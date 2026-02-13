Jacob Elordi as a romance novel-ified Heathcliff. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

When Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu stalked into theaters on Christmas Day in 2024, it represented more than twenty years of obsession. The writer-director discovered the original 1922 silent film as an elementary school kid: “I wore that VHS out,” he told Ari Aster on the A24 podcast. When I interviewed Eggers for SSENSE ahead of the movie’s release, he said that he was “embarrassed about the hubris that it takes to do this” — that is, to adapt one of the most seminal horror films ever made.

Eggers dealt with the weight of the project by burrowing into his source texts — both F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu and Bram Stoker’s Dracula — and his own meticulous research on metaphysics and Romanian folklore. The result is a movie that feels deeply faithful to the original but also fresh, especially in its exploration of the violent mind-meld between Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) and Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp). As I see it, that’s exactly what you want from an adaptation.

In the fevered lead-up to the release of Emerald Fennell’s heaving, rain-drenched adaptation of Wuthering Heights, the director has, in various interviews, described the impact Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel left on her when she read it at age 14. Fennell relayed that experience, to the L.A. Times, as “the most physical emotional connection I’ve ever had to anything.” In the Guardian: “I’ve been obsessed. I’ve been driven mad by this book… It’s very personal material for everyone. It’s very illicit. The way we relate to the characters is very private.”

I’m sure this is all true, but it also sounds like a preemptive defense against any critics who may take issue with how “Wuthering Heights” (Emerald’s Version) varies from the original. After all, her take is personal. It’s very private. There are quotation marks around the title — as has been assiduously noted in the press emails I’ve received — because, as Fennell told Fandango in a video interview, “I can’t say I’m making Wuthering Heights. It’s not possible.”

She certainly didn’t. Over the holidays, I read Wuthering Heights for the first time since college, and I was astonished by how deftly Brontë weaves her tale of suffocating generational trauma. It’s a story about two terrible people — one a brat and a liar, the other a vindictive abuser — who were made monstrous by their harsh upbringing and, in turn, visit a similar cruelty upon anyone unlucky enough to be caught in their vicinity. They share an incredible soul connection, true, but the novel has little to do with Fennell’s wind-whipped bodice-ripper, in which Cathy and Heathcliff are star-crossed lovers kept apart largely by misunderstandings and Cathy’s meddling companion, Nelly (Hong Chau, who is much better than this role).

Margot Robbie pines. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Instead, as Fennell told the L.A. Times, she was chasing the feeling of reading the book as a teenager. To be clear, I have a lot of time for the romantic daydreams of high school girls. I, too, have gazed out the window of my mom’s minivan and imagined wandering the misty moors with that mysterious upperclassman who looked at me in the cafeteria once. But Fennell’s fantasy is much more Romeo and Juliet than Wuthering Heights, and we all might have been better served if she had chosen to adapt that story, or write her own original romance.

Wuthering Heights, of course, is far from a daydream, and Heathcliff is not Romeo. Brontë herself provides a bucket of cold water for any young woman who might think otherwise: In the book, Cathy’s impressionable sister-in-law, Isabella, develops a massive and unrequited crush when Heathcliff suddenly reappears after years of absence. Realizing that she stands to inherit her brother’s fortune, Heathcliff capitalizes on Isabella’s romantic fantasies and marries her, though this will not be the relationship she imagined. “Was it not the depth of absurdity — of genuine idiocy, for that pitiful, slavish, mean-minded brach to dream that I could love her?” Heathcliff remarks after their elopement. He’s such an awful husband that a pregnant Isabella eventually summons the will to escape and raise their child by herself somewhere near London.

My queen Alison Oliver as a daffy, obsessive Isabella Linton. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Unfortunately, Fennell was given $80 million to construct a maximalist version of Isabella’s youthful delusions. As Heathcliff, Elordi is brooding, noble, and frequently shirtless. Robbie’s capricious Cathy hews a little closer to Brontë’s version, though she, too, is substantially less venomous. It’s not hard to root for them, which is a shame. The book’s magic trick is to make your heart ache for Heathcliff and Cathy’s unconsummated love despite their moral failings.

Watching “Wuthering Heights,” I experienced no such heartache. (I did, however, find myself distracted by my regret that I didn’t purchase any Sour Patch Kids on the way into the theater — never a great sign.) This is probably because this version of Heathcliff and Cathy do get to consummate their love. A lot. They sneak around behind Cathy’s boring husband’s back, getting it on in a carriage, on the moors, in the rain, and on her dining room table. A well-written sex scene can reveal new narrative truths, but for all the heaving bosoms and rippling muscles, Fennell fails to complicate Cathy and Heathcliff’s relationship in any meaningful way. (Notably, “Wuthering Heights” does not reveal much in the way of skin, either: Despite its R rating, it has zero nudity.)

So many soaked-through shirts. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fennell turns a more titillated and judgmental eye toward the sexual proclivities of some of the servants at Wuthering Heights, as well as Isabella (Alison Oliver, described perfectly by Manohla Dargis as “a human kick-me sign”). In both cases, there’s a bit of light BDSM, with someone donning a horsebit or chained up like a dog. But the servants don’t end up together, and Isabella knows that Heathcliff doesn’t really love her, even though he treats her with much greater kindness than in the book. She’s just along for the ride, for as long as it lasts.

You get the sense that, in Fennell’s world, kink equals perversity. (Never mind the fact that those servants and movie Isabella seem to have a clear-eyed, honest understanding of their own needs.) It’s not the stuff of true romance — meaning it has no place in Cathy and Heathcliff’s relationship. In fact, when Cathy, stowed away in the loft of her family’s barn, spies the aforementioned servants cavorting below her, Heathcliff (shirtless, obviously) materializes to press his body against her back and clamp a protective hand over her eyes and mouth. It’s the hottest moment in the movie, because it channels the yearning and restraint that electrifies the book. In Brontë’s original text, Cathy and Heathcliff’s love is not explicitly sexual, or even very happy. It’s elemental, as ancient and unshakable as the bedrock under the moors. As Cathy says: “He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

Between Elordi’s defanged Heathcliff and the surprisingly tame nature of “Wuthering Heights”’s sex scenes, I found myself thinking about Nosferatu again. Like Eggers, Fennell is interested in entangling the ideas of sex and death. This preoccupation is most apparent in the movie’s opening scene — not present in the novel — in which a public hanging sends a crowd of horny townspeople into a minor frenzy. The scene is striking enough, especially set to the anachronistic music of Charli XCX, but it doesn’t add up to much. Eggers, on the other hand, fully commits to the bit by turning Count Orlok, a literal decaying corpse with a droopy mustache, into a potent sex symbol. Now that’s what I call provocation!

The Charli soundtrack is great, though,

Eliza

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