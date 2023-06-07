Welcome to The Scumbler.

Welcome to The Scumbler, a newsletter from me, Eliza Brooke, a freelance journalist based in Washington, D.C. I write profiles and features about entertainment, design, and culture for places like the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle.

The Scumbler is a weekly culture newsletter and my personal playground. Free subscribers can expect to receive two public posts per month. For $8/month or $80/year, paid subscribers will get an additional two posts every month, plus access to the full paid archive.

Generally speaking, my newsletter posts fit into the following categories:

Interviews with interesting creative people

“The Most Interesting Person in D.C.”

Local journalism, baby. An ongoing series featuring individuals contributing to D.C.’s cultural and creative scene in ways big and small.

Ana-Maria Jaramillo and Gus May, co-owners of La Tejana (part one, part two)

Eric Moorer, purveyor of sick liquids at Gemini wine shop

Claude Lubroth Reilly, a transcriber for the Library of Congress and all-around artistic mind

Nancy Pearlstein, owner of Georgetown’s exquisite (and very offline) boutique Relish

Cartoons

I’m not a professional artist. This is, friends say, “part of the charm.”

Personal recommendations & essays

And now, your burning questions.

What is a scumbler?

“Scumbling” is an art technique that involves dragging a dry brush dipped in paint across a canvas, such that it creates a patchy, transparent effect. It’s a fun word, and you can also imagine it as a metaphor for a writing practice that glances off all kinds of intriguing topics.

Couldn’t you have chosen something that doesn’t autocorrect to “stumbler”?

But why would I?

How often does The Scumbler come out?

Weekly.

Can we work together?

Are you an editor looking to assign a juicy feature, or a brand leader looking for help with copywriting or content strategy? Then absolutely we can. Email me at elizapbrooke@gmail.com.