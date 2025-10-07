This coming weekend, Alex and I are finally throwing our marriage celebration, a little over a year after we eloped all by ourselves. As a wedding present to you, I’m making this post — which would typically be paywalled — free to all of my subscribers. Thank you for reading The Scumbler. I can’t tell you how much it means to me.

I just got back from New York, where Alex and I spent three days at the New York Film Festival. In our household, NYFF is the highlight of the year. It combines so many of the things I love (and love to romanticize): movies enjoyed among fellow film lovers, autumn in New York City, the sparkling chandeliers and illuminated fountain of Lincoln Center. Arty cosmopolitanism at its best! And the celebrity sightings are unmatched. Last year, I found myself practically alone in the lobby of the Elinor Munroe Film Center with David Byrne, as we waited in line for tea after a late screening.

This time around, I took notes. Here’s my NYFF diary, which also includes a detour downtown to look at some sick clothes.

Wednesday, October 1

7:30pm: Dinner with Esther and Bob at The Smith. Esther always makes fun of me for the fussy yet inelegant way that I eat a burger — fork and knife, burger first, bun last — so I really tried to give her a show.

9:00pm: After dinner, Alex suggested we take the train down to the West Village location of one of our old New York haunts: Culture An American Yogurt Company, which sells tart, probiotic soft serve. (When discussing this institution, it’s very important to call it by its full name.)

Upon arrival, we were shocked to find a sizable line of glossy-haired West Village Girls. Back in my day, there was never a line at Culture An American Yogurt Company, which is decidedly not a sexy hot spot. I suppose I’m happy for the WVGs, though. Everyone deserves key lime soft serve with mochi and graham cracker crumble.

Thursday, October 2

10:00am: We got bagels with my tiny sister, Abby, and ate them on the plaza near the bandshell at Lincoln Center. At the bagel shop, we waited behind a ballerina who was wearing a charming combination of satin Adidas snap-on track pants and yellow Onitsuka Tigers.

12:00pm: Screening of Jay Kelly. This is Noah Baumbach’s new film about an aging movie star (a George Clooney-like character portrayed by George Clooney), who is finally reckoning with the loneliness of stardom. He’s neglected his kids in pursuit of fame, and most of his friendships are one-sided relationships with his employees (most notably his sweet and loyal manager, played by Adam Sandler). By the end of the movie, I was sick of Jay Kelly — sick of the way the starstruck public can’t stop fawning over him — which is exactly how Jay Kelly seems to feel about himself. Jay Kelly is quite sad, but it’s also very funny. In one scene, set on a train in France, there is a priest carrying two ice cream cones and happily licking one, then the other, as he sways down the aisle toward his seat. Why include this detail? Why not!

3:30pm: Walked through sunny Central Park to get coffee with our friend Julia at Sant Ambroeus. Knowing that we wouldn’t have a chance to eat a real meal until nearly midnight, Alex and I had a weird midafternoon snack (butternut squash soup for me, a cube of artichoke lasagna for him). On the way back to Lincoln Center, I made him promise that we would not get hangry at each other later.

Simply the best!

5:45pm: Bought my NYFF merch! Sadly, they were already out of the green corduroy hats (Alex wanted one), but I got a T-shirt and one of the “I Found the Walter Reade Theater” pins because it made me laugh. (If you know, you know.) The graphic on the T-shirt comes from an old newspaper advertisement for the Film Society of Lincoln Center, which I thought was fun.

6:00pm: Observed one of the laws of NYFF in action: The line for the men’s room is always longer :)

6:15pm: Rose of Nevada, which I understood to be a story about a mysterious fishing boat where weird things happen. It is exactly that. I will add that the fishing boat is so decrepit and rusted that I immediately became consumed by thoughts of tetanus, which is one of those everyday worries I carry around with me. The movie starts a little slowly for my taste (I am perhaps impatient), but it’s absorbing once the Strange Occurrences kick into gear. I’d recommend Rose of Nevada to the people (mostly men) in my life who are interested in science fiction, regional economies, and maritime adventure. Personally, it reinforced my belief that I want nothing to do with the sea.

The movie co-stars Callum Turner, Dua Lipa’s fiancée. I like thinking about the fact that she definitely watched this avant-garde movie and said to him, “Babe, you were so good!”

8:50pm: Spied celebrity-shaped individuals — presumably Rose Byrne and the other stars of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You — at the step and repeat in the lobby of Alice Tully Hall. Didn’t have time to stop and gape :(

9:00pm: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Introducing her film, writer-director Mary Bronstein described it as the confluence of the worst thing that has ever happened to you and the worst thing that has happened to you today — that stressed-out zone where the smallest inconvenience can send you into a total meltdown. Bronstein sure delivered on that promise. So did Rose Byrne, portraying a mother managing the long-term care of a sick child while holding down a job as a therapist and also dealing with a gaping hole in the ceiling of her apartment. Alex and I were sitting in the second row, so we got an absolutely apocalyptic view of Byrne’s anguish, which Bronstein captured mostly via intense close-up. If I Had Legs is a brutal watch, but it’s very well done. More than a few plot points elicited horrified yelps and gasps from our audience, so I recommend watching it in a theater for the full communal experience.

After the screening, Bronstein and Byrne came out for a Q&A, along with Byrne’s fellow actors Conan O’Brien and Christian Slater. The way Conan commands a room is crazy. What a superpower.

11:30pm: After 20 seconds of hangry (yeah, it happened) back-and-forth about where to locate dinner at this hour, Alex and I decided to get chicken and rice from the halal cart outside Alice Tully. STUNNING DECISION-MAKING. EXQUISITE CUISINE. While waiting for our food, we befriended a truly lovely guy named Ryan who appears to have seen every movie ever made and was spending the week at NYFF. He’s going to the Philadelphia Film Festival next weekend. This is the essence of NYFF: desperately cramming meals between screenings and bonding with likeminded strangers!

Also the best :)

Friday, October 3

9:00am (ish): Got up, brushed my teeth, proof-read the newsletter one more time, hit send.

11:30am: Ordered BLTs at my favorite Lincoln Center institution: The Independent Cafe. The last time I was there, one of the guys asked me if I worked at Lincoln Center, which made me feel rather smug. (If and when I go in-house somewhere, I would love to work at Lincoln Center. Do you hear me, Lincoln Center? I would work for you!)

12:00pm: We were supposed to attend a talk with Martin Scorsese and the Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi at 1:30pm, but it was cancelled because Panahi’s visa hadn’t come through in time. Huge bummer. Instead, we went downtown to stalk a few brands that Alex has been lusting after. First up was Wythe on Orchard, which sells some gorgeous men’s overcoats and corduroy trousers (plus a corduroy jacket that I immediately regretted trying on because it looked so good and I am NOT spending money on that kind of thing right now).

Next we headed to Drake’s on Canal. The staff there is crazy knowledgeable about the brand’s products and about menswear in general. We wound up chatting with an employee named Michael. After listening to Alex’s outerwear goals, he suggested we look into a vintage G1 leather jacket — if you want a cropped fit, you need to look for one from the ’40s through the ’70s — and then told us exactly where to go: 10 Ft. Single by Stella Dallas (I used to get my jeans there), L Train Vintage on Grand, and Quality Mending. Michael’s next client arrived, and we departed on a sunbeam. How nice to shoot the shit with a kind fashion nerd!

Our last stop: Posteritati, an incredible shop that sells vintage movie posters. We were there to pick up a VIP (Very Important Poster) that we’d ordered online, but we obviously took the opportunity to look at some of their other merchandise. I will not be linking to those posters here, lest any of you get to them first…

Wonderful place

3:30pm: It Was Just an Accident, the new Panahi movie, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes this year. Before the screening, Panahi’s French producer explained, through a translator, how the film came to be. Production took place in complete secrecy; the Iranian government has banned Panahi from making movies, so he worked without a script and withheld each day’s filming locations from the cast and crew until the night before. As soon as the shoot was complete, a friend smuggled the footage to France for postproduction.

Sometimes it’s nice not to know anything about a movie before watching it, but hearing about Panahi’s process certainly enhanced my appreciation of this one. It’s overtly political — the film centers on a group of former prisoners who believe they’ve kidnapped one of the men who used to torture them — but it’s also very funny. At first, I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to be laughing, given the serious subject matter. But the movie is comical: The former prisoners aren’t certain they got the right guy, and the second act features a series of hijinks as they try to confirm his identity. At the same time, the film never lets you forget why the prisoners are on this mission, or how angry, scared, and traumatized they are. This is a crazy tonal tightrope walk, which Panahi handled with complete confidence. Nothing but respect for It Was Just an Accident, both as a piece of filmmaking and an act of political defiance.

5:15pm: Debriefed with our new friend Ryan on the street outside!

7:00pm: Dinner with Alex’s godfather. Beautiful, delicious fettuccine bolognese at Cafe Fiorello across from Lincoln Center. I’m currently “avoiding dairy” in order to not have a thousand zits on the day of our party, but I got the lemon custard pie anyway, just like I got Culture An American Yogurt Company the night before. You have to live sometimes.

9:00pm: Father Mother Sister Brother, Jim Jarmusch’s Golden Lion-winning anthology movie about several different families reconnecting after time apart. I haven’t seen that many Jarmusch movies, but his meditative vampire picture, Only Lovers Left Alive, is one of my all-time favorites. Jarmusch introduced the movie (looking eternally cool with his tinted glasses and tall crest of white hair), along with a few of its stars: my Phantom Thread queen Vicky Krieps, Adam Driver, Indya Moore, and Tom Waits, who looks like my long-lost grandfather. Krieps had her hair styled in a blue-green pixie cut and was wearing a big suit jacket, enormous white pants, and shiny square-toed shoes. While Jarmusch spoke, she kept rocking back on her heels and clicking her toes together like an unselfconscious kid.

I’m not big on anthology movies for the same reason that I don’t love short stories: I want to immerse myself in a narrative, and when I’m watching or reading a series of vignettes, I find myself waiting for each one to end. Not my favorite movie we saw at the festival, but I had a good time. I was particularly appreciative of Cate Blanchett’s off-brand performance as the dutiful, borderline dweeby elder daughter of a prim novelist played by Charlotte Rampling. As much as I enjoy watching Blanchett slink around the big screen like a panther in search of its next meal, it was fun to see her play an unassuming bunny rabbit instead.

Saturday, October 4

10:00am: Brunch with our friends Evan and Sam, who introduced us to their perfect angel of a dog, Shrimp Scampi. (Evan will be appearing in the pages of this newsletter very soon. Stay tuned…) Alex ordered a breakfast pasta, and I ordered a breakfast salad. Normal things.

Cutest shrimp

12:15pm: Left to my own devices, would I attend a five-hour screening of a documentary series about Martin Scorsese? I would not. Alex was excited to undertake this challenge, however, so I got on board, too. It turns out three hours is kind of my limit for sitting in a movie theater, but I would certainly recommend Mr. Scorsese when it’s released by Apple TV+ in a couple weeks. My favorite talking head was Isabella Rossellini, who, in a frank and friendly way, kept mentioning her ex-husband’s “miniscule” physical stature.

I regret to inform you that I did not, in this moment, recognize Mr. Robert De Niro

5:45pm: Coffee with Alex and my friend Mattie at Breads on Broadway. Told Mattie that we had seen Tony Kushner and Peter Dinklage at the Scorsese screening. She noted that Dinklage is one of New York’s great “outdoor celebrities” — people you somehow always see around the city. Others include Ethan Hawke (whom I’ve encountered multiple times in Brooklyn) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (ditto).

7:30pm: Dinner number two with Alex’s godfather. Cavatelli with sausage and peas, baby!

9:15pm: Pillion wins the Palme d’Eliza at NYFF. This is a movie about a sweet and retreating man (Harry Melling) who enters a sub/dom relationship with a closed-off motorcycle hottie (Alexander Skarsgård). It’s hilarious, tender, and nuanced — a story about love and desire that only gets more interesting the more I think about it.

In a Q&A after the screening, director Harry Lighton (dressed in a crisp white shirt and pleated leather skirt) talked about how he wanted to cast Melling because of the actor’s capacity for charisma and passivity. I felt so deeply for Melling’s character, Colin. He lives in a murky zone between enjoying his submissive role and wanting more from his withholding partner, who has Colin begging for scraps of affection. If you’ve ever pined for someone who isn’t giving you what you need, you will relate to this film.

11:30pm: The conclusion of our New York Film Festival! Tottered toward bed. Sad to leave, happy to go home, and stoked to return next year.

One final bagel on Sunday

Dairy detox starts TODAY,

Eliza