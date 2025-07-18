Every time I’m bemoaning how hot it is, and what a shame it is to spend July hiding indoors instead of gallivanting around in the sunshine, I have to remind myself that retreating inside is actually a time-honored summer tradition. When I was a kid, I spent a lot of lazy afternoons down in the basement, which was much cooler than the rest of my parents’ house, watching The Simpsons or messing around on the sewing machine. What’s funny is that, while I loved stitching together my little couture creations, I wasn’t really a fan of The Simpsons. It just happened to be on during the stretch of the afternoon when I’d grown limp from the heat, so I watched it while absorbing the restorative properties of the cold linoleum.

This edition of Eliza Recommends includes a number of things that are bringing me back to life right now, most notably the CINEMA! — a famously great place to put your body and brain on ice for a while. Let’s get into it.

Notebook on Cities and Clothes (1989)

I had wanted to watch Wim Wenders’s documentary about the beloved fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto for ages, but it’s historically been difficult to find in the wilds of the streaming platforms. Last week, the good people at Blackbird Spyplane sent up the bat signal: Notebook on Cities and Clothes is currently available on the Criterion Channel! I texted my Wimmiest friends, Annie and Nik — Annie literally wears a beaded bracelet that spells “WWWWD” (What Would Wim Wenders Do?) — to arrange a movie night.

WWWWD? Upgrade his subscription!