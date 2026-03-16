The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Fran Hoepfner's avatar
Fran Hoepfner
Mar 16

Rose Byrne probably my hands down fav... But Chloe is who I'll be talking about for years to come!

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sam verdile's avatar
sam verdile
Mar 16

Chloe and Cam are the best! Odessa’s look IMO, too. She’s really picking up where Miley Cyrus left off for me. But overall it’s gonna be the trio from kpop demon hunters. A truly generational red-carpet run. Did you see their Vanity Fair afterparty changes!?

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