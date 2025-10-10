Guess what? You’re getting TWO newsletters this week. This one was so fun that I simply couldn’t wait to share it with you.

Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) struggles to remember the French 75’s secret code in One Battle After Another.

Given how many times I’ve seen Phantom Thread, it didn’t really surprise me that One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film about revolutionaries and fascists, and a father in pursuit of his kidnapped teenage daughter — only gets better on rewatch. The first time, I focused on its plot and intensely topical politics. The second time, I realized how persistently funny it is. By my third viewing, I was reveling in the details — the way a car door slams and a heart-rattling drum beat takes off, a decades-old go-bag with a child-sized backpack attached to it, Teyana Taylor’s spiky eyelashes.

It also took me a few viewings to fully appreciate how good the movie’s casting is. The leads are obvious knockouts. There’s Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up explosives expert named Bob Ferguson (a.k.a. Ghetto Pat, a.k.a. Rocket Man), and Chase Infiniti as his teenage daughter, Willa, who possesses a ferocity and grit that makes you want to stand up and cheer. And it’s impossible not to love Benicio del Toro as a chilled-out karate teacher managing a “Latino Harriet Tubman situation” from his labyrinthine apartment building. (Whenever I get stressed out now, I think of del Toro’s Sensei Sergio coaching Bob through a breathing exercise: “Ocean waves, Bob.”)

But where the casting really surprises is in the supporting roles and bit parts. The movie is full of smaller performances — portrayals of shop owners, skateboarders, and emergency room nurses — that offer ultra-concentrated bursts of life. I believed them as real people with their own concerns, priorities, and personalities. Bob and Willa aren’t the only ones leading complicated lives under a brutal government; there are a million other stories in this world.

Today, we’re zeroing in on Paul Grimstad’s performance as Howard Sommerville, one of Bob’s old comrades in the French 75 revolutionary group. Sommerville — a.k.a. the Billy Goat, a.k.a. the Gringo Coyote — is intellectual, technically handy, and dead serious about the movement. The bravest nerd you could find.

A few interesting biographical facts about Paul: This is only his second role in a feature film (after 2007’s Frownland), he is a film composer (for Frownland, The Sweet East, and Heaven Knows What), and he is the Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Humanities program at Yale. Also, he was my professor for an Edgar Allan Poe seminar in 2012. It was one of my favorite classes in college.

On Monday, Paul and I hopped on Zoom to talk about how he ended up in One Battle After Another, what it was like being directed by PTA, and how he balances his many creative pursuits with his teaching job. He was loquacious and spirited throughout, which is probably why I liked him so much as a professor. Here’s our conversation, condensed and edited for clarity.

This interview includes mild spoilers for One Battle After Another.

First of all: Have you seen One Battle After Another in a theater? What did you make of it?

I’ve seen it on three separate occasions in theaters in three separate formats. I had seen little bits and pieces of it through glimpses of dailies on the shoot, but I had no idea what the overall structure was. I’d read Pynchon’s Vineland [the source text for One Battle After Another], but the movie bears only a glancing resemblance to the book — I think in a great way.

I don’t want to say I was surprised, but maybe that’s the right word. It’s an enormously entertaining film. I say that word unembarrassedly. It’s a super fun and entertaining film.

Let’s get into how you got cast in the movie. How did this come about?

It really did just come out of the clear blue sky. I mean, there was no planning on my end whatsoever. I don’t have a headshot. I’m not out there trying to get acting gigs.

There are a few different factors that, now that I look back at it, had to happen for me to get cast. I know people in the film world from composing scores. Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Sean Price Williams — those are my friends. I came up in creative circles in Brooklyn and Manhattan with these guys.

Benny, as you know, was in Licorice Pizza. I don’t know that I would have been on [casting director] Cassandra Kulukundis’s radar if I hadn’t known that Ronnie/Josh/Benny crew, for whom I’ve also done music. I think at some point, someone was like: “I have your man for Howard Sommerville. He has this brainy, verbose, kind of manic affect, and he teaches at Yale. Interesting guy.”

I did a screen test on Zoom. Everybody dug it. The next piece was getting a call from Paul, which was an hour of talking about our mutual love of Thomas Pynchon, basically. Paul also suggested I read Days of Rage, which is a book by Bryan Burrough about the Weather Underground and these radical leftist college students who were blowing up buildings. It’s certainly not a book advocating or romanticizing such behavior, but it’s a book chronicling those years.

I’m given this homework assignment, and within a couple of weeks I’m on a plane to LAX. Within a few days of that I’m in a room in Inglewood with Leonardo DiCaprio, and we’re acting.

Paul Grimstad in a scene opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

That must have been wild. Did you rehearse before you started shooting? What did your prep look like?

We did rehearse. There was also a kooky and comedic interlude [during prep]. In the original version of the script, my character was driving a U-Haul during some sort of raid. It was a very elaborately choreographed sequence. In true New Yorker fashion, I haven’t had a driver’s license in 20 years. It turned out not to be a problem because that sequence didn’t end up making it [into the movie]. But I was like, “Oh damn, I need to go get a driver’s license.”

Did you actually get one?

Yeah, I got a learner’s permit in the Bronx!

And have you since gotten your license, or are we stalled out at the learner’s permit level?

I never followed up on it! It was totally pro forma for the sake of this job. My wife got a huge kick out of that.

I also had to take a certification exam to be able to use the caliber of firearm props [used] in the movie. I’m not a gun guy, but now I’m certified. I have that framed in my office.

Like, underneath your PhD diploma?

Yes. I also have a Japanese poster for the 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, which a student gave me after a detective fiction class one year.

Okay, so back to the shoot. You flew out to LA. You rehearsed.

I met Paul in a parking lot where [the production’s] base camp was. I should just say: incredibly warm, inviting guy. He puts you at ease. It was intimidating — I was coming out of nowhere, and I’ve been a huge PTA fan since Boogie Nights. To me, he might as well be Kubrick or Hitchcock. I’m starstruck. Like, I’m talking to PTA! And he’s talking to me, and he knows who I am! Eventually that novelty wore off, which is good, because I wouldn’t have been able to work.

I also met the costume designer, Colleen Atwood, early in the process.

She’s legendary.

The best! Colleen’s my pal! Boy, did we hit it off. She and I had corresponded about Sommerville’s wardrobe, which is about half my own clothes. I had this pair of boots — these old leather work boots that I got in the UK when I was an undergrad. Paul was like, “Those are good.”

Tell me more about creating the look, because you’re really speaking my language right now.

Colleen and I really thought about who this guy is. Sommerville is a brainy guy with technical know-how who can probably hotwire a car or solder a volume pot in a radio. He also has a fervent commitment to the French 75’s political ideals.

We got very into these frayed jackets that I would associate with mid-’80s college rock. Like, what was Peter Buck wearing in the van on the Fables of the Reconstruction tour? I came at it through musical references. I also had this ratty madras shirt that I’ve had forever. It probably strikes a young person as a Gen X look.

Oh, it’s very Gen X.

Ok, so now we’ve hit upon it. I am Gen X, and I still kind of dress like that. Maybe not to teach or give a lecture, but there’s a good dose of me in [Sommerville’s] look.

And we tweaked the glasses. Paul and I texted about this. We were like, what about those funky glasses with the side protectors that welders wear? Or that someone working in an auto mechanic garage would wear?

Those glasses are so specific. In general, Sommerville is an interesting combination of someone who’s technically adept, clearly, but in another world he might just be a professor somewhere. Really practical and really heady.

That’s it.

I want to talk to you about your scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, when he has to go into hiding with his daughter and you’re giving them their new identities. You have that great line: “Welcome to the world, Bob!” How did you land on that line reading?

That line came out of an improvisatory moment, though I honestly can’t remember who said it. There was a certain degree of riffing on set — we didn’t go totally off-book, because versions of those lines are in the screenplay. But I’m pretty sure “Welcome to the world, Bob!” is not in the script.

In that scene, we’re going, going, going. It’s very intense. There are 50 people on set. There’s a camera in your face. It’s hot. And you’re being thrown stuff, often from Paul. I think at some point he said to me, “Just make it clear that [Bob] needs to wake up to this reality.”

What was DiCaprio like as a scene partner?

Kind, funny, totally welcoming. I was treated with respect and seriousness. And he was amazing to watch. He’s an extraordinary talent. I guess people know that. Newsflash, everyone! Leonardo DiCaprio: good actor.

But the nuance, the control, the precision. I can’t say enough.