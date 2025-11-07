This photo makes me laugh so hard. My friend Emily “tried to take a picture of a bee” on one of the disposable cameras we handed out at our party.

Last month, Alex and I threw our belated we-got-married party, which was not a wedding (we eloped a year ago) but did have all the trimmings of a millennial wedding weekend (Friday dinner, Saturday party, Sunday brunch). Eventually I had to concede that we had, for all intents and purposes, planned a wedding. Branding aside, it was a beautiful day. I had so much fun zipping between my loved ones like a hummingbird hopped up on sugar water.

But before we got to enjoy the party, we had to plan it. This process taught me… a lot. Almost immediately, I gained a new appreciation for the care, effort, and cold, hard cash required to throw a party off this scale. You know the menus on the bar and buffet table, how they’re sometimes displayed in a plexiglass sign holder, or maybe a picture frame? Someone had to buy that frame! Probably the happy couple, off Amazon, the week of their party, when they realized that — shit — they needed some way of propping up the menu. I swear, I will never look at a menu the same way again.

The watercolors I did for our welcome sign…

I also came to understand that even though a wedding is about two people committing to each other for all of eternity, it should, equally, be a celebration of community. This sounds obvious, but what it means on a practical level is keeping the guest experience in mind at all times, while simultaneously expressing your personal taste. Will each person with dietary restrictions have enough to eat? Is the parking clearly signed? Are there games for the tiniest attendees? Alex entered the planning process primed to place himself in our guests’ shoes — that’s literally his day job as an event producer — but after a while, I started to absorb this attitude as well.

Within that overarching ideology, I want to share my theory of wedding registries. Which is this: You can, if you wish, conceptualize your registry as a surprising and eclectic boutique, delighting your guests as they browse and, eventually, filling your home with cool things. You can become the eccentric village shopkeeper you’d dream of meeting on your travels.

(Fun products ahead!)