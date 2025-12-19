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Welcome back to The Most Interesting Person in D.C., a series where I interview cool people contributing to the cultural and creative scene in our nation’s capital. But before we get into it, I want to give a shoutout to two Most Interestings from earlier this year: Ana-Maria Jaramillo and Gus May, the owners of La Tejana in Mount Pleasant. La Tejana announced a few days ago that they’re winding down their (excellent) nighttime service, a portion of the business that Gus and Ana-Maria were still tweaking when we spoke in May. (Breakfast will continue — and, in fact, they’re looking to expand it!) Among the reasons they cited is the impending loss of their streatery, after D.C. introduced new rules, since somewhat softened by an emergency bill, that make it more expensive and challenging for restaurants to maintain their outdoor spaces.

Personally, I think the new streatery restrictions blow — not just because they’re contributing to the loss of my beloved honey chipotle chicken taco, but because they stand to hurt local businesses, lead to layoffs at restaurants (Purple Patch owner Patrice Cleary told the Post that she’d have to let go of 26 employees if her restaurant dismantles its extra-large patio), and shrink the number of al fresco options available to our immunocompromised neighbors (and anyone who, for any reason, wishes to dine outside).

And, importantly: They would likely put a damper on the convivial energy of a sidewalk full of friends eating, drinking, and enjoying each other’s company. There’s nothing nicer than walking down Mount Pleasant Street on a Sunday morning and seeing the whole world out in the sunshine together, town square-style.

People > parking. If you feel similarly, consider reaching out to your council member today to air your thoughts!

It’s gratifying when you meet a person and instantly understand why they’re good at their job. In November, Tom Sietsema and I met up at Open City in Woodley Park. He had recently moved to the neighborhood and hadn’t yet visited the all-day restaurant, where you can always get a table and most everyone can find something on the menu that works for them. As soon as I hit record on my phone, Tom began answering my questions with crisp, well-articulated opinions and vivid anecdotes — exactly the kind of thought pattern you’d expect from a longtime food critic at the Washington Post skilled at delivering verdicts and making readers feel as though they’re sitting at the table with him.

After 25 years in the role that made him a household name in D.C., Tom announced in October that he was stepping down, and, for the first time, publicly shared a photo of himself, sans disguise. (His successor, Elazar Sontag, led with a picture: Social media has killed the era of the anonymous food critic.) With Tom’s smiling mug officially out there on the internet, what better time to anoint him the latest Most Interesting Person in D.C.?

Tom is simultaneously elegant and approachable. Elegant because he’s cultured and rather stately (and tall) in person. Approachable because he’s interested — curious, energetic, and eager to hear other people’s stories, often over a meal. At coffee and in a few subsequent phone conversations, we discussed his long career in media, his favorite restaurants in D.C., and his thoughts on how the city’s food scene has changed over the last few decades. Bon appetit!

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

I want to go back to the beginning of your life in D.C. You went to Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service — is that what first brought you here?

I’m from Minnesota originally. I was going to a small liberal arts school in St. Paul called Hamline, and I came out for a “Washington Semester” at American University in the spring of 1980 or 1981. I fell in love with Washington. I thought that people were so smart here, and the city was beautiful. So while I was slinging pizzas at Pizzeria Uno, I applied to Georgetown and Tufts, and I got into Georgetown.

My last semester at Georgetown, I took a journalism class taught by Ted Gup, who broke the story that under Greenbrier Resort, there’s this war-ready place for the government to set up. It had always been a secret. He and I took a liking to each other, and he got me a copy aide job at the Washington Post, answering phones, delivering newspapers, and working poll nights. It was tedious, but it was exciting, too. You’d see Katharine Graham walk through the newsroom, and it was like seeing Queen Elizabeth.

Kind of a golden era!

It was. Every golden era has its issues, too, but I loved it.

At the Post, I became the assistant to Phyllis Richman, who was my legendary predecessor as food critic. She had the job for almost 24 years. She was one of the most creative and resourceful journalists I’ve worked with. My job as her assistant was to make her reservations and test recipes. I tested over 1,000 recipes for the Post by the time I left as her assistant. I really learned how to cook during that time.

I did little columns, like “Express Lane” — recipes with 13 ingredients. Junior league stuff. I realized that you could be someone’s assistant in a great place, or you could go off [on your own]. I got a job at the Milwaukee Journal, which was looking for a food editor. I was there for two years, and I was asked by the San Francisco Chronicle to come out. If you’re writing about food and you’re in Milwaukee and someone from San Francisco calls…

… you kind of have to go to San Francisco, right?

Milwaukee had a great newspaper, but the food scene was very Midwestern. The San Francisco Chronicle was never a great newspaper, but they treated their food section the way the Post covers the White House and government.

Tom with his sweet whippet Henry. Photo: Deb Lindsey Photography

Why was it not a great newspaper?

They used a lot of AP wire stories. But they put a lot of resources toward reviewing restaurants, wine coverage, and testing recipes. We had cookbook authors writing for us on a regular basis. This was a time when American food was getting more and more respect.

Eating out in California taught me about good ingredients, and you were able to spot trends early on. At one point, there were all these savory herbs in desserts, like Thai basil, rosemary, and oregano. I wrote about it — there were like a dozen places doing this in San Francisco — and a year later, you saw [the same concept] in restaurant reviews in the New York Times. Food trends would start on the West Coast and mature on the East Coast. Before social media, it would take six months or a year. Now, everyone discovers the same restaurants at the same time.

How long were you in San Francisco?

Four years. I worked for [restaurant critic] Michael Bauer, who had been there for almost 30 years, and I realized that he was never going to leave. I got a job at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, which was the secondary paper in town. I like to think that I toughened up the coverage a little bit. There was something called “Seattle nice” — people would gently scold restaurants. I went after some icons and ruffled some feathers. Then, you could also be anonymous. I was eating under the radar for six months or a year.

Have you always been inclined toward total honesty in your reviews? Or did you have to learn to be tough?

While I think I’m nice — meaning fair, which is important to me — I can be a real bitch, too. When you’re always nice or always angry, it doesn’t resonate as much. But if you’re fair, fair, fair, and then you go after someone, that is a strength.

It shows that you really mean it.

Yeah. And you want to be careful about who you go after. It’s not a mom and pop [operation] — it’s generally a big brand, whether that’s a big chef, a restaurant that has a lot of money behind it, or a restaurant that came from New York, London, or Tokyo.

I didn’t review every restaurant I went to. My budget allowed for that. That was hugely important, because if your employer only has so much money and you have to write about every place you visit, it pushes you into a corner. You feel like, if I have to write about this, hopefully there’s one really good dish that I can pontificate on. As with books, movies, or theater, most of what you see is probably B-material. Not every meal is going to be a James Beard Award-winning meal.

In addition to the latitude to not write about a restaurant, what are some other components of great food criticism?

The first time you have an onion soup, you’re going to be like, “Oh my god, that’s so good.” But it isn’t until you have 150 burgers or French onion soups or roast chickens that you develop a taste memory — this is my standard for what a great roast chicken should be.

When I started out, I knew about food in my own limited experience. It’s not until you travel and taste the really good version of something that you become wiser about it. In my first few years at the Post, I got an assignment to write about a Thai restaurant out in Northern Virginia. I remember checking out all these books from our cookbook collection and reading about Thai food. I wasn’t sure what fresh ginger tasted like. What were these wide noodles called? Everything was new to me. How do you write a story about that?

You have no context! And it’s not like you can just report it out — you need to have that lived, tasted experience.

I should be able to cover a fire right now. I think I could do that. But with food, it’s almost like you don’t even know the questions you need to ask yourself. Those taste memories, being able to describe things that you’re putting in your mouth, is an art.

Dipping back into your career arc, how did end up returning to the Post as food critic in 2000?

I was in Seattle for two years, and I knew I wanted to get back to Washington. I was a critic at the Post-Intelligencer, and I’d heard about this guy who was Bill Gates’s idea guy at Microsoft. His name was Nathan Myhrvold. He was doing an apprenticeship at a French restaurant called Rover’s, learning to make sauces, peeling potatoes, and doing grunt work. I thought, well, that’s kind of a cool story. So I interviewed him. We had dinner, and it went on for, like, four hours.

The story ran, and a week later I got a call from his assistant saying, “Can we have your email address? When you were interviewing Nathan, he was interviewing you.” Microsoft was starting up Sidewalk.com. It was sort of a weekend section online, and they were looking for someone to head up the restaurant component. My job was to entice mostly print people in 10 different markets to come work for Microsoft, and they’d be given about a year to create a restaurant database — 500 to 1,000 restaurant reviews. I became the national restaurant producer. It was the best job I ever had.

Really? Why?

Deep, deep pockets. Nobody said no to anything, ever. Editorial would sit on one side of these long tables, tech would sit on the other, and you were there to dream big. I asked, “Would it ever be possible to create a visual experience for people? Like, what if we put a camera in the middle of the best table in the house?” So we did that — it was so crude. I asked if we could recreate smells. It never happened, but no one laughed. That was the important thing.

They took it seriously.

Nothing was off the table. I did that for about three years and got myself appointed to start up the Washington team. It was doing really well, and then Microsoft pulled the plug because Sidewalk.com was incredibly, breathtakingly expensive.

Immediately after I got a buyout from Microsoft, the Post hired me as their food reporter. I was there for a year and a half when Phyllis announced her retirement. I got the job. It was super scary — I was following a legend. Phyllis was it in this town.

Before we go further, can you tell me more about why Phyllis was so good?

She was fierce, fearless, and a good writer. She had really good taste, and she had a really good taste memory. She’d say, “This tastes just like the lamb I had in Yugoslavia in 1978.” And she said it so casually! I can barely remember what I had for dinner last Tuesday.

If you didn’t have her kind of taste memory at the start, what did you have going for you?

I think I’ve developed it, certainly. And I don’t really turn [my critical faculties] off. The last time I went to a vending machine, I got some Fritos, and I was like, “Huh, Fritos, I like Fritos.” [Ed. note: Tom said this as though he was really considering the merits of Fritos.] Stop! They’re just Fritos!

And why was now the time to leave your role at the Post?