The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Sophie
May 7

What an interesting coincidence! I love how you organize your thoughts around it. I've only seen If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and loved it. Maybe the others are up next for me

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1 reply by Eliza Brooke
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JoPinot
Mar 10

I’ve been meaning to write about the three gaping holes (😂) I’ve seen in movies this year, but my third is the SZA movie One of Them Days! Haven’t seen Rose yet, but might skip it —I’m already anxious enough 😂

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1 reply by Eliza Brooke
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