My posture at the end of the work week.

August was a psychotic month around these parts. After a very slow start to the year, I’m suddenly swimming in assignments — for which I am very grateful, in case any wrathful gods are looking for someone to smite today. Although I’m tired, it’s been nice to push myself and see how much I can get done. (A lot!)

My latest batch of recommendations are culled from this time, so you may detect a note of… delirium? In a chic, aspirational way, of course.

Washing your work sweatshirt

Do you also have a work sweatshirt? The one that hangs over the back of your desk chair for moments when the AC goes arctic? I recently got a new one, just a simple gray crewneck, and it’s still downy-soft on the inside. For this reason, I haven’t washed it yet. However, the deadline sweats have made it… quite stinky. Therefore, I would recommend washing your sweatshirt, even though I haven’t gotten around to mine.