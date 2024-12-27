The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Léon de Sailly
Dec 29, 2024

To be fair, vampires have evolved to match fantasies… That’s where their power resides!

https://open.substack.com/pub/heyslick/p/why-vampires-suck-and-why-we-need

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