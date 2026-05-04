The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Christine
May 4

A former longtime journo here and I also felt the pain of that industry. I went with my daughters aged 12&15 and we all really enjoyed it. Stanley Tucci is forever a mensch

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1 reply by Eliza Brooke
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ashley bailey
May 4

Soooo interesting and a really good take as this film has been panned by viewers in the UK.....but i guess the average viewer doesnt get what's going on in media (and definitely print) right now?

Your piece made me want to watch this film.

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1 reply by Eliza Brooke
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