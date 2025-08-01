As I mentioned the other week, I absolutely loved Sorry, Baby, a movie about a traumatic event in the life of a grad student, later a professor, at a small university in the northeast. (I think Maine? Based on the mah-velous accent work done by Zodiac killer John Carroll Lynch — not a killer in this film, just a nice man who makes a good sandwich.) Sorry, Baby shows unnerved nights, panic attacks, and long, dull, horrible stretches. It’s tender and so funny. The jokes are human-sized. There is hope, kind of. And so it feels like life.

There’s no way of watching Sorry, Baby without relating to it, even if you haven’t experienced anything nearly as bad as what Agnes goes through. If there is a soft and squishy part of your soul, and I’m sure there is, it will get to you. This is why it’s the best movie of the year, and why everyone is excited about the future of its tremendously talented writer-director-star, Eva Victor.

Here is my cartoon review of the movie. Please note that there are SPOILERS. Really there is just ONE SPOILER, and, in my opinion, it won't ruin your viewing experience in the slightest.