We’ve got some new readers this week. If you’re one of them, welcome to The Scumbler! This newsletter goes out every Friday, and it’s all about movies, design-y things, and interesting creative people. Also cartoons, drawn by me. I hope you enjoy!

Today’s newsletter is a little bit of a grab bag, but we’re generally continuing in the week’s theme of movies and magazines.

Alex and I finally got the chance to see Blue Heron, the semi-autobiographical film from Canadian filmmaker Sophy Romvari. It’s her debut feature, following a series of acclaimed short films. Here’s my review: Seek it out right away. (For my D.C. readers, the AFI Silver Theatre is showing it for the next week.) In part, the film is about a string of disconcerting events that occur within a family over the course of a summer. It’s also about reckoning with your feelings through your art, and about the gauzy unreliability of memory. These are pretty heady topics, but, remarkably, the movie is grounded and specific. It’s also delicate and subtle, so much so that I feel like I need to watch it again before I can fully understand everything that Romvari is wrestling with.

What I can say, with total clarity, is that she has an astonishing ability to simultaneously capture an eight-year-old child’s perspective alongside her parents’ much more complicated experience. It’s the storytelling equivalent of using a split diopter lens, keeping two very different viewpoints in focus simultaneously. The result is that, while watching Blue Heron, I felt like a kid and an adult at once.

I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a movie do this before — please tell me in the comments if you have — and I can’t wait to rewatch so I can figure out exactly how Romvari pulled it off.

A few weeks ago, I bought several vintage issues of Gourmet magazine from Bold Fork Books, which is my local cookbook shop (what an incredible luxury, to have a local cookbook shop). I got May 1970, January 1972, and February 1972. In appreciation of print media and the weird things people ate in the ’70s, I am now going to share the highlights with you. Below the paywall, you’ll find a guide to the fine art of room service, a whole lot of mayonnaise, and The World of Cheese — so now’s the time to upgrade your subscription if you’ve been on the fence :)

More Scumbler!

First of all, I love that there was seemingly no editorial mandate to put glamour shots of food on the cover of the Gourmet magazine of yore. While May 1970 features a tray laden with bowls-o-shrimp, January 1972 is just a moody picture of the island church in misty Lake Bled, Slovenia. This is good marketing. Immediately I was like, where is this and how do I go there??

Look at gorgeous Lake Bled! And a lot of shrimp.

To my millennial eyes, Gourmet’s recipes are wonderfully archaic. Behold: frosted oranges, suggested as part of a “late breakfast for two.”

She’s so cute.

Honestly, stunning. Due for a comeback? (Laila Gohar, are you listening?) Here’s how you make them:

Cut off the tops of 2 navel oranges and remove most of the flesh. Brush the oranges and their tops with unbeaten egg white and roll them in sugar. Fill the oranges with assorted melon balls, cut with a small melon-ball cutter, and partially replace the tops, letting some of the melon balls show. Garnish the oranges with sprigs of fresh mint and serve them very cold. Serves 2.

Here’s a glistening grape tart that also grabbed my attention, because it seems I’ve got a thing for shiny and/or sparkly fruits. (Who doesn’t.)

I want to poke them.

You’re supposed to bake the puff pastry shell, let it cool, and fill it with pastry cream. Then you cover the cream with rows of peeled and seeded white grapes. But here’s where the magic really unfolds: “In a saucepan melt 1 cup apricot jam with 2 tablespoons kirsch over moderate heat. Let the mixture come to a boil and strain it. Brush the glaze over the grapes.”

The grape tart is part of a proposed menu for an “after-theater supper,” by the way. Here’s how you should present it:

I swear to god, if this isn’t how you’re presenting your after-theater supper…

I was also charmed by Gourmet’s spot illustrations. (Like, obviously.) My favorites are the chef with his angel sous — sort of a holy Ratatouille situation — and the sexier cousin of the Starbucks mermaid.

“Holy Ratatouille !” is my new catchphrase.

It seems that both were drawn by the artist Mel Fowler, whose “M.F.” signature is all over the illustrations in the bowls-o-shrimp issue. I love his style. Look at this sketchy watercolor of a bustling street in London, this abstract painting in shades of persimmon and olive, and this nude cat lady.

Unless there are two artists by the name of Mel Fowler, it appears that our guy was born in 1921 and served in the Air Force during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He moved to Liberty Hill, Texas, in the early 1970s — right around the time that he drew these Gourmet illustrations — and, later on, worked as a CIA asset in Italy. Per a 2013 article published in the Liberty Hill Independent: “Mike Fowler, who is writing a book about his father, said his death at his home in Italy in September 1987 was suspicious and he has spent a great deal of time searching for answers from the CIA.”

I would like to read that book!