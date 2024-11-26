I was out of the house running errands when it started snowing on Friday morning. Tiny crystals at first, so small that I mistook them for raindrops. Then bigger, fluffier flakes. They didn’t stick to the ground, and soon enough the snow turned to freezing rain. But holiday mode had been activated nonetheless. I generally don’t believe in Christmas music until after Thanksgiving, but by nightfall, on my last errand of the day, I was driving around the cozy streets of Georgetown, seat heater dialed all the way up, singing along to A Very Laufey Christmas. (In case you missed it, I interviewed Laufey’s sister and creative director for my last newsletter.)

I’m not usually in the business of recommendations, but this week I thought I’d send out a bunch of things that I’m enjoying right now — and that feel supportive of keeping this holiday week calm, cozy, and intellectually juicy, whatever your plans may hold. There’s some self-promo in the mix, because I just published three stories. But you know what? I am really proud of all of them, and I think you’re going to like them, too.

Plus, two of those stories are in print. Print! Picture this: you, on the couch, the day before Thanksgiving, flipping through a print magazine and sipping a 5 p.m. glass of wine while your family members argue in the kitchen. Picture this: arguing in the kitchen and knowing that you can retreat to the bathroom later to read a print magazine on the can in silence.

Heaven. Let’s get into it.

Robert Eggers by William E. Wright for SSENSE

I loved writing this one. Eggers is a fascinating guy, whose work I’ve admired ever since he released The Witch, a wonderful story about being a teenage girl in New England. His latest movie, a remake of the horror classic Nosferatu, is coming out on Christmas Day. Somehow I’ve convinced my whole family to attend a screening right after we open presents and eat our Alison Roman sticky cinnamon rolls.

The amount of research and pre-writing that Eggers does is the coolest thing to me. For Nosferatu, he wrote an entire novella, so that he could figure out what original angle he could bring to the story. He also wrote a biography of Count Orlok, so that his actor, Bill Skarsgård, could understand the character better. Neither of those documents will ever see the light of day, Eggers was so quick to tell me. But it’s all in service of the final product.

In most situations, the modern media landscape rewards speed and volume over depth. That’s why I admire how much room Eggers gives himself for drafting. Research and rumination can be tools of procrastination, of course, but if you have the self-awareness to cut yourself off when it’s time to start writing for real, all that legwork can be invaluable.

My Eggers profile is spoiler-free, so you can safely read it now.

My friend Lily wrote a novel that is very good and the perfect length for a holiday weekend. It’s about the Chilean coup of 1973 and the Jewish American experience, and it’s also about being a horny, idealistic teenager and the fundamental unknowability of one’s parents. Much like a Robert Eggers movie, there is an insane amount of historical research baked into Short War, but Lily delivers it with a remarkably light hand. This is a period piece done right.

For Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” issue, I interviewed Katina Danabassis, the costuming mastermind responsible for one of the chicest onscreen looks of 2023.

Greta Lee and the perfect vintage button-down.

That’s Greta Lee in Past Lives. Regarding Lee’s character Nora, who is a playwright, writer-director Celine Song gave Danabassis this mandate: “She’s a writer… She doesn’t care about clothes. But she has to look iconic.”

Danabassis obviously delivered. Start following her work now, because she’s on a roll with Kyle Mooney’s Y2K, out next week, and Song’s forthcoming Materialists, starring my girl Dakota Johnson.

Am I OK?

Say it with me: “Luuuucyyy…”

Speeeaking of Dakota Johnson.

I love this movie. I’ve watched it maybe six times this year, and every time I have a free evening at home, I find myself thinking, Ooooooooh should I watch Am I OK? again? It’s my Julie & Julia of 2024. Dakota Johnson plays an artist-slash-receptionist, Lucy, who comes out in her early 30s and feels very behind and confused about dating women. There are romantic pursuits, but it’s not a rom-com: This is a beautiful comedy about friendship and growing up.

Sonoya Mizuno co-stars as Johnson’s best friend, and she has a great way of saying [melodious British accent] “Luuucyyy” in a sweet, somewhat disappointed tone. I repeat it to myself when I need a little bucking up.

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo is a star. Ariana Grande is comedically gifted. Jonathan Bailey will get your entire theater hot and bothered, no exceptions. The movie looks desaturated in a weird and annoying way, but that’s my only real complaint. I got choked up during the overture, so you can guess how I fared during “Defying Gravity.”

Alex’s mom gave us this candle, which comes in packaging that looks like a tin can of maple syrup. It smells exactly like its source material, so it is very sugary. I happen to love sugar.

Iowa Pine has an appealing sweetness, too, but it’s not cloying: This is a scent with all the sturdy dignity of a fir in winter. It’s the perfect hand soap scent for the cold months, whereas Peony is ideal for spring and summer.

Three of my three billion candles.

To make a few sweeping statements, online shopping is a cold, impersonal bummer, and in-store shopping is a shadow of what it used to be. There’s a big gap in the market for retail experiences that make people feel seen, heard, and genuinely cared for — like they’re living the real-life version of a personal attention ASMR video, if you will. I wrote about a handful of womenswear brands that are selling clothing in a made-to-order fashion and, in doing so, trying to correct for the psychological ills of modern shopping.

In the course of my reporting, I learned one truly groundbreaking fact from Natasha Halesworth at The Consistency Project, a store in Brooklyn that sells tailored vintage denim: Levi’s 501s don’t actually fit most people. All the cool fashion girls are always talking about how much they looooove their 501s, and I’ve always felt bad about the fact that they don’t look good on me. Very specifically, they give me diaper crotch. But according to Natasha, 501s fit just 20% of people correctly!

The lesson? You are perfect. It’s the pants that are wrong (see below). And that’s true in general, not just about vintage Levi’s.

Suffering from diaper crotch in a pair of Levi’s 501s.

I read Unreasonable Hospitality because one of my sources for the Harper’s Bazaar story — Melissa Ventosa Martin at Old Stone Trade — mentioned it to me during our interview. Guidara is the former general manager of Eleven Madison Park, and this is a recounting of how he and his team built a culture of over-the-top service that helped propel the restaurant to worldwide acclaim. If you work in any kind of client-facing job, it’s a fascinating and… dare I say… inspiring read.

I didn’t realize this when I started reading the book, but it’s also a foundational text for The Bear. Turns out Guidara is a producer on the show. My favorite episode, “Forks,” lifts certain plot points and ideas straight from Unreasonable Hospitality — which, if I’m being honest, deflates a little bit of the TV magic. It’s okay. Still a great episode and a very good book.

Biscoff cookies with chocolate

Break up a bunch of Biscoff cookies into bite-sized chunks. Break up squares of dark chocolate into an equal number of bite-sized chunks. Place one dark chocolate chunk atop one Biscoff chunk. It’s like a “homemade” Petit Ecolier cookie. Perfection.

Heaven is a place on earth with you.

Wishing for November snow,

Eliza