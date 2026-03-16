Yesterday my friend Phoebe came over with her baby to watch the Oscars red carpet. This was extremely unusual. I watch the Oscars every year, but Phoebe has seen three movies since 2013: 12 Years a Slave, Hidden Figures (which she watched three times, including two airplane viewings), and The Fabelmans.

Phoebe’s apathy toward Hollywood brings me a lot of joy. When Alex and I asked her what she thought Hamnet might be about, she gave the following description:

“It’s a light summer comedy based in Spain. There’s a specialty ham store, and the daughter of the ham owner has a summer love interest. It’s giving Mamma Mia vibes. There’s a lot of singing and dancing.”

You know what? That sounds like a blast!

Before Phoebe & co. departed for bedtime (at 6 p.m.), I made her share her favorite red carpet look. In fact, this year’s Scumbler Best Dressed List is fully crowdsourced, courtesy of a bunch of friends and colleagues whose opinions I respect. Let’s get into it!

Teyana Taylor in Chanel

From Chloe Hall, head of brand at Starface: “And the best accessory of the night goes to Teyana Taylor for that bod. The Best Supporting Actress-in-my-heart wore a feathery Chanel dress that took advantage of her killer abs with a sheer peekaboo panel on her stomach. On a night dedicated to giving out statuettes, Taylor looked like one. The feathered black-and-white gown with its train — so indulgently long it required a handler — was the perfect amount of drama (a lot).”

From Katina Danabassis, costume designer of Materialists and The Drama: “Because I love her and she is spellbinding in that look.”

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

From Tyler McCall, freelance writer and author of Voted Most Talkative: “I want so badly to have a fun and quirky pick, but I have to go with my heart and say Emma Stone — it’s the dress I’d most want to wear. It’s gorgeous but deceptively simple, perfect for a Best Actress nominee who has won a few times but isn’t likely to win tonight. Ideal combo of modern and classic! It’s Bridgerton if they slayed.”

Autumn Durald Arkapaw in Thom Browne

From Samantha Adler, creative director of Cosmopolitan and Seventeen: “I love seeing how people who are usually behind the camera get dressed to go in front of it. Truly a winning look. Honorable mentions to Chloé Zhao in Gabriela Hearst and Miyako Bellizzi in vintage Dior and her own flats from The Row.”

Cat Cohen in vintage Escada

Editor’s note: My friend Lizzie styled the comedian and Sentimental Value actor for the Oscars! I allowed her to be a bit biased with her pick.

From Lizzie Wheeler, owner of Studio Dorothy: “Cat really loved this vintage Escada Couture maxi I had, but it wasn’t a gown. We called up my favorite tailor, London Musgrave, who agreed to source additional silk to lengthen the skirt and make it Oscars-worthy. London’s also a corsetry genius so she took a ton of fabric out of the bodice and gave the waist a really exaggerated nip. Cat wanted something classic and black for her first Oscars, but she’s still a hot girl maximalist, so it also had beaded tassels, corset lacing, and a tiered ruffled skirt. The brief we landed on for overall styling and beauty was ‘if Madame X and Jessica Rabbit had a baby.’”

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton

From Yasi Salek, Bandsplain host and author of Fast & Loose: “It was chic and bold and dramatic and fun and sexy and interesting and cool. Hit all the marks for me!”

Richard Lawson, film critic and author of Premiere Party: “Flashy enough for the Oscars, but structural and minimalist (and red) enough to represent her native Norway in sophisticated fashion. She’s been a standout all season.”

From Emily Kirkpatrick, cultural critic and author of I <3 Mess: “I think both Renate and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas demonstrated how to take a simple, timeless dress and give it a weird twist that instantly makes it feel totally original, modern, and memorable. Inga’s flop of fabric at the neckline reminds me of those Barefoot Dreams blankets crossed with a mop lol.”

Chloé Zhao in Gabriela Hearst

From Fran Hoepfner, Vulture writer and author of Fran Magazine: “The other night I got served a TikTok where Chloé Zhao discussed becoming a death doula because she’s so afraid of death, and on Oscar night, she showed up in a Gabriela Hearst leather shroud-like gown as though she was in charge of death herself. I think it’s the coolest and most ethereal she’s ever looked, and it’s the type of vibe I wish was more often reflected in her films.”

Jessie Buckley in Chanel

From Julia Rubin, Bloomberg Businessweek editor: “Jessie Buckley’s pink and red Chanel is just so... pleasing?? The color combo does something very nice to your brain, as does the heavy/light fabric pairing.”

From Jenny Walton, artist and author of Jenny Sais Quoi: “I just woke up in Luxembourg and the first thing I saw was that Jessie Buckley won Best Actress. Not only am I so happy for her, because she brought me to tears for two straight hours, but that dress!!!! That lip!!! The hair!! The JEWELS! The Grace Kelly inspiration but the modernity!! Matthieu Blazy cannot be stopped.”

From Annie Yi, digital content writer at the National Gallery of Art: “She’s been styled all awards season (and frankly for years) in busy, detailed, romantic gowns that wash out her extraordinary face and presence. FINALLY, on the night that matters most, she wore something graphic and clean — a perfect red-pink color block — that lets her features pop. I suspect someone finally did her color analysis and figured out she’s a spring and not an autumn. Redheads get mistyped that way!”

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

From Chantal Fernandez, features writer at The Cut: “Elle Fanning can do no wrong in my eyes! This is the Oscars, but nowadays people often go too casual or too complicated. This Givenchy gown delivers old Hollywood glamour with a lovely, easy-breezy freshness.”

Men with mustaches

Cam Wolf, watch editor at GQ: “The night’s Big Winner? Men’s Upper Lips. Famous dudes are getting scraggier — see: the Baby Mullet takeover — and now the party has moved from the back to center stage with big, powerful mustaches. Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler have been here while guys like Jacob Elordi, Timothée Chalamet, and Leonardo DiCaprio joined their fuzzy ranks (to, let’s be honest, varying degrees of success). Pedro Pascal, we thank you and your shockingly stache-less face for your sacrifice.”

Rose Byrne in Dior

From Kristen Valaika, special stores expert and director of global luxury marketing at Marriott: “Rose Byrne looked stunning — the detail on her dress is unreal. I usually hate a print, but I love that it’s embellished and trailing and that the sinuous shapes are echoed in her necklace.”

Kirsten Dunst in Celine

From Elissa Suh, freelance writer and author of Moviepudding: “I’m probably biased because I love her. Her dress looks classy but unique with the tiered layers — I mean, it does kind of look like a stack of cups, but who could make that look more elegant?”

Odessa A’zion in Valentino

From me, Eliza: I have zero loyalty to Odessa A’zion, the house of Valentino, or its creative director Alessandro Michele (even though the New Yorker once quoted a Fashionista headline I’d written about him). But this is why it’s important to look beyond brand names! I love a swaddling, complicated, layered outfit with lots of texture (tassels, rhinestones, florals). Setting aside the stones on the cuffs, which cheapen the look, I’d be so happy wearing this.

Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton

From Phoebe: “If you’re pregnant and you look that good, you win!”

That’s our show! Now please share your red carpet picks in the comments.

I love to critique fashion while wearing sweatpants,

Eliza