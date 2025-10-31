As is the case for many people who spend too much time online, my brain generally feels a bit like a dinged-up colander. Sometimes I wonder if I possess any lasting knowledge, or if all thoughts and factoids are doomed to drain out of my mind as quickly as they entered, at the speed of an Instagram Reel. The result of this cursèd state is that I’m thrilled by people who are walking encyclopedias on a particular topic — who have explored every wonderful, weird corner of their chosen world and can tell you all about them. Human expertise in the technological era: It’s really cool.

Today I want to tell you about two such people. (And they’re both pretty online, so maybe there’s hope for the rest of us after all.)

The first is Yasi Salek, host of the music podcast Bandsplain. (She also publishes a great newsletter that’s full of dry wit and throwaway jokes. It reads exactly the way she talks, which is a feat for any writer.) I just profiled Yasi for SSENSE. You should go read that story right now, but what I want you to know is that Yasi is a wonderful study in contradictions. She’s self-mythologizing and self-deprecating; she’s supremely casual in her demeanor yet impassioned in her approach to chronicling music history, scouring The RealReal for vintage Prada, and questing for self-knowledge. She’s had a winding career path that will make you feel deeply boring in comparison. And? She’s the most quotable woman alive. Tell me I’m wrong.

Yasi photographed by Jerry Hsu for SSENSE

The second is my friend Evan Perschetz, who knows more about movies than anyone else in my life. In honor of film festival season, I’d like to welcome you to the first annual (??) Evan Film Festival, in which I ask Evan to program a slate based on movies that I like.

Evan and Alex became friends in college and lived together in New York after graduation; when Alex and I started dating, I became their unofficial and, later, official roommate. As an introvert™, I feel that quiet companionship is one of the most touching and lovely ways of bonding with another person. While we were living together in Park Slope, Evan and I spent a lot of time co-existing in friendly silence, especially on nights when Alex came home late from his various jobs in TV production. I’d sit at the kitchen table, eating the heavenly chicken thigh wrap from Purbird (RIP… huge loss), and join Evan in whatever he was watching that evening.

Fortunately for me, our friendship has grown bigger and noisier than that. Despite Evan’s slight stature, he has a laugh that cracks across a room like joyful thunder. He is sharp and tremendously funny, generating jokes at an alarming speed. This would be intimidating if he weren’t also a sweetie pie who really knows how to show up for his friends, loves the Moomins, and is always sharing pictures of his perfect dog, Shrimp Scampi (see below).

As for his taste in movies: It’s wide-ranging, occasionally esoteric, and yet not at all snobbish. On any given night, you might find Evan streaming Real Housewives, an industrial video from the 1970s, or some obscure Romanian arthouse film. He’s game to watch just about anything. Which is why he is the perfect curator for a Scumbler-sponsored film festival.

Here’s how The Evan Film Festival works. I gave Evan a list of some of my favorite movies, with a sentence or two about why I like them. For each one, he sent me a film that shares some DNA — however tenuous — with my pick, along with an explanation of why it’s worth watching. Think of this as an if you like X, then you might like Y situation, or even a series of double features, if you’re feeling really wild.

Let the festivities commence!

Eliza’s pick: The Parent Trap (1998)

Being a twin born on October 11, this is the story of Evan’s life.

Evan’s pick: Basket Case (1982)

I hope I’m not ruining the premise right off the bat by choosing something too similar. This is practically the same movie, only instead of pristine Nancy Meyers kitchens it takes place in the grimiest corners of ’80s Times Square, and instead of one of the twins being British, one of the twins is a grotesque shrieking blob monster hidden in a large wicker basket.

If you can stomach a few bucketfuls of viscous goop (and get past the unfortunate turn towards conventional exploitation nastiness it takes in its final stretch), Basket Case will prove to be a lovably scuzzy DIY delight full of of charmingly low-rent effects, goofy humor, and vintage New York sleaze. But at heart, this movie, however improbably, is actually one of the most poignant, emotionally accurate takes on The Twin Experience I’ve ever seen. Sometimes you carry the basket, sometimes the basket carries you.

Eliza’s pick: A Room with a View (1985)

I just saw this for the first time at one of our local rep theaters! (The Avalon, for my D.C. readers.) Loved Daniel Day-Lewis channeling Tim Robinson-level awkwardness while trying to kiss Helena Bonham Carter. The scene where Simon Callow, Rupert Graves, and Julian Sands are cavorting in the pond is so wholesome. You rarely see full-frontal male nudity on the big screen!

Evan’s pick: A Quiet Passion (2016)

A Room with a View is one of my all-time faves, and this latter period work by the late, great Terence Davies at least starts out along somewhat similar lines, with my NY governor Cynthia Nixon starring as a free-spirited Emily Dickinson trading witty zingers with her well-dressed, well-read bourgeois pals in tastefully appointed drawing rooms. But what makes Davies’s films so powerful, and a big part of why the kind of mainstream success Merchant and Ivory [Ed. note: Room with a View’s producer and director, respectively] enjoyed always eluded him despite their overlapping areas of interest, is that his characters never really escape their repression — they can only ever sublimate their feelings through art.

Scampi stars in A Quiet Passion

Unlike Bonham Carter in Merchant-Ivory’s film (or the feel-good fanfic versions of Dickinson herself that have popped up in multiple recent and significantly more popular takes on her life), Davies’s Dickinson doesn’t have a loving community conspiring to help her sidestep propriety and find happiness. Instead, her would-be allies all end up ditching her for the safer confines of patriarchy and religion, leaving her, for better or worse, to a lonely life of the mind/spirit and only the mind/spirit. As her body subsequently starts to waste away in the film’s final act, what started out as a comedy of manners slowly but surely turns into an increasingly bleak tragedy of manners.

The world has never been kind to Mirandas.

Eliza’s pick: Labyrinth (1986)

My favorite part of the movie is when the little worm puppet invites Jennifer Connelly inside for a cuppa with the missus.

Evan’s pick: Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas (1977)

Here’s an entire TV special made with the cozy style and ethos of Labyrinth’s cute lil worm guy. I’d gladly go to bat for it not just as Jim Henson’s finest hour but as one of the Great Films, period.

A deceptively slight “Gift of the Magi” riff starring adorable otter Muppets (with a few cameos from Kermit the Frog dripped out in some immaculate winter fits), Emmet Otter uses its brief runtime to touch on all manner of heavy themes with surprising emotional complexity and bittersweet grace. The specter of grief, grinding rural poverty, mutual aid, fading Appalachian folkways, death and rebirth, all expressed through brilliant Muppeteering and a series of bluegrass-tinged original Paul Williams bangers.

The movie is also as grand a technical marvel as anything Henson & Co. ever dreamt up, it just doesn’t announce itself as such because it privileges the small gestures of everyday life. They’re presented in such an unassuming way that it’s easy to take for granted, but stop for a second to think of the logistical hurdles involved in getting Emmet to row a boat on a river, or the delicate puppeteering required to have Ma Otter realistically knead dough, or whatever sorcery they did to make the otters’ button eyes glint with the spark of human life, and your head will spin.

A non-denominational yuletide gem that I rewatch annually and probably evangelize for more than any other movie.

Kermit dripped out in his immaculate winter fit

Eliza’s pick: The Red Shoes (1948)

It’s all about that endless dream ballet in the middle. So bizarre and beautiful!

Evan’s pick: Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002)

You’ve actually seen this one already, albeit with the sound off, playing in the background at one of our Halloween parties of yore. [Ed. note: Evan was the DJ and film programmer for our spooky season festivities. I crafted paper cut-outs of bats and a life-size portrait of Max Schreck as Nosferatu, and Alex made the drinks.] But I can’t think of a more bizarre, beautiful ballet on screen than this one, nor can I find a better place to shoehorn in my favorite living filmmaker, Winnipeg’s own Guy Maddin.

Maddin’s Dracula seamlessly adapts the director’s patented brand of frantic silent film pastiche to meet the dance film’s need for greater visual clarity and precision, resulting in a film that moves with an unlikely elegance while remaining no less delirious and goofy than any of his earlier works. It’s also somehow the most accurate adaptation I’ve seen of Bram Stoker’s novel while also being hilariously antagonistic towards it. Not unlike Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers, Maddin mercilessly skewers the reactionary themes of his source material through tone and context alone, never tipping his satirical hand and remaining firmly entrenched in the perspectives of the book’s deluded heroes.

If nothing else, this is probably the only movie you’ll ever see that features an elaborate dance tribute to garlic. [Actually, there are at least two, as noted by Evan himself in this eight-year-old Letterboxd list.]

Eliza’s pick: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

I prefer the 26-minute animated original narrated by Boris Karloff, but I understand that many people have affection for the live-action Jim Carrey remake. I simply love the Grinch as a person and a character.

Evan’s pick: Ivan the Terrible, Part II: The Boyars’ Plot (1946)

Admittedly this may have more aesthetic DNA in common with the abominable Jim Carrey version than the classic cartoon, but Eisenstein’s Ivan is the ur-Grinch, the original spindly-limbed furry misanthrope hoarding treasure and tserving czunt in a dreamlike land of always-winter.



Part I, while a great film in its own right, is basically just Stalinist Hamilton and isn’t nearly as essential. Part II, on the other hand, is a borderline camp Expressionist extravaganza of icy glares, pointed fingers, garish costumes, and operatic yelling.

Now that I think of it, forget the Grinch — Ivan is the original Real Housewife of Salt Lake City.

Scampi as Ivan the Terrible

Eliza’s pick: The Thief and the Cobbler (1993)

Richard Williams’s unfinished opus. I love off-brand not-quite-Disney movies (see also: The Swan Princess), and this is the best of them. Some really dizzying Escher-like animation. The scene where the Thief is trying to steal the three golden balls is probably responsible for 40% of the sense of humor I share with my sister.

Evan’s pick: Son of the White Mare (1981)

The Thief is one of the great Little Guys Running Around of the cinema. If you’re looking for feature animation that exists entirely outside the reach of the tyrant Mickey Mouse, though, you may want to take a peek behind the Iron Curtain at filmmakers like Hungary’s Marcell Jankovics, who stretched the medium to experimental frontiers no Disney adult would ever dare to cross. In Son of the White Mare, Jankovics takes the kind of kaleidoscopic abstraction that marks The Thief and the Cobbler‘s best sequences and makes an entire movie out of it, relating a classical folk tale as one long, fluid continuum of ever-shifting and dissolving forms.

The last time Sam [Evan’s wife] and I watched this, we saw a really cool bug outside afterwards that made for a perfect feature + short combo. Obviously I can’t guarantee that you’ll be blessed with the same serendipitous gift of both film and cool bug if you watch this, but I can say that being in the kind of state that makes one appreciate the latter will definitely enhance one’s experience of the former. [Ed. note: Just before Alex and I watched Son of the White Mare — my first viewing, on Evan’s recommendation — we saw a rat launch itself out of a trash bag. Wish it had been a cool bug instead!]

Eliza’s pick: The American Ballet Theater’s 1977 recording of The Nutcracker

In part, I included this because I wanted to open the door for your favorite Ancient Recordings with PBS-style educational energy. But also, this is another important artifact from my childhood. The opening credits are so mysterious and strange!

Evan’s pick: Tales of Beatrix Potter (1971)

Look, I’m a man of the 21st century, I like getting my synapses sandblasted by Content as much as the next person. But somewhere deep within me, there is a wan Victorian child who wants only to watch woodland critters caper about in fancy little outfits, and this is his favorite movie.

For another filmed ballet with off-the-charts PBS energy (pour one out for public broadcasting), you can’t do any better than this. I also learned in the course of writing this that the director of this film, Reginald Mills, happens to have been the editor of none other than The Red Shoes!

As a bonus to Viewers Like You, for vibes that specifically match The Nutcracker’s incredible opening credits sequence (which I’d never seen before but wow), I highly recommend the following shorts, which can probably be found in 240p VHS rips on YouTube, as God intended:

Totem (Ed Emshwiller, 1963)

Pas de Deux (Norman McLaren, 1968)

You may find yourself wondering: Where does Evan find all of these obscure gems? How can I become a treasure hunter just like him? I’ll tell you. He’s scrolling the streamers, but to evade whatever the algorithm is pushing, he likes to sort titles alphabetically or by year, oldest to newest. (Smart.) He also used to spend a lot of time in the (very active) comment sections of The A.V. Club and The Dissolve, and now he’s all over Letterboxd. “I have a bunch of mutual follows with all sorts of strange, wonderful people,” Evan told me when I gave him a call the other day. “I wonder, myself, how they find these things.” Indeed: There are Evans everywhere.

When I asked where my readers can locate him, he replied: “Evan can be found in crawl spaces, behind air ducts, and on Letterboxd at @ThoseEyebrows.”

Happy Halloweeeeeeen,

Eliza

P.S. — Like Yasi, Evan also has great taste in music. In her honor, I asked him to share three songs he’s listening to right now: