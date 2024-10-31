This post contains some spoilers for The First Omen, which, in fairness, came out in April.

On Monday evening, Alex fired up a movie while I got ready for bed. I came out to say goodnight, and he beckoned me over to snuggle with him on the couch. Betrayal: He was watching a scary movie! It was The First Omen, one of two 2024 films about an American novice moving to a convent in Italy, becoming ensnared in a church conspiracy, and giving birth to, possibly, the antichrist. The First Omen is the one starring Nell Tiger Free, not Sydney Sweeney. It’s a prequel to The Omen (1976), which I’ve obviously never seen.

Because Alex was being so cute — he didn’t want to watch the scary scenes alone — I stuck around for five minutes, then ten, then thirty. Ever since a traumatic experience seeing M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs at a sleepover in the sixth grade, I’ve had a strict NO HORROR MOVIES rule. Over the last few months, though, I’ve been loosening my death grip on that policy, because it turns out that my desire to be informed about the culture now outweighs my fear of dark corners. I’ve carved out exceptions for major cinematic blind spots (Alien) and for body horror (The Substance, The Fly), which, in line with a recent Reductress headline, feels relatively approachable to me.

(The Fly is also approachable in the sense that it stars Jeff Goldblum when he was almost exactly my age and unbelievably hot.)

Anyway, The First Omen intrigued me. There was the film culture angle, of course: The movie generated a lot of buzz around its director, Arkasha Stevenson, and the way she depicted, oh, vaginas. But as I was sitting there with Alex, I became interested for another reason. This movie is beautiful. There’s a shot of Free, as the novice Margaret, walking down a narrow, misty Roman alley that took my breath away. And with all due respect to real-life nuns, her uniform is chic as hell. Narrow black jacket, matching calf-length skirt, heeled black leather boots. The jacket has sharp, high shoulders, and the entire look is tailored in a pinched way that makes Margaret look stressed out and also like a Thom Browne model. It’s sick.

Photo: 20th Century Studios

Photo: 20th Century Studios

I went to bed when things started to get a little too scary for comfort, but the next day, and the next, I was still thinking about it. So I decided to be crazy and watch The First Omen alone, on the night before Halloween, while Alex was out with friends.

To set myself up for success, I took the following measures:

I read the Wikipedia plot summary in full

Alex then described every jump scare to me, so I would know what was coming

I turned on every light in our apartment

I switched on subtitles, because that felt like a good way of reminding myself that it’s just a movie — a movie with a script, written by real people

I watched while cooking dinner (pasta, in celebration of the film’s location), in order to minimize the amount of time that I actually had to be looking at the screen

READER, I LIVED. Admittedly, it was challenging to eat a hearty bowl of linguine with a chest full of nerves. (I’m sure that’s terrible for digestion.) There was a jump scare involving some clothes hung on a wall that I haaaaaated, even though Alex told me about it in advance.

But once the movie headed into its big birth sequence, I stopped feeling so frightened. The final stretch is more upsetting than terrifying, in the sense that The First Omen is a movie about a powerful institution seeking to control a woman’s body and reproductive destiny. Satanic conspiracies aside, it’s a grounded message in 2024. When the movie ended, I wasn’t lingering over its scarier supernatural images. I was just mad, as I often am, about the state of reproductive rights in the real world.

I probably could have done the dishes and headed to bed. But as a precaution, I decided to execute the final phase of my Horror Preparedness Plan: I pressed play on the new Martha Stewart documentary on Netflix and set about making applesauce. It was a great palate cleanser. Nothing like the tale of a glamorous, emotionally shut-down billionaire and the warm scent of cinnamon to calm the nerves.

Happy Halloween!

Eliza

PS — One more word on Paco Delgado’s brilliant costumes in The First Omen. The severe tailoring of Margaret’s skirt suit has tremendous payoff when she suddenly gets super pregnant and has to bust out of her clothes to accommodate her rapidly swelling belly. That’s storytelling through costuming, baby.

PPS — I realized why I like that outfit so much. It reminds me of this riding-inspired Rochas look that Natalia Vodianova wore in an editorial shot by Steven Klein for the September 2005 issue of Vogue. This was an important time for me, developmentally.

Photo: Steven Klein for Vogue, September 2005. Uploaded by Fashion Model Directory.

And those boots!