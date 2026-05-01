The Scumbler

The Scumbler

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Moffitt's avatar
Debra Moffitt
May 1

I loved this from top to bottom and remember my first encounters with the Post’s Style section in the late 1980s. It was so well written and well curated — full of what made Washington alive, power-obsessed and glamorous.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Eliza Brooke
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eliza Brooke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture