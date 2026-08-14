Welcome to “Postcards from Maternity Leave,” a series in which I send you postcards from maternity leave. Earlier this year, I went on eBay and bought a bunch of fun vintage postcards, which I then digitally defaced, Scumbler-style. Everyone gets to see the fruits of my artistry (the front of the postcard), and paid subscribers will also receive the messages that I’m scrawling on the back. These are real-time updates from my life, which is to say reports from the front lines of early parenthood. If you’re curious how things are going with Critter, or what my handwriting looks like (a window to the soul, really), get thee to the upgrade page.

Okay, here we go :)