When I first moved to D.C., I knew that I needed to cultivate a little of the romanticism I felt for my old home, New York. Maybe you’re a more pragmatic person than I am, but I like to have a sense for the mythology and mystique of a place. It makes it easier to get out of bed in the morning.

In the process of reading up on my new city, I immersed myself in Sally Quinn’s reporting on Washington’s characters and social scene. I was hooked right away: She had style, a bone-dry sense of humor, and an apparent fearlessness when it came to potentially pissing off the rich and powerful. One story that sticks in my mind is an insider’s look at the extinction of the Washington hostess, published by the Washington Post in 1987: “The public-at-large knows very little about this world. Most people, when they think of Washington Hostesses, think of Perle Mesta and Gwen Cafritz... In fact, most of the true Washington Hostesses laughed at them. They were considered nouveau, vulgar and egregiously self-seeking.” Blunt and fascinating.

Sally is, herself, a famous Washington hostess. She and her husband Ben Bradlee — the legendary and long-tenured Post executive editor who oversaw the paper’s Watergate coverage — were “the Bogart and Bacall of Washington,” as Vanity Fair put it, drawing people like Barbara Walters, Colin Powell, and Mike Nichols to their New Year’s Eve parties. It was in Sally’s kitchen that Nora Ephron dumped a bottle of wine on Carl Bernstein after learning that he had cheated on her, inspiring the key lime pie scene in Heartburn. One more fabulous fact for you: She bought and restored Grey Gardens.

I’m all about a woman who’s lived a big life, especially when that woman is a writer. Needless to say, I was thrilled when Sally agreed to an interview for The Scumbler’s “Most Interesting Person in D.C.” series. (Her response to my email: “How could I say no?!”) On a warm day in March, we met at her Georgetown home, where she has lived for the last 43 years. We sat in her library — a place I wouldn’t mind being entombed for the rest of eternity, with its floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, fireplace, and squishy seating — and settled in for a conversation about her forthcoming memoir, the state of the Post, and why you should report on a party like it’s a crime scene.

This is a long one, but trust me: It’s worth it. As always, the following conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Can you tell me about this room?

I have a living room, too, and that’s where I entertain. But [former Washington Post publisher] Kay Graham used to say, “Everybody should have a womb room,” and this is mine. When the fire’s going, it’s really fantastic.

When we moved in, Ben had all his books and I had all my books. We had our friends come over and fill up the bookcases. Our offices upstairs have bookshelves everywhere, and then the kitchen has books, and my little office behind this has books. And then there are boxes and boxes and boxes of books. I should give most of them away, but so many of them are books by friends. We’re drowning in books.

I live in a little two-bedroom apartment, and it’s just stacks of books everywhere. It’s getting to be a problem.

Christopher Hitchens used to pile his books on the floor, six feet tall. I kept thinking, well, what if you want to read one? How do you get it out of the middle? But they were great-looking stacks of books.

What are you reading currently?

I started reading The Correspondent, but I found it very slow-going. I got about 50 pages in, and I put it down. But I just finished Andrew Ross Sorkin’s book, 1929.

Are you someone who feels compelled to finish a book, even if you’re not enjoying it?

Usually I try to finish it. If it got raves, I keep thinking, “What’s wrong with me? Why am I not getting this?” I went on vacation to Jamaica last year, and I read three or four books. I hated every one of them, and I finished them all. And I hated them worse at the end.

[As far as daily reading goes,] I get three newspapers. I don’t finish them all in the morning, so I take them up to bed with me in the evening. I have to have the whole newspaper in my hand. I don’t like reading it online.

Sally Quinn herself. Photo: Violetta Markelou

I’ve never personally gotten the newspaper delivered, but when I was in college, there were always copies of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal in the dining hall. I loved reading them in print every morning.

For Ben and me, it was a ritual. We’d sit at the dining room table and have breakfast together. The paper would come, and I would grab Style, he’d grab Sports, and we’d fight over the A-section.

It’s sort of an addiction. I’m afraid I’m going to have to get over it, because I don’t think they’re going to be printing papers much longer.

I did want to ask your thoughts on the Post layoffs that just happened. They were brutal.

Brutal. It’s a tragedy. Everybody I know is in a state of grief. To me, in a way, it was like Ben had died all over again. Everything that he built and cared about was gone. Can you imagine — we don’t have a foreign desk? Wars are going on all over the world, and we don’t have a foreign desk.

And it’s not like there are enough newspapers, or news outlets, to absorb all of those writers who have been cut loose.

I talked to [New Yorker editor] David Remnick a couple weeks ago, when this happened, and he said, “I’ve got all these resumes from people I really like and who are terrific, but I can’t hire everybody.”

Is there anything in the current journalism landscape that makes you feel excited or hopeful? I’m asking because I’m looking for hope.

My mind is a blank. I can’t think of anything that makes me feel excited or hopeful. I’m just in despair over what’s happening in journalism. All these right-wing billionaires buying these news organizations — it’s terrifying. The first amendment is about to fly right out the window. I don’t see how that’s going to change, because the richest people are going to have the most power over our information. Without information, we have no democracy.

That’s one of the things that is so scary about the new owners of these organizations. They’re anti-facts. They don’t want to know bad news, or news that’s unfavorable to their politicians.

There are a lot of young organizations that are trying to do [local coverage], and they’re doing a great job. I just hope that catches on.

I think smaller organizations are the most exciting thing we have going on right now. Puck, for instance, is doing a great job.

Puck is great. There was a Puck party last night.

Did you go?

Yeah. It was honoring Andrew Ross Sorkin. They’re terrific. They’ve only been out five years, and it’s this huge success.

I agree. They’re a bright spot, but as a journalist in my 30s, it’s hard to advise anyone younger than me to go into this business.

I wouldn’t know what to tell people now. I just wouldn’t know what to say.

On that cheery note, I would love to hear about your Washington memoir. What can you tell me about it?

It’s called Never Invite Sally Quinn.

Perfect title.

In my powder room, there’s a framed piece of paper. It’s a Xerox of a note that H.R. Haldeman took when Nixon was dictating to him. One of the things he dictated was: “Never invite Sally Quinn. She violated the rules and attacked a guest at church.”

Did you?

Well, in his view. He started having these church services in the East Room. It was a really hot thing to get invited to. We were allowed to cover it, but we were roped off. We weren’t allowed to talk to any of the worshippers. I was covering it, and when they all came out, I may have gone beyond the ropes — I did ask one person there what it was like. The press secretary came running over, grabbed me, and basically threw me out of the White House. That was “attacked a guest at church.”

How far into the manuscript are you?

About a third of the way. I’m having trouble with the organization of it. I didn’t want to do it chronologically: “... And then I was born, and then…” I’m writing essays about people, and we’ll have to figure out how to put them together and in what order.

Are you thinking that it will be entirely composed of essays about people you’ve known in D.C.? Your Washington life as told through those relationships?

I’ll have to string it [together]. I’m working on [Zbigniew] Brzezinski right now. I’ve done presidents I’ve known, Colin Powell, Hunter Thompson, Kris Kristofferson. Ben will be the main theme running through it, but he’ll come last. I’m having fun with it.

What writing hours do you keep?

Ha! I don’t write in the morning. I just can’t think in the morning. I’ve been associated with the Post for 57 years, and it was a morning paper, so the deadline was 8 or 8:30 at night. My first job was covering parties, so my hours were 4 p.m. to midnight.

What time were you filing, if you were out at parties in the evening?

I could file up to 10 or 10:30 p.m. Sometimes, if it was a cocktail party, I’d come back to the office. A lot of times, I’d dictate it on the phone. So my rhythm is working in the late afternoon and early evening. That’s when I always used to smoke. At four o’clock I’d have a cigarette or eat chocolate or something. That’s when my juices get going.

The idea [with the book] is to give you a feeling of what Washington was like, and is like, still. I haven’t written anything yet about the Trump administration because I just don’t want a screed. I’ve got to figure out how to handle that without vomiting all over the page.

It does need to be in there.

I’ve got to figure out a way to write about it. I’ve had little or no contact with any of them. Even during the first term. So I don’t have any personal stories.

This feeds into something I wanted to ask you about, which is your skill at personal writing. You’re good at drawing out the humanity in this city by grounding it in your own experience. I think a lot of journalists find writing personally very scary —

I don’t. [Laughs]

Exactly! Did you ever have that fear?

No. When I first went to work for the Washington Post, they sent me out to cover the opening of an art gallery. I went, took notes, and I had no idea what to write. I sat down at the typewriter and absolutely panicked. I called my boyfriend, who was a journalist, and said, “What do I do?” I was friends with Barbara Howar, a local party girl and journalist. He said, “Just pretend you’re calling Barbara, like you do every morning, and tell her what the party was like.”

I started writing: “Barbara, you won’t believe what happened last night...” That didn’t end up in the piece, but I wrote it like it was a bit of gossip. The editor said, “This is really interesting.”

As time went on, how did you refine your approach to party reporting?

These were the beginning days of the Style section. I started there about three months after it launched. It was the old women’s section, and Ben brought in people who were good writers from different sections of the paper. It wasn’t about women anymore — it was feature stories.

Kay was horrified. She thought it was the worst idea ever. How can you get rid of the women’s section? People always talk about Watergate, but I think the invention of Style was the best thing Ben ever did. It’s been copied by every newspaper in the world.

The Post had a Style section before the Times? I didn’t realize.

Oh yeah. One of the people Ben brought in was this gnarled old police reporter named Phil Casey. Hunched over, shirt all messed up, sleeves rolled up. He smoked like crazy, with a pile of cigarettes sitting next to him. He said, “Let me tell you something, kid. There’s one way to cover parties. You’ve got to cover them just like you’d cover a crime. There’s always a victim, and there’s always a perp.” Usually the hostess was the perp.

That’s such a good line. What were some of the crimes that you witnessed?

There was one party where the guest was the criminal. The hostess was a woman who was very unsure of herself — her husband had quite a prominent position in Washington, but they did not come from a social Washington scene. They were not old cave dwellers. The old Georgetown scene was very Ivy League, very preppy, and they did not come from that world.

She was trying to entertain, but she didn’t quite know how to do it. One of the old Georgetown types, Joe Alsop, who was a columnist, came to her house for dinner one night. I was sitting next to him. He could be very mean, and he’d had a little bit too much to drink. She served leeks, which people had a hard time cutting. They’re kind of stringy. Leeks were flipping all over the table. Joe looked at her and said, “My dear, in my house, I always have the chef quarter the leeks.” I thought she was going to die. Poor woman. It was so mean of him to do that. She never recovered from it, really.

Did she ever host again?

Yeah, but she was always a little more insecure than she had been.

Oh, that’s terrible. I think that certainly qualifies as a crime!

Lorraine Cooper — she was [Kentucky Senator] John Sherman Cooper’s wife — lived down the street. She was one of the great hostesses. A grand dame. She had these glittering formal dinner parties. This was the finger bowl crowd.

What’s the finger bowl crowd?

After dinner you’d have a finger bowl to rinse your fingers. Everybody had finger bowls in those days.

She loved candles and always had them around. There were candles on little end tables. I always thought it was really dangerous, and one night somebody’s chiffon dress got caught in the flame. The waiters were splashing water on her. It was a catastrophe. I considered having those candles a crime.

Chiffon, too… that must have gone right up.

Yeah. There was another woman who had a great big house over in Kalorama. She was always in the decorating magazines. Her house was painted pale, pale green, and everything was white and green — the rugs, the sofas, everything. She once described it as being “the inside of a leaf”...

Her hors d’oeuvres always matched the furniture. Cucumber sandwiches and other pale green things.

I’m sure she would have loved a leek.

She would have known to quarter them. One night, a waiter came in and had all these pale green hors d’oeuvres with cream cheese. He tripped on the rug and fell, and they went smashing into the rug and sofa. She was furious and really just screamed at him. Poor guy. I reported that, happily, the d’oeuvres matched the furniture in the room, so it wasn’t a catastrophe.

Were the hostesses ever upset when you reported on their wrongdoing?

Oh, yeah. There came a time when I wasn’t allowed to go to parties. [Increasingly] I hated covering parties. I started doing profiles and covering campaigns, and that was much more interesting to me. The more I wanted out, the meaner I got. [Laughs]

You were trying to get yourself ejected from the party beat? It seems like that would have made your social life more harmonious.

I went to a party one night, and there was a living room on one side and a library on the other. I walked down the hallway and saw someone I’d done a hatchet job on. I dashed into the library, and the one person standing there alone was my best friend. I asked, “What are you doing here?” And she said, “I can’t go into that room! You’ve done a hatchet job on that woman, and she knows I’m your best friend!”

What was your approach to reporting and writing profiles?

When I did profiles, I felt like a blackboard. I’d do all this research, and then I’d erase it from my mind and go in with a total blank. I’m meeting this person for the first time. What is my instinct and my personal opinion? It was always amazing to me how often I had a different opinion from what I’d read about them. Usually I liked the person more than I expected.

Are there any profiles that stick in your mind as being especially tricky, or where you didn’t feel like you quite landed the plane?

As I mentioned, I’m writing about Brzezinski right now. I wrote this three-part series on him, and it was the best thing I ever wrote. It was about foreign policy in Washington. I worked on it for months, interviewed everybody in town, and really nailed it.

I had gone to lunch the day before the piece ran, with my editor, Sandy, and a friend of hers, a journalist named Clare Crawford. Clare said, “Come back to the office, I want to show you something.” She pulled open her drawer, and there was a picture of her with Brzezinski. Her mouth was open in shock, staring at his crotch, and he was unzipping his zipper. His signature was, “Clare, I really shouldn’t. Zbig.”

Sandy and I went back to the office and told the Style editor, Shelby Coffey. We decided to put that detail at the end of the piece. Sandy called Clare to try to get the picture, but she wouldn’t give it to us. Shelby said we had to check it with the higher-ups. We tried to get Ben, but he was out of town. The managing editor was out of town. The deputy managing editor was out of town. And the Post lawyer was picking up her children from school and couldn’t be reached because of course nobody had cell phones.

Shelby said, “Well, you’ve both seen the picture, so let’s just go with it.” Big mistake. The next day, the White House went berserk. They were screaming, “It never happened, it never happened.” Ben got back and was out of his mind. He said, “Let’s get that picture.” But the White House counsel had called Clare, and she gave it to them. They would never release it.

God. Of course not.

Without the picture, we were dead. We had to print a correction. It was so humiliating to me. What I think happened is that he was doing something with the zipper — he wasn’t unzipping — but it looked like that. And that’s why he said, “Clare, I really shouldn’t.” He obviously realized what it looked like.

A lot of people in the newsroom thought I should be fired. Ben and I had just gotten married. But he didn’t want to fire me, Shelby, and Sandy. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me, professionally. I had written what I think was a fabulous three-part series. Shelby had talked about submitting it for a Pulitzer for feature writing, and that was just down the tubes. I felt horrible about it.

What part of it did you feel horrible about, specifically?

Losing my credibility. Shelby and I later said, all we needed to do was say: “... appeared to unzip his zipper…”

I feel like I need to counter that by asking what profiles surprised you in a good way.

There were a lot of fun ones, and interesting ones. One that really surprised me was Sally Rand, a very famous fan dancer. She danced with feathers, nude, and she was in her 80s, still dancing. She came here to perform. I loved her. Everybody thought Sally Rand was really tacky and awful, but she was just divine. The most wonderful, kind, sweet, interesting, funny, smart woman. That’s what I mean about wiping your slate clean and not knowing what you’re going to find.

You’ve written about the evolution of Washington social life over the years, including after Covid and Trump entered the picture. How does the social scene work in 2026?

It doesn’t, because there’s no cross-pollination. In the old days, everybody hung out — Republicans and Democrats were good friends. The five o’clock bell would ring, and they’d start drinking together. Nixon changed a lot of that. There were many Republicans in town who supported him, but Washington is very Democratic. The local establishment here was very anti-Nixon. There was hostility then like I hadn’t seen.

After Nixon, there was always a sort of bad feeling in people’s mouths about Republicans. So there wasn’t that much interchanging. When Reagan came in, Kay Graham made friends with Nancy Reagan. But people weren’t crazy about them here. And Obama didn’t mix with the Washington crowd.

The Obamas weren’t very social?

Not at all. I don’t know a single person whose house they ever went to. They had a tiny group. Then Trump got in, and that killed Washington social life. There were a few people in the first Trump administration who tried to entertain and get around town, but it wasn’t very successful. This time around, there’s absolutely no contact.

Is it just completely separate worlds?

Completely separate worlds. Occasionally embassies will have people from the administration, but they hold their nose. And they worry that if they have too many of them, everybody else won’t come. But one of the things about entertaining in Washington is that people are excited by power. When you go to Hollywood, you see the movie stars, and when you go to New York, you see all the rich people. Here you see the powerful people. That’s put a real damper on a lot of parties, because you don’t see anybody from the administration. The diplomats are going crazy. They don’t know how to handle it.

And what does your hosting life look like at this point?

It’s friends. I just have a lot of friends — journalists and writers. We always have a great time and laugh a lot. That’s the whole point of having a party anyway, to have friends sit around the table, eat a good meal, drink a lot of wine, and tell a lot of stories.

At the end of our conversation, as is Scumbler tradition, I asked Sally for a few of her favorite local spots. If you’re ever looking to dine out in Georgetown, here’s a pocket-sized guide.

Martin’s Tavern: “There’s a booth named after us, the Bradlee booth. It has great pub food and a great atmosphere. Just a wonderful place to hang out. Ben used to sit in that booth — he liked to go there for brunch with our son, Quinn, on Sundays. I don’t do brunch.”

Cafe Milano: “I love Franco, the owner. He’s a fabulous guy. He’s been a friend of mine for over 30 years.”

Osteria Mozza: “The food is delicious. I’m going there for lunch today.”

Fiola Mare: “I love the view there, when you’re sitting by the water. It’s very European, very international. It feels like you’re not quite in Washington.”

As if this whole conversation wasn’t interesting enough, Sally emailed me after our interview to share that, for the last three years, she has been taking classes at the D.C. Improv downtown. At first this surprised me — you don’t expect people in their early 80s to be joining improv troupes — but then it struck me as very on-brand. Sally is funny, quick, and unabashed in her self-expression. In her life and writing, she doesn’t hold back. Of course she would understand the core principle of improv comedy: always say “yes, and.”

Don’t forget to quarter those leeks,

Eliza