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The sex scenes in Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” did not live up to their potential, but you know who’s great at writing intimacy? Lily Meyer, a staff writer at The Atlantic, novelist, and translator who last appeared in The Scumbler dishing out her summer reading suggestions. (She now has her own newsletter featuring monthly book recs, which is good news for you but bad news for my overstuffed shelves.) Lily is a close friend, so I’m biased — but I’m also not wrong about her facility with sex scenes. For proof, see her second novel, The End of Romance, which landed in bookstores earlier this month.

The End of Romance — which follows Lily’s excellent debut novel, Short War — is both a title and a treatise. Here’s a brief synopsis: Sylvie Broder runs away from an emotionally abusive marriage, begins a philosophy grad program, and uses her academic work and personal life to develop what she hopes will be a new, better model for heterosexual relationships. Her goal is to liberate women by obliterating the traditional trappings of romance, but the messy nature of love and sex in the real world quickly challenges Sylvie’s theories.

A good pairing.

The End of Romance is moving, thought-provoking, and funny. It also contains a lot of well-crafted sex scenes, which are hot when they’re meant to be while driving the narrative forward.

Today’s newsletter is a masterclass on the art of writing a good sex scene. By that, I mean I called Lily up on a Wednesday afternoon and asked her a bunch of questions, many of them designed to help me get over my own fiction-writing hangups. I love talking to Lily about craft because, in addition to being a novelist, she’s a book critic who has spent a lot of time analyzing what works (and what doesn’t) in other people’s writing. In short: This is advice you can trust.

Do you remember the first sex scene you ever wrote?

Oh wow. I guess that would have been for the novel I wrote before Short War. It did not get published. It was about a mob-adjacent Italian Jew in the ’70s trying to get himself out of Providence and out of the mob orbit in which he grew up. He understands that as a Jew, he can never “make it.”

Lily’s Goodfellas!

Totally. I don’t have a memory of writing sex scenes in the first version of the novel, although there must have been one or two. I had this Jewish American princess girlfriend figure who went through a lot of iterations. In my last effort to revise the book, before I let it go, I made her older — she was a medical student at Brown by this point in the novel’s evolution — and she was the boss [in bed]. That, for my mobster, was a big relief.

We’ve talked about this before, on our own time, but I have historically found writing sex scenes very intimidating, even though I understand that if you’re writing about grown-ups in romantic situations, you can’t avoid them. Did you ever feel similarly intimidated, or did it come naturally to you?

Relative to other people, it must come more naturally to me because I don’t think it’s a big deal. Even now, I’m a little surprised when people think it’s a big deal in my work. I don’t think of my first novel, Short War, as being a book about sex — it has love stories — but people were really surprised by the sex scenes in that book. There are like three.

They’re memorable, but ultimately pretty sparing, yeah.

For various reasons, having to do with my own luck in life, I think sex is less intimidating for me. I had a really nice first boyfriend, who I hope is not consuming any media surrounding the release of The End of Romance. So writing about sex isn’t scary to me.

I think writers also worry about writing a sex scene and having it be embarrassing in some way. Having it not read hot when they meant it to read hot, or something like that. But for me, the idea of a sex scene not being successful is no more or less embarrassing than the idea of any other scene not being successful. This maybe has to do with the fact that I don’t write very autobiographically. I’m never having an emotional experience of: If readers think this is corny, then they think my sex life is corny.

I’m guessing that for some writers, the fear is that people will read a sex scene they’ve written and think, Oh, that’s what you’re into. As though they’re telling on themselves.

And I’m sure people will read this book and think that I’m telling on myself, but I have moral certainty that I’m not. I know that Sylvie is not me.

So, if you can break it down, what makes for a successful sex scene in a book?

First of all, it has to embrace horniness meaningfully — and if that’s not what’s happening for the character, that has to be really clear. I don’t want the author to hold back from the character’s enjoyment if the character is, in fact, enjoying what’s going on.

Something I really do not like in this context is metaphor. I think that it’s important to be direct and particular about what is happening, both in bodies and in minds. If you are too direct and particular, then eventually it’s pornographic. But I do think that the reader should be able to tell what’s going where and why.

And then the most important thing is narrative. What is this sex scene telling us about these characters relating to each other? What are they communicating to each other? Or what is this scene telling us — in the case of The End of Romance — about how Sylvie is or isn’t relating to herself? A lot of the book is about what experience is Sylvie having with herself at X time, and because she is someone who is so often occupying her mind and not her body, the sex scenes were a chance to have her relate to her physical self. To not be totally dominated by theory and let other parts of her take over.

I’m interested in what you said about metaphor and directness, because it really seems like there’s a sweet spot where you’re writing with clarity but not being so explicit that it gets pornographic. That sounds like a hard balance to strike.

Something I’m very aware of as a translator is that American literary culture has a real taboo on word repetition. In some other languages, this is less of a thing, but we really don’t like to repeat words. There are only three words for “penis” that I’m willing to use. I guess “erection” is fine. But if I’ve exhausted all of my options, then the scene definitely needs to end and is already probably too long. There’s some literary constraint just in the word choice.

You know what I’m going to ask next. What are the three words for “penis” that you’ll use?

[Cackles] Oh, I mean, penis, dick, and cock. There are simply no other options.

And then the bonus erection.

Yeah, but it has its own usage, which is different. I don’t think I would ever use a word for “balls” other than “balls.”

It’s what they are. As a critic and a reader, what authors do you think write really effective sex scenes?

I read a bunch of romance novels as sex scene school. Jasmine Guillory is very good. I found her books very useful. As far as literary writers go, Sally Rooney does it right. And I think the best sex scenes are in Alan Hollinghurst books.

I don’t know him!

Oh my god, he’s so good. He’s a gay British writer who writes about gay Brits. My favorite novel of his is The Line of Beauty, which I actually just re-read. That was my pub week treat to myself, to re-read it. At the beginning, the main character, Nick, is a virgin. He’s never had a boyfriend. He graduates from college and moves to London, and through a personal ad, he meets this guy named Leo. They go on a date. Nick knows they’re gonna have sex, and they’re walking together, and he’s so horny. Hollinghurst writes that Nick wanted to be Leo’s jeans. It’s so good!

The first time Nick and Leo have sex, Nick is losing his virginity — it’s this transcendent moment — and they’re talking about how Leo gets ingrown hairs if he doesn’t shave his ass.

That’s so real and human.

Hollinghurst writes very human sex. I associate him with Edmund White because I read both of them on the same vacation. The last book White wrote before he died was a sex memoir called The Loves of My Life, in which he says that he had sex with 3,000 men. He writes really good sex scenes.

Why do they work so well?

He’s very good at capturing abandon and even abjection. Not in a submissive way. Just: This is what sex can be like. He does that matter-of-factly. He’s not lyrical about it. Just as I don’t like metaphor, lyrical sex writing is not my thing.

There’s also a book called Acts of Service by Lillian Fishman that came out a couple years ago. It has really good, really interesting sex scenes. It has in common with All Fours by Miranda July that it has sex between men and women in a queer context. The book is about a woman who primarily has sex with women but gets into this love triangle situation where she is having sex with a man and watching a man have sex. Love is a strong word, but it’s a triangle.

I’m very conscious that I’m naming all these queer writers. I don’t think that straight writers lately have been writing a lot of sex scenes that are interesting, detailed, and granular.

Why do you think that is?

I’m actually writing a piece about this right now, but I think it’s heteropessimism, basically. I think everyone needs to grow up, because I believe that heteropessimism is childish.

I can’t wait to read that piece. In the meantime, talk to me about romance novel school. What did you learn while you were reading all of those books, and what writers emerged as your north stars?

Romance novel school was a byproduct of school-school. I was getting my PhD in creative writing when I wrote The End of Romance — it was my dissertation. I had not, at that time, ever read a romance novel. But my brilliant dissertation advisor, Leah Stewart, had recently become addicted to romance novels. She read my manuscript and said, “You’ve absolutely got to read some. They’ll give you all kinds of tropes to react to, think about, and play with.”

I read novels ranging from Emily Henry — book clubbier, less sexy sex — to Alyssa Cole and Jasmine Guillory, who write more sexy sex. It’s a genre with real constraints. There are beats that a romance novel needs to hit. And so, in a way, the specificity of the sex scenes is what sets a good romance novel apart. From that, I really learned to pay attention to what a sex scene is saying about character. It taught me how efficiently you can communicate a feeling with a bodily gesture.

Can you say more about that efficiency? Because I think that’s right. It seems like a good sex scene would allow you to bypass an entire conversation that two people might need to have — or allow you to express something that spoken words actually can’t capture.

I mean, sex is a form of communication. In a lot of sex in the literary fiction of the last ten-ish years, the thing being communicated is: I don’t care about you, or I am not engaged with you, or I look down on you, or I tolerate you. That’s easy to write because characters mostly communicate those things by doing very little.

In Sylvie and Robbie’s relationship in The End of Romance — which is sort of the bridge relationship in the book — Sylvie is frequently trying very hard to make Robbie happy. She’s hiding from herself that she’s trying to do that, but the effort is there. It’s most there when they’re having sex. She does things in sex scenes that she’s not especially doing for herself, but she knows Robbie will be into. I’m thinking of a scene where she ties his hands up with her bathing suit, and then she’s like, This sucks, I miss your hands on my boobs! But she goes with it for him. That, I hope, communicates a lot to the reader, but also to Robbie, about how Sylvie feels about him.

It’s a great, and I think quite sweet, moment. Were there any sex scenes in The End of Romance that were especially tricky to write? Or that you’re particularly proud of?

The trickiest one, and the one that I am the most proud of, is at the end of the book. I won’t spoil it, but the moment I knew that I was going to write this particular sex scene, I knew that the entire book hinged on it. I knew it would be challenging for some readers, but I had total moral certainty that if anyone — any editor or even my agent, who I revere — told me to take it out, I would say no. And no one told me to take it out.

You were absolutely correct in that conviction. It had to happen.

The pressure on it was enormous, and I’m proud of that scene. I think I wrote it right.

In your other novels and fiction projects, is there always a make-or-break scene like that? I’m speaking broadly, not just about sex scenes.

Yes, totally. In Short War, it’s the ending. In the mobster book that never got published, the whole book builds up to Jacob, the main character, and his best friend, Frankie, robbing this bookie. He’s put Jacob’s uncle out of work. He’s an antisemite, a dick, and a shithead. Jacob and Frankie break into his [place], rob it, beat the shit out of him, and leave Providence.

It was clear to me always that the whole book would build to and rest on that scene. It was very, very hard because I have never beat anybody up and desire to never beat anybody up. I watched Goodfellas like ten times in order to write that scene.

I imagine it would be difficult to know that everything rests on that one scene, but it’s got to give you some clarity when you’re shaping the structure or tone of the overall story.

It does, but also right now I’m at that scene in my new book, and I’m just like, I don’t want to write it. I’m so scared. Help me.

Were you scared with Short War and End of Romance?

Short War, yes. It took me an incredibly long time. I kept trying, kept failing. It was unbelievably hard to write, and when I finally wrote it, it happened really fast. With The End of Romance, the space between knowing what the scene was and writing it was short. Probably a couple of days.

It’s time for some tactical advice. What guidance would you give people who are writing a novel that is going to have sex scenes in it?

First of all, do it. Be brave.

Second, and this is important to me and part of why I doubt that I will write a book without a sex scene: We make such a fuss about sex, and with reason. It’s intimate, intense, fun, and special. But it’s also a thing that most humans do with their bodies. It’s a normal thing. If you have any kind of white collar-ish job, you probably don’t do that many things with your body, day to day, because you sit at a desk. You eat, sleep, maybe exercise. If you have a kid, that’s very bodily. There just aren’t that many things we do with our bodies. So having sex is both important and one of our most ordinary bodily things.

When you’re writing about it, it helps to concentrate a little bit less on it being intimate and special, and more on this being one of the most normal and ordinary human acts. The distinction I’m maybe making is that, yeah, there’s sex that you have in special matching black lace lingerie. But mostly there’s sex that you have in whatever underwear you wear. When I’m writing, I’m not interested in writing black lace push-up bra sex. I’m interested in writing six-pack-of-cotton underwear sex.

Let Lily be your sex scene fairy godmother, and be sure to check out The End of Romance.

Be brave!

Eliza

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