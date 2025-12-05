Wow I wonder where my entire aesthetic sensibility came from

Hello and welcome to the first-ever Scumbler gift guide! The premise here is simple: These are items that I think are cool, would be thrilled to receive or buy for myself, and/or would like to give to someone else. Perhaps they will assist you in your holiday shopping, or maybe they’ll just tickle your fancy. I don’t earn a commission from sales made through this (or any) post, so this really is just for fun.

Before we get into the gift guide, though, I have a question for you.

And now, the gifts…

An ignoble print: I adore the artist known as Pants, whose sensibility is kind of cute and kind of sordid. He is perhaps my #1 most wanted newsletter interview subject. Pants, whose real name is Josh Mecouch, sells lots of great prints on his website, including these ones featuring seasonal candles ($40), a ghost party ($50), and cat riders ($40). Have fun perusing the whole collection, though. There’s something for everyone (who has a bit of a deranged streak).

Bonus recommendation: an illustration of ducks making sourdough or a rat townhouse (both £90) by New Yorker cartoonist and friend of the Scumbler Will McPhail.

I love Pants.

Extra-fancy hot chocolate: I’ve forked over a lot of money to Dandelion Chocolate, and as far as I can tell, every single thing they make is good. Even the packaging is a work of art. One time I bought some chocolate-dipped citrus batons, and they came in a small hexagonal box covered in gray linen that was too beautiful to throw away. It sits in my closet, waiting for the day when I need to give someone a tiny present.

For the purposes of this gift guide, I recommend Dandelion’s hot chocolate, which comes in a variety of great flavors (I’m partial to the Gingerbread, Mission, and Hojicha) as well as giftable three-packs. The cork-stoppered glass jars are lovely, but for the real chocolate hounds in your life, go for a 17.6 oz. bag.

Extra-fancy mugs: Mugs can be an incredibly generic gift (unless, of course, it is a Scumbler mug, in which case it is rare and precious). My friends Dylan and Phoebe have been slowly filling their kitchen cabinet with Le Creuset mugs — at a disciplined rate of one mug per year — and when it came time to make our wedding registry, Alex and I ripped them off by putting one cherry-colored Vancouver mug ($25) on our list. It is now my favorite drinking vessel. How luxurious to have a Le Creuset mug! How sturdy it is!

Glass gelato spoons: The Italian brand Yali makes truly gorgeous Murano glass. If money were no object and I were friends with Ina Garten, I would buy her this spiraling vase ($1,111) in which to display her fruits and flowers. Slightly more realistic but no less exquisite? These gelato spoons in mismatched shades of lime, rose, smoke, lapis, and sunshine ($234), which look like crystalline lollipops.

Can you imagine eating gelato with one of these? Can you even fathom it?

A handmade card: If you were to root around in my filing cabinet (don’t), you would find an overstuffed Ziploc bag full of nice handwritten cards from friends. I shuffle through them once or twice a year, usually as a break from organizing my papers, and they make me so happy. To me, the card often means just as much as the gift! Especially when someone made it by hand. Growing up, the Christmas cards my sister and I gave each other featured elaborate collages of Damon and Stefan from The Vampire Diaries. (Click here and scroll down to see what I’m talking about.) The presents have faded from memory, but the joy of those cards is forever, much like an immortal vampire boyfriend. ($0)

A wildly expensive gag gift: As I mentioned in my treatise on wedding registries, few retailers do frivolity as well as Houses & Parties. Speaking of little sisters, why not buy yours a Christmas elf bonnet ($548)? Okay, okay. I’ll be serious for a sec. You should actually get her a radish hat ($898). Packaged in a capacious gold sack ($12), of course!

A slam dunk.

A discounted (!) annual subscription to The Scumbler: If you’ve been considering becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter (thus gaining access to every last paywalled post), now is the time to treat yourself! In fact, this is also an excellent opportunity to give a subscription to the friend or fun aunt in your life who loves art, culture, cartoons, movies, clothes, and whimsy. For the rest of the year, as a holiday gift to my beloved Scumblettes, annual subscriptions are 10% off!