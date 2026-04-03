The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Tom Sietsema
Apr 5

Terrific article, Eliza! The go to plate for me right now: anchovies draped on blood orange confit served on fingers of warm milk bread. I could make a meal of the snack. All best, Tom

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