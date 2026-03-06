This post contains spoilers for Marty Supreme, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and Rose of Nevada.

Just after my 25th birthday, I moved into a small studio apartment by myself. While I’m sure someone more handy, inventive, and motivated could have come up with a dozen ways to organize the space, I saw only one arrangement where my bed wouldn’t come into conflict with the radiator, closet door, bathroom, or kitchen. It went in the corner of the room, which was all well and good.

Until the damp patch on the ceiling appeared.

When I lay down at night, the spot loomed directly overhead. I lived on the top floor of a three-storey building, and the ceiling sloped down in that corner. Clearly something was preventing the roof from draining properly. My diagnostic abilities ended there, though, and so I spent many sleepless nights gazing up at the spot, which grew progressively wetter and eventually began to crack, wondering when the ceiling would collapse on me and whether I might die of mold poisoning first. When I called the management company asking them to fix it, they sent a guy to paint over the problem. Soon enough, the patch reappeared. They sent their guy to paint over it again. The dampness persisted.

I made it out of that apartment unscathed, but I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately, thanks to three recent movies featuring calamitous holes in the ceiling: Marty Supreme, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and Rose of Nevada. The first two are up for Oscars next weekend, while Rose of Nevada, which I caught at the New York Film Festival last fall, comes out in a few months. They’re not the first movies to deploy this theme — my friend Evan cited Tsai Ming-liang’s The Hole, and 2024’s A Different Man has, as Justin Chang put it, “a suggestively rotting” ceiling hole — but it’s an odd enough trend that it gets you thinking. What’s up with all those holes? Why now? And what domestic disaster befell Mary and Ronald Bronstein, the writer-director of If I Had Legs and co-writer/co-editor of Marty Supreme, respectively?

Marty Supreme’s ceiling hole results in the goriest consequences of the three films. It appears when Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), a young ping-pong player full of bullshit and self-belief, is taking a bath in a grody hotel — after having explicitly been told by management not to do so. Marty gets his comeuppance when the tub falls through the floor and into the room below, crushing the arm of a gangster named Ezra (Abel Ferrara) and pinning his German Shepherd. The bloody scene ratchets up Marty Supreme’s mounting chaos, and its spiraling consequences drive much of the plot in the back half of the film.

As ceiling holes go, Marty gets off lucky. It’s not his home, not his bathtub, not his arm that gets broken. But the scene captures the feeling that catastrophe will come for Marty sooner or later. He can’t keep shimmying out of scrapes forever; eventually, the bathtub is going to land on him. As my friend Esther Zuckerman said to me, “A hole in the ceiling is an anxiety machine. What’s more stress-inducing than the walls literally caving in on you?”

Rose of Nevada’s hole announces itself not with a crash but with the heavy plunk of dripping water, when a young father named Nick (George MacKay) discovers a crack in his ceiling. “There’s something really foreboding about a drip,” writer-director Mark Jenkin told me over Zoom last week. He was in Dublin ahead of the premiere of the film, but back home in Cornwall, he has a slanted window in his kitchen that’s prone to leaking when it rains. “A drip is filled with such dread, almost like a ticking clock,” he went on. “You always say, ‘We’ll be okay as long as we have a roof over our heads.’ A hole in the roof puts that at risk.”

The drip, which grows to a dribble when Nick pokes at the hole, adds to the gnawing feeling that there’s something amiss in the small coastal town where he and his family live. Once a thriving fishing hub, it’s been hollowed out by economic headwinds. And there is, in fact, something very wrong: A long-lost fishing boat, the Rose of Nevada, has just come back into harbor without its crew.

Liam (Callum Turner) and Nick (George MacKay) aboard the Rose of Nevada . Photo: 1-2 Special

For Mark, the hole in the ceiling established the film’s sense of unease while serving the plot practically. “I needed a domestic issue to provide some pressure on the family unit,” he explained. After Nick tries to patch up the roof and instead comes crashing through into the kitchen below (landing, miraculously, on his feet), he takes a job on the boat. In his case, the hole isn’t just emotionally destabilizing — it upsets the fabric of Nick’s reality. Returning from a few days at sea, he and his crewmate Liam (Callum Turner) discover that they’ve been ferried into the past, where they seem to have taken the place of the men who crewed the Rose of Nevada before it disappeared.

If you’re watching closely, you’ll notice that there’s an upside-down shot sandwiched between Nick bursting through his roof and his work boots hitting the kitchen floor. It shows Nick’s feet landing on the deck of the titular boat. Mark, who shoots all of his films on a silent, hand-wound camera and assembles his soundscape in post-production, captures relatively little footage compared to most directors. As a result, he often finds himself needing to “think abstractly” about how to pull a scene together in the edit — in this instance, using the boat insert as a bit of sleight-of-hand to bridge the disjointed footage of the ceiling stunt. But it also enhanced the film’s strange, supernatural logic. “As we went along, it became much more symbolic of dropping into the past, or an underworld, or a parallel dimension,” Mark said.

In If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Mary Bronstein takes the idea that a hole in the ceiling can be both menacing and mystical — a portal of sorts — and runs with it. In the film, Linda (Rose Byrne), a therapist who’s struggling to care for her chronically ill child while her husband, a ship captain, is away on an extended journey, pitches into a full-blown nervous breakdown when a leak in the ceiling erupts into a geyser. After decamping to a motel, Linda, increasingly stressed and sleep-deprived, begins making late-night pilgrimages to smoke pot and gaze into the gaping hole that upended her life.

What she sees there is kind of beautiful. As the camera moves into the darkness above, little glimmers of light appear, like the sparkling reflections of a disco ball. We might be underwater or in outer space, advancing toward an alien sphere. “That ceiling hole is the locus of her dread but also a kind of wonder. She seems to peer through it not just into the abyss, but into something more transcendent,” said Richard Lawson, a film critic and the author of Premiere Party, when I called him up to ask about the holes-in-ceilings phenomenon. (Richard and Esther both give the Oscar for Best Ceiling Hole to If I Had Legs, by the way.) He likened it to a scene in Angels in America in which an angel comes crashing through the ceiling to deliver a prophecy that’s both “dangerous and awe-inspiring.”

James (A$AP Rocky) and Linda (Rose Byrne) behold the hole. Photo: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

The film’s production designer, Carmen Navis, told me over email that when she first received the script, she was struck by the “bodily” way that Mary Bronstein described the hole. It pulses and oozes, with a moldy softness to its edges. “It behaves less like broken drywall and more like something alive or metabolizing,” Carmen wrote. Her team created multiple versions of the hole so that it could physically evolve alongside Linda’s emotional collapse, as though responding to her psychological state.

Since Bronstein is a fan of John Carpenter and classic creature films, the production team used practical effects wherever possible. The “most alive” version of the hole is a quarter-size miniature made of flesh-like, pigmented latex and flexible materials, which puppeteers then manipulated to create subtle, organic movements. When the camera enters the hole, it’s actually moving through a 12-foot tunnel layered with squishy materials like cheesecloth and insulation. “This tunnel environment was then blended with a series of micro-sets designed with our cinematographer, Chris Messina, who incorporated practical elements such as water, drifting particles, and controlled lighting to create the atmospheric quality of the void,” Carmen wrote.

In a movie that is otherwise pretty suffocating, If I Had Legs slows down when Linda is communing with the hole. She enters a kind of trance state, and for a brief moment — with her child asleep and unsupervised back at the motel — she seems calm. Linda spends her days trying (unsuccessfully) to hide her progressing meltdown and reassuring everyone that she’s fine, that everything is under control. Maybe it’s a relief to look at that awful hole and admit that, no, everything is not all right. As a viewer, certainly, those were the only portions of the movie when I felt like I could take a breath.

“There’s another play called The Thin Place that references the concept that there are certain places in the world where the membrane between our world and the next is particularly thin,” Richard told me. “I think that liminalness is certainly what Bronstein is working with, for a different purpose, in If I Had Legs. What if this woman just decides to pass through and essentially abandon her life, or give up?”

When the camera finally reaches the glowing orb inside the hole, it reveals itself to be a horrible scene of Linda’s child thrashing in a hospital bed — a traumatic memory, maybe, or an intrusive thought she would prefer to stifle. Linda yelps, shattering her cosmic reverie and startling her motel buddy James (A$AP Rocky), who has joined her to investigate the hole from the apartment above. This is a movie about a hole in the ceiling, so you can guess what happens next: James falls through to the floor below, breaking his leg in horrendous fashion.

A hole can be a metaphor, yes, or an imaginative portal. But it can also be just what it is — a very real problem that your landlord needs to fix.

Drip drip,

Eliza