The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Audrey Vinkenes's avatar
Audrey Vinkenes
Jul 6, 2025

I loved this! As a fashion lover who grew up in D.C. I've often felt completely outside of the New York fashion bubble. Robin Givhan's reporting has always been a treat!

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Jenny's avatar
Jenny
Jun 28, 2025

That should be a gift link. I think she’s mellowed since then, but it’s still a classic.

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