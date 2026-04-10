Hello, Scumblettes! I noticed a theme developing as I was rounding up my latest recommendations for you: Things That Remind Me of High School. Sometimes it just happens like that.

I’m not including any My Chemical Romance music videos, only because I don’t think I’ve watched one in the last quarter and my algorithm seems to have forgotten to send me Gerard Way fan edits. That could change any day, though. Off we go!

Marc by Sofia

I was a bit worried going into my screening of Sofia Coppola’s new Marc Jacobs documentary, thanks to one WSJ review calling the movie “shallow.” I shouldn’t have been. (Also, lots of her movies have been called shallow, and I don’t see them that way at all.) Coppola and Jacobs have been friends for decades, and while her film isn’t a work of hard-hitting documentary journalism, it got a surprising amount of vulnerability out of its subject.

Marc by Sofia is an interesting chaser to Loïc Prigent’s 2007 documentary Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton, shot when Jacobs was in his early 40s. In that movie, he’s fit, chatty, and cheerful while buzzing around his studio, even as he’s consumed by the exhaustion of overseeing runway collections at both Louis Vuitton and his own label. In Marc by Sofia, you realize what an anxious time in his life that actually was. But that’s why Coppola’s documentary works: This version of Jacobs is older, more tired, more thoughtful. Maybe more honest, too.

Marc Jacobs was a very important part of my high school experience. I had images from his runway shows taped inside my closet; in an effort to join his universe, I habitually wore a pair of hot pink-and-black (sometimes cobalt-and-black) fingerless gloves from Stinky Rat, which was the diffusion line to Jacobs’s diffusion line. They cost maybe $15? Coppola’s treasure trove of archival images brought all of those teenage feelings rushing back, but her movie also made me, a grown-up, appreciate the person Jacobs has become.