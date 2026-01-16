I really “hit the ground running” this January, as they say. Lots of ambitious work projects for myself. An aggressively long to-do list. A willingness to work late. After a nice long holiday vacation, I was ready to attack the year!

Two weeks in, I’m slowing down a bit, having remembered that it’s important to pace oneself in the marathon called life. This week’s batch of recs are a tribute to the creature comforts and cultural items that are feeding my body and soul during this month of awful news and frigid productivity. Starting with the most important one…

A 4 p.m. snack of Cabot Cheddar

Every time I’m in the grocery store, I’m confronted with one pressing question. Which Cabot cheese is sharper: Extra Sharp or Seriously Sharp? I’ve Googled it (the answer is Seriously Sharp), but I always seem to forget when I reach the Whole Foods Wall of Dairy. I decide based on which package color I like better that day.