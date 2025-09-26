Carey begins his great trek in Splitsville .

Sometimes, when I’m feeling really wild, I like going to see a movie that I know very little about. Ordinarily, this is as unthinkable as dining at a restaurant without studying the menu ahead of time. Opting in to an experience that you haven’t vetted to the fullest extent possible? With hours of your life and at least 20 dollars on the line? Really? Yes. Sometimes!

These were the conditions under which I saw Splitsville with Alex and our friend Julia a few weeks ago. I’d watched the trailer, so here’s what I knew: Dakota Johnson is in an open relationship with Guy #1, Adria Arjona has just asked for a divorce from Guy #2, then Dakota Johnson sleeps with Guy #2, who gets in a fight with Guy #1, who is also his best friend. It looked like a fun, if inconsequential, movie about friendship and marital woes. But our alternatives at the theater that night were Caught Stealing and Weapons, and I was in the mood for something a little friendlier. Off we went to the nonmonogamy movie.

A wonderful surprise: Splitsville is fantastic. I was sitting next to Julia, and I have never heard a friend laugh that much, or that loudly, during a movie. This is a reminder to stop Googling so much and, occasionally, embrace life’s unknowns.

Based on subject matter alone, I assumed it would be one of those gently funny, somewhat farcical, finely observed movies about life in your thirties. I figured the most exciting material was in the trailer — specifically, the slow-motion shot of the guys, locked in combat, bursting through a window, glass spraying into the air. No! This is no anodyne dramedy about four people approaching a midlife crisis. Splitsville is great because writer-director Michael Angelo Covino (Guy #1) and co-writer Kyle Marvin (Guy #2) have mastered the art of taking things too far.

Let me explain. After Ashley (Arjona) tells Carey (Marvin) that she’s been cheating on him and wants a divorce, he leaps out of the car, tumbles into a field, and takes off across the grass. A more forgettable version of Splitsville would have ended the bit there. Instead, as the opening credits roll, we follow Carey on a grand tour of avoidance, as he wades through boggy woods, stumbles along a beach, and swims after a boat in the hope of hitching a ride. At first, I found the scene mildly funny. But as Carey continued on his Incredible Journey to Paul (Covino) and Julie’s (Johnson) beach house, I cycled through surprise (“It’s still going?”) and contemplative concern (“He’s probably covered in ticks”), before landing in a state of genuine delight (“It’s still going!”). If you stay in a joke long enough — if you power through the potential boredom and discomfort that lies beyond the initial punchline — there’s another plane of comedy waiting on the other side.