A much-anticipated culinary rebirth is taking place in D.C.

Last year, Jon Sybert and Jill Tyler announced that they were closing their beloved Adams Morgan restaurant, Tail Up Goat, a friendly fine dining spot on a shady stretch of Adams Mill Road. This news came with an intriguing twist: Jon and Jill would be opening a new counter service restaurant in its place, one that would, hopefully, offer high-end food with a more sustainable business model.

People in my neck of D.C. have been very excited about the arrival of Rye Bunny, so named for the couple’s two rescue dogs (Rigel and Charlie, who hops like a bunny). A few weeks ago, I visited Jon and Jill — who lead the kitchen and front-of-house teams, respectively — while they were deep in prep for the restaurant’s opening. There were packing peanuts on the floor, but the space had already taken shape, with American folk art on the walls, pressed-flower light fixtures hanging from the ceiling, and transom-like panels from Capitol Hill Stained Glass running along the divider between the counter and dining room.

Rye Bunny’s dining room. Photo: Scott Suchman

The room was designed to be warm and cozy, a reflection of Jon’s comforting-but-nuanced menu. Rye Bunny’s opening slate includes items like fennel-studded focaccia with ricotta and honey-poached beets (yes), wild greens ravioli with brown butter and fava beans (yeees), and fried chicken with sumac and Aleppo honey, black garlic, and “crispy lemon” (yeeeeees).

I spoke with Jon and Jill about why they’re betting on the counter service model, what makes for a great fried chicken, and, of course, all their favorite D.C. spots. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

You spent nearly 10 years running Tail Up Goat in this same space. What were your big takeaways from that experience, in terms of both your challenges and successes?

Jon: The challenging part is that we were open for roughly five years, and then the pandemic hit. Honestly, if that hadn’t happened, it’s entirely possible that we wouldn’t be sitting here having this conversation at all. Restaurants in 2019 were an entirely different monster than they are in 2026.

What pain points arose with Covid that stuck around?

Jon: The industry lost a ton of good talent. We have friends all over the place, and I think that D.C. had a harder time keeping talent around. But inflation in pricing is the single biggest factor. Every single thing I purchase today, like ingredients, gloves, the green scrubbies we use —

Jill: Electricity, gas —

Jon: It’s all up an insane amount from ten years ago. Everybody had to raise their prices, and we did that, certainly.

Jill: But it still wasn’t catching up to [where we needed our] profit margins [to be]. We were never able to be a truly sustainable business. In talking to accountants, what could have made us sustainable were things like not giving PTO to our hourly employees or not paying for health insurance. At the end of the day, we’re not just owners of a restaurant — we’re operators. We’re here. Our team knows us. A business that didn’t mirror our values wasn’t a business we were going to keep running.

As we started to think about the next phase, what pushed us forward were our non-negotiables. What does sustainability look like in a business, and how do we build that?

Jon and Jill, at left. The focaccia, at right. Photo: Scott Suchman

Before we get into the new model that you’re implementing, what were the positive lessons from Tail Up Goat? Because, obviously, a lot of people loved it.

Jon: It was devastating when I saw the aftermath of the demolition here. We tore down this thing we worked so hard to build. One of the things I’m most happy about, and proud of, is the community we cultivated throughout that time. We announced our closing about eight months before it happened, for a few reasons. One, we wanted to give our staff plenty of time to figure out their next steps. And we wanted to give our guests a chance to say goodbye.

Those last few months, and especially our last week of service, we were able to have a dining room full of personal friends and people we’d cooked for a hundred times. A lot of those friends were people we met in the restaurant, because we don’t get out a lot. I’m the misanthrope — there’s a reason I work in the back — and it gave me goosebumps. It’s all thanks to Jill.

Jill: Going out was a special treat growing up. I’ve always loved restaurants, and I think it’s so cool that we were able to create a space where people had big and little life moments. They came in because something really great happened and they wanted to celebrate, or because they had a bad day and wanted a bowl of pasta and a conversation with their favorite bartender.

Because we announced our closing so early, we were able to catch up with people who had gotten married, had kids, and didn’t go out to eat anymore. And we got to see people who we’d seen once a week, like Heidi, who was here four times in the last five days.

Who’s Heidi?!

Jill: One of our most incredible, lovely regulars —

Jon: An eccentric local regular. You’ll see her around here.

Do you guys live in the neighborhood?

Jon: We lived on this street for — 15 years? 14?

Jill: Well, in Adams Morgan.

Jon: On this street or the one right over there.

But you were here when you opened Tail Up Goat?

Jon: Yeah, and we weren’t going to open anywhere else. We loved the neighborhood. There were some good spots open, but this was mostly when 18th Street was like: You have a fake ID? Great! There was Mintwood on the corner, which was a neighborhood staple for a good bit of time, but it certainly could have used more restaurants at that moment.

Jill: Now we have so many.

Jon: It’s a good thing. A rising tide lifts all ships.

Frico tradizionale and roasted parsnips. Photo: Scott Suchman

Let’s get into the concept for the new menu. What can people expect to see at Rye Bunny?

Jon: The main vibe that we’re going for is warmth and comfort. It’s the things that I order when I go out — I tend not to do a lot of tasting menus, even though they are fun now and then. I’m pretty simple. I love a roast chicken. Pasta is the most comforting food on the planet. Whereas maybe there would have been six or seven things on the plate at Tail Up Goat, there are three this time around.

Are there specific dishes that you’re particularly excited about?

Jon: This sounds simple, but it’s hard to execute — it’s essentially a cheesy potato pancake. Growing up as a chef, I worked for a lot of Italian chefs, a few from the very northern parts of Italy. There’s a dish called a frico tradizionale, which is potatoes, Montasio cheese, and onions. It all gets pan-fried. That’s going to be one of the snacks on our menu. I’ve made it in the past, but it’s never been on the menu at any restaurant I’ve worked at.

We’re working on a fried chicken, too. I tested it during family meals as we were closing Tail Up Goat, since I had the use of a professional kitchen. I’ve gotten really close on that, and hopefully I’ll get it the rest of the way in the next few days.

What do you think is going to get it over the final hump?

Jon: It’s going to be a boneless half chicken, which I think eats more interestingly and easily. But for me, I think it’s about presenting it in a way that people haven’t seen a million times. We’ll have some Aleppo and sumac on there, those Middle Eastern flavors that I love and have always had on past menus. Jill is my harshest critic.

Jill, what are you most excited to eat?

Jill: Jon has gone through 15 different menu drafts so far, and it’s been fun to watch the evolution. I’m a sucker for salads and pig ears, and he’s working on a Lyonnaise riff that has crispy pig ears.

The fried chicken. Photo: Scott Suchman

Are there any aspects of the Tail Up Goat menu that will translate through to Rye Bunny?

Jon: Yes and no. There will be things that I love to make, like breads and pastas. Vegetables are my favorite thing to eat, so there will always be veggies on the menu as the supporting cast or in standalone dishes. Ramps might be my favorite seasonal ingredient — I love onions and anything in the onion family.

I really want this to be different, though. I don’t want to repeat anything I’ve done in the past. I’m famously [distractable] when it comes to food and trying new flavor combinations, and people always loved the fact that they could try different things within the same month at Tail Up Goat. I don’t want anyone to feel bored.

Let’s dig into the Rye Bunny business model. As I understand it, a friend of yours turned you onto the idea of doing counter service instead of a more traditional setup.

Jill: We both worked with Arjav Ezekiel previously. He moved to New York, met his wife, and then they moved to Texas and opened this amazing restaurant in Austin called Birdie’s. He knew that we’d decided to close Tail Up Goat and asked what we were doing next. We weren’t entirely sure. He said, “I think you should come hang out with me for a few days. I think you’re going to open a counter service restaurant.”

At that time, counter service still meant fast casual to me. But I went, and after an hour and a half, I was like, “I’m going to open a counter service restaurant.” We sent other members of our team to stage there, and it clicked for them, too.

I couldn’t own a restaurant that didn’t push the idea of hospitality, and that’s what I was concerned would get lost. It doesn’t, at all. I think of Rye Bunny as your favorite no-reservation restaurant. You walk in, and if there’s nobody there, you go up to the counter and someone takes your order right away. They’ll chat with you about the menu, pour you a sip of [something], and you go sit down and get cozy. From there, it’s pretty familiar. A server is going to come over to get water in your glass, keep the drinks flowing, reset your plates and silverware, and take your order for something sweet at the end. Your meal will be coursed out for you, and you don’t have to go back to the counter for anything.

This might not be an issue at all, but I could imagine people getting impatient in line, since everyone gets their moment at the front where they’re talking through the menu and trying drinks. How do you mitigate that?

Jon: I came to Austin a few weeks after Jill, and to me it felt like a really great interaction at the bar. You sidle up, talk through their drinks in real time, ask questions and get answers. I’m more of a bar person, so that always felt more personal and comfortable for me. That’s the magic of Jill’s role, making that moment feel more personal and comfortable.

Jill: When we’re staffing, we always look for people who are kind and curious. When I staged at Birdie’s, I noticed that one member of the front of house team had this magic touch of reading the room. If someone was a little more dressed up, she might say, “That’s a really cute dress. Are you celebrating?” People really need to feel heard and seen, and that’s our job in hospitality — to give everyone a moment to share what brought them your way.

As far as impatience goes, our hope is that the line is never that long. But if it is, we’ve installed a drink ledge so we can pop over and get a drink in your hand. For me, once I have a drink in my hand, I’m good. I’m catching up with my friends and having a little happy hour moment.

Sunday ragu and vino (so hungry right now). Photo: Scott Suchman

Can you tell me more about the benefits or wages that you’re offering employees, which, as you mentioned, an accountant might have put on the chopping block? I know that Gus and Ana-Maria at La Tejana have also been vocal about supporting their staff in this way.

Jill: They’re the best. Talk about great counter service. We want to create a sustainable business that can take care of our employees, feels like it has work-life balance, and can offer benefits. Everyone on our team will have access to healthcare, and everyone who is full-time, which is the majority of our staff, has PTO. That’s different from many restaurants. It’s really expensive. Those benefits allow people to think about their careers more professionally — in my early 20s, I often felt like I had to make excuses for working in restaurants, and by offering these benefits, you help add legitimacy to it.

Everyone on our team will be paid at least the full minimum wage, and all of our hourly team members can take part in the tip pool, both front-of-house and back-of-house. That means we can do some work to address the wage disparity between the two. When we started dating, Jon was working 20 hours a week more than I was, and I was making double what he earned.

What does this specific moment feel like for you, while you’re coming in every day and prepping for Rye Bunny’s opening? You’re in stealth mode.

Jon: For me, this is very fun and exciting. We just got health inspectors in here, and we were able to have food in the restaurant for the first time yesterday. It was a lot of me introducing the space to our staff. Today we’re actually touching food.

Jill: You’ve got ramps coming in!

Jon: Today will be slow going because we’ll all be making the dishes together, but it’ll be fun.

Jill: On the front of house side, we’re getting our data systems and [point of sale system] set up. Our beverage director, Audrey Dowling, is finalizing our wine list. We’re building chairs. We’re organizing our new hire paperwork. We’re getting as many things together as we can, so we can figure out what we need to break and redo.

And now it’s time for… D.C. recs from Jill and Jon!

Izakaya Seki: “Delicious every time we go.” — Jon

Bar Betsie: “I went recently and was enamored. It’s the perfect neighborhood bar that I’m happy to go across the city to visit. It gave me hope, because I continue to visit other cities and lament that D.C. hasn’t quite come back to 2019 in terms of how late people are out. I was there on a Monday, and it was packed!” — Jill

Martha Dear: “It’s owned by two of our best friends in the world, Tara Smith and Demetri Mechelis, who met while working for us. That’s one of the marriages we can claim [responsibility for].” — Jon

Bold Fork Books: “[Opening a cookbook store] was Clem Thomas’s dream for years, and it’s become a neighborhood hub. Creating a space that people want to hang out in is incredible.” — Jill

Albi: “I think Michael Rafidi is one of the most talented chefs ever, and we’re lucky enough to know him. The most highly touted restaurant in the city isn’t always the best one, but this one really is.” — Jon

Meats and Foods: “Scott McIntosh and Ana Marin have been doing this for longer than Tail Up Goat was open. It’s a teeny tiny shop run by the two of them. Their daytime operation is biscuits and eggs, hash browns, and chilitos. It’s a special spot.” — Jill

2 Amys: “Peter Pastan is one of our favorite chefs. We go there more than anywhere else. How many years have we been married? 20,000? 15 years. We’ve spent 14 of our anniversaries at the bar there.” — Jon

Soleluna: “Great coffee shop! Great pastries! How has this not always been my number one neighborhood coffee shop?” — Jill

If you go to Rye Bunny, let me know your thoughts in the comments! And if there’s a great, innovative counter service restaurant in your city, do everyone a favor and share with the rest of us :)

I want that wild greens ravioli,

Eliza