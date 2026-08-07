For today’s guest post, I’m thrilled to welcome Evan Perschetz back to the newsletter. Evan is one of my funniest friends, and he is absurdly knowledgeable about cinema. If you want a great left-field movie recommendation, he’s your guy. (He’s also an important Letterboxd follow.)

As a follow-up to last October’s Evan Film Festival (which you should read if you haven’t already), I asked Evan to curate a week of movie programming designed for the worst of the summer heat, when all you want to do is crank the AC and spend the day on the couch sucking down Otter Pops. Mensch that he is, he went above and beyond by suggesting a short film to pair with each full-length feature. Enjoy, and leave your own reviews in the comments!

— Eliza

Day 1: Little Fugitive (1953)

Little Fugitive (1953)

Summer, when it comes down to it, belongs to the kids, and Morris Engel and Ruth Orkin’s plucky little masterpiece (an indie film before that term even existed) is the ultimate paean to summer’s promise of freedom from all authority, obligations, and consequences. Danger creeps around the edges of every frame in Little Fugitive, but never manages to break in, and our young hero suffers nothing worse than an expensive pony ride habit and a tummy ache from housing too many boardwalk hot dogs.

Fun fact: The film’s seven-year-old star, Richie Andrusco, did all his own stunts, like a slightly taller Tom Cruise.

Pair it with: “Coney Island at Night” (1905)

Another time capsule of Coney Island in its heyday, this one a dazzling electric light show from the dawn of cinema.

Day 2: Wattstax (1973)

Wattstax (1973)

If, like me, you have a debilitating psychosomatic need to be within reach of a working toilet at all times that prevents you from attending most summer music festivals, this film will be the next best thing. Wattstax documents the 1972 benefit concert organized to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Watts Uprising. Interspersed with intimate performances and interviews with locals, it’s an ebullient ode to joy in the face of everyday oppression.

Primarily, though, the film is a showcase for some of the period’s best soul, funk, and R&B artists at the height of their powers. Personal favorites include Carla Thomas’ “Pick Up the Pieces,” Johnnie Taylor’s “Jody’s Got Your Girl and Gone,” and the Bar-Kays’ clinically insane stage outfits.

Pair it with: “Heavy Metal Parking Lot” (1986)

You can’t get to Paradise without passing through Purgatory, and there are few places more purgatorial than a hot stadium parking lot in suburban Maryland.

[Ed. note: The Judas Priest fans who attended a recent screening of HMPL at the AFI Silver Theatre would not take kindly to Evan’s description of their home turf. He’s right that this short is worth a watch, though!]

Day 3: Hard Ticket to Hawaii (1987)

Hard Ticket to Hawaii (1987)

The crown jewel in a storied 12-film cycle by husband and wife auteurs Andy and Arlene Sidaris, known collectively as “Bullets, Bombs, & Babes,” “Girls, Guns, & G-Strings,” or “L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies,” depending on which DVD box set you found in the bargain bin. (Mine’s the second one.)

Don’t be fooled by first appearances, though. The gratuitous partial nudity quotient may not quite reach gender parity, but the hot hunks and bodacious babes who people the sun-drenched utopian world of Hard Ticket do give and take in surprisingly equal measure. Despite its sleazy B-movie trappings, the film is surrounded by such a disarmingly sweet aura of egalitarian Benign Horniness that it’s hard to be anything but charmed by it.

A rock-stupid rollicking good time with an insidiously catchy theme song.

Pair it with: “Light Is Waiting” (2007)

WARNING: This short contains some *intense* strobing. Please do not watch if you are photosensitive.

Before diving headlong into the brainless bliss of Hard Ticket to Hawaii, it’s only fair that we at least obliquely acknowledge the colonial and commercial horrors that undergird all that fun in the sun. And Michael Robinson’s hypnagogic video freakout accomplishes just that, warping a wholesome Full House Hawaiian vacation into a nightmarish descent into TV hell.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935). Photo: Warner Bros.

Turns out the guy from Hamnet made some funny ones, too! Long before the famous film adaptations of X Things I Hate About Thee and ƒhe’s the Man, there was this much earlier effort to adapt a Shakespeare comedy for the screen, and it is a wonderfully weird and woozy one. Full of wordless balletic dance interludes, soft-edged black-and-white cinematography, and all manner of gossamer fabrics and glittery fiddle-faddle floating on supernatural breezes, the movie practically invites you to fall asleep (complimentary).

That said, I’d be remiss not to mention that in order to sink into the movie’s pillowy embrace you’ll also have to spend two-plus hours hitting the snooze button on Mickey Rooney’s excruciating take on Puck, quite possibly the single most annoying performance in the history of acting.

Pair it with: “The Big Snooze” (1946)

Another tale of trickster gods wreaking emotional havoc on hapless mortals for our amusement — only here the trickster god is an especially cruel and omnipotent Bugs Bunny.

Day 5: The Green Ray (1986)

The Green Ray (1986)

There ain’t no cure for the summertime blues, but commiserating with Eric Rohmer’s timeless tale of seasonal FOMO can be a pretty good treatment. As painfully illustrated by this film’s wandering heroine, Delphine — or George Costanza’s doomed “Summer of George” a decade later, or my abortive plans with a friend to become Kings of the Beach two decades after that (we went once) — summer is all too often the time of year when vague, grand plans are made, only to be quickly thwarted by reality.

Watching the anxious, introverted Delphine try and fail repeatedly to get out of her own head, one can’t help but feel touched by a twinge of self-recognition, or at least relieved by the knowledge that this type of person did, in fact, exist before the Internet.

Pair it with: “13” (2020)

In case you blink and miss the titular optical phenomenon in the feature, here’s Shinya Isobe’s stunning multi-exposure time-lapse of five years’ worth of sunsets as a backup.

[Ed. note: “13” is currently unavailable on streaming platforms… but keep your eyes peeled!]

Day 6: The Hottest August (2019)

The Hottest August (2019). Photo: Grasshopper Film

And it’s back to the Big Apple for the final film in our program, a bleak but beautiful social, geographic, and ecological cross-section of New York City that plays like an episode of How To With John Wilson with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Nominally about climate change but ultimately more interested in documenting a much broader ambient anxiety about The Future (pretty prescient for 2019), Brett Story’s film both captures the mood of its highly specific time and place and poetically evokes the hung-over languor that marks the waning days of any summer. If that feels like too much a bummer to go out on, though, you can always skip ahead to Day 7.

Pair it with: “Islands of Fire” (1955)

The only thing I have ever seen that’s made me feel optimistic about humanity’s chances against climate change. A miraculous life raft of a movie.

Day 7: Enough with the movies — get outside and touch grass (early to late Cretaceous period)

You can watch this one from home if you really want, but I highly recommend catching one or two of the free 4DX screenings that will likely be taking place in your town this summer.

Stan Brakhage famously asked: “How many colors are there in a field of grass to the crawling baby unaware of ‘green’?” Well, if you look closely enough, you can be that baby for a couple of hours and find out for yourself! That’s what summer, and the movies, are all about.

Evan Perschetz is a two-time recipient of the Elmsford Little League Sportsmanship Award. He can be found near mossy embankments and on Letterboxd.