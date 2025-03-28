The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Debra Moffitt's avatar
Debra Moffitt
Mar 29, 2025

What a divine feature on Rachel Tashjian. Loved this phrasing: “a certain worthy hunger for pleasure and beauty.”

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Natalie Guevara's avatar
Natalie Guevara
Mar 28, 2025

I loved this. Madame Lubroth Reilly is aspirational and inspirational.

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