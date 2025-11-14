I love the hushed feeling of November. The skies are gray, the trees increasingly bare, the leaves underfoot dull and mushy. It’s the quiet, unglamorous period between the spooky mania of October and the rosy-cheeked merriment of December. Since I was a kid, I’ve felt that November is a month when nobody’s looking — a month for getting away with something, or for simply minding your own business. As an independent creature, this suits me well.

Here are some recommendations as you engage in your own covert November activities.

Is This Thing On? (2025)

I thoroughly enjoyed myself at a press screening of Bradley Cooper’s Divorced Man movie (out December 19). Newly separated from his wife Tess (Laura Dern), Alex (Will Arnett), a nice finance guy who was the life of every party until he got sad, finds himself onstage at an open mic night in the West Village and discovers purpose, catharsis, and new friends in stand-up comedy. This movie is sappy, but that sugary sweetness is what makes it good: Cooper is making a case for why long-term relationships are hell and why they’re worth it anyway.

Alex isn’t supposed to be especially good at stand-up, and Cooper, playing Alex’s doofus best friend, actually gets the funniest lines in the movie. “Balls” — a nickname, we must presume — is a delusional, dim, and not terribly successful actor. It’s nice to see Cooper, a famous try-hard, making himself the butt of the joke!

Making business cards and then handing them out

I love to feel like a businesswoman. Unfortunately, my cards don’t fit in my wallet, so I have ten of them floating loose in the pocket of each of my jackets. When I’m at my parents’ house later this month, I plan to see if they have any card holders from the ’80s gathering dust in a drawer somewhere.

If you’d like a card, send me an email with your address! I will mail you one.

All this could be yours.

MAYHEM (2025)

I’m tardy to the latest Lady Gaga album, which was released in March despite thematically being a Halloween record. Thankfully, I have made up for lost time by listening to it once daily — usually to keep myself entertained while answering emails — since early October. It’s everything we love about Gaga: her theatricality, her imperious voice, her commitment to a good dance track that is also deeply silly (“Abracadabra”). My favorite song is probably “Vanish Into You,” which is a puke-cry-scream power ballad that I find really romantic.

Biscoff ice cream

My local ice cream joint currently has a Biscoff flavor. It has the texture of ultra-thick, not at all spreadable smooth peanut butter — you know when you can bite into it? (I’m thinking of the Danish word tandsmør, which refers to butter spread so thick you leave tooth marks in it.) Fucking heaven. And it tastes just like Biscoff cookies!

Not eating ice cream right before dinner

Alex and I were doing the classic I don’t know, what do you want for dinner? I don’t know, what do YOU want for dinner? dance one night, so we decided to get ice cream at 6 p.m. to fuel our brains and buy ourselves some time. The upside: This led to my discovery of the Biscoff flavor. The downside: Apparently I cannot handle ice cream on an empty stomach anymore. My love of treats is strong but my tummy is weak.

Peter Hujar’s Day (2025)

In December 1974, the writer Linda Rosenkrantz interviewed her friend Peter Hujar, a photographer whose success largely arrived posthumously, about what he’d done the day before. A transcript of that interview — intended for a book that never came to be — provides the script for Peter Hujar’s Day, the latest film from director Ira Sachs.

Sachs really knows what he’s doing. There’s so much to commend about this 76-minute movie: the way it offers a narrow but richly textured glimpse into the 1970s New York intellectual scene (Susan Sontag, Allen Ginsberg, and Fran Lebowitz appear in Hujar’s activities like it’s no big deal), the warm and trusting friendship between Hujar (Ben Whishaw) and Rosenkrantz (Rebecca Hall), the naturalism with which Whishaw monologues for nearly the entire film. And it’s beautiful, with gorgeous lighting and one perfectly proportioned crewneck sweatshirt.

Would you look at that sweatshirt? Just the right crop. (They’re dancing in this scene.)

I particularly appreciated this: There’s a slight prickliness — a certain impatience — in Whishaw’s portrayal of Hujar. He’s clearly got an ego, but he’s not necessarily spending his time making great art — on the titular day, he completed an assignment for the Times and chased payment from several magazines. (Hujar is hilariously bad at bookkeeping: “I’m having my coffee, and I decided to figure out how much money is owed me, because it’s getting fuzzy.”) As a freelancer and a person, I related strongly.

[Ed. note: Shortly before this newsletter went to print, I interviewed Sachs for an upcoming edition of The Scumbler. Stay tuned!]

Housing clementines in a stainless steel prep bowl

I love the smell of clementines in the cold months, and I love this color combination. There’s something about the bright orange against that ultra-reflective silver that feels very midcentury to me.

Their reflections!

Getting a lot of sleep

The other night, I was discussing the ideal bedtime with friends, which is a topic that comes up… a lot… in our 30s. For me, especially during the dark winter months, it’s about getting in bed at 10 p.m. to marinate (watching YouTube videos, then reading for anywhere between two and 28 minutes), turning the light off at 10:48 p.m., and waking at 8 a.m. That’s not how I live 99 percent of the time. But when it happens? Ooooooooooo baby.

Attending events in your community

I’m not a joiner. However, I have attended a few local events over the last few months: a Q&A at my local cookbook store, D.C. Zinefest, and the Mount Pleasant Lantern Walk. As it turns out, it feels really good to engage with people in your community who share your interests! You don’t have to talk to anyone, but my recommendation-within-a-recommendation is to strike up a conversation with one single person. At Zinefest — a truly lovely celebration of DIY art in the DMV — I wound up talking to three people. I left feeling nourished and creatively invigorated!

The Mount Pleasant Lantern Walk is an absolute vibe, by the way. The organizers created a fairytale journey through the woods, lit up by chrysalis-looking orbs, glowing fish on a faux pond, and shivery lasers that made the swaying canopy sparkle. Along the way, a band played folk music, a lone violinist jammed out while wearing an LED dress, and two separate puppeteers put on two separate shows (one practiced the shadow puppet arts, while the other manipulated a hand puppet). What a cool group project!

Journey into lanternland.

What will you do when nobody’s watching?

Eliza