to be with her. It’s four or five hours, at best.

Now, everything has that lens of: How can I spend as much time with her as possible? I’m willing to be more flexible [about giving up] personal and social time, and working through the night, as long as I have my hours with her.

Ana-Maria: I’ve been living a much softer, slower life than I ever imagined. I thought that I’d continue to be this extremely intense, determined person. Now, I’ve set very serious boundaries with my work.

If there’s something that I’m deathly afraid of, it’s regret. I want to be there for every single milestone — I’m never going to see Joaquín crawl or eat an avocado for the first time again. He’s growing up so fast, and I’m lucky because my work doesn’t force me to physically be anywhere. Gus can be at La Tejana, and my clinical director can fill in for me at the Voz Institute.

Liana: I take commercial jobs, but they help me work on things that I believe in. Something more pure has emerged from me after having my son. I really want to make something interesting and crazy and fab and fun. And I have learned to be far more careful with whom I work and let into my life and home. It’s good to be protective in general, kid or not. I also manage my time better. I want to be with my son when I can.

Sophia: The scarcity mindset around work that I developed during pregnancy is fully gone now. My baby is the light of my life. I don’t give a fuck — there’s no dinner or engagement that’s going to keep me from my daughter when she’s not feeling well. Everybody does this differently. Some people get a nanny and are career-first, but I’m very much a hybrid girl. My daughter is 11 months old, and I haven’t figured out how to be balls-to-the-wall with my career like I was before I was pregnant.

A huge thank you to Amrit, Sophia, Maura, Ana-Maria, Liana, and Alisha! Speaking for myself, it was incredibly meaningful to hear all of their stories. If you have your own thoughts on self-employment and parenthood, please drop them in the comments. I would love to read about your experiences with this challenging, fascinating topic!

Love,

Eliza