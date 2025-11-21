Ben Whishaw in Peter Hujar’s Day. Photo: Janus Films

In last week’s batch of recommendations, I suggested you get your butt to a movie theater to check out Peter Hujar’s Day, the latest project from indie filmmaker Ira Sachs. This week: I have Ira Sachs!

Ira and I met a few years ago, when I moderated a Q&A following a screening of his movie Passages at D.C.’s dearly departed E Street Cinema. (If you like messy love triangles and great knitwear, well, there’s another recommendation for you.) I found him to be smart, funny, and incredibly level — the sort of artist who offers real, honest answers to your questions. Naturally, I was excited to get on Zoom with him last week to talk about his new movie.

Peter Hujar was a real-life photographer who lived and worked in New York until his death, of AIDS, in 1987. (If you have some time to spare, take a look through the online archive of his portraits: Lauren Hutton with a cat, Susan Sontag in repose, the photographer David Wojnarowicz in Manhattan, a wrinkly dog named Will.) In 1974, Hujar’s friend Linda Rosenkrantz recorded a conversation between herself and Hujar, in which he described his activities of the day before; it was intended for a book, never realized, about the daily lives of artists. A transcript of the conversation was unearthed in 2019, then published as a short book. Now it’s a film.

Peter Hujar’s Day is narrow in its scope. It’s about 76 minutes long and features two actors in a single apartment, where Hujar (Ben Whishaw) tells Rosenkrantz (Rebecca Hall) about his day. They drink tea, go to the roof for a smoke, snack on cheese, and laze about on Rosenkrantz’s bed, her tape recorder spinning the whole time. Despite the simplicity of this premise, the movie is riveting: full of detail, humor, and human foibles. Hujar complains about an editor who doesn’t know the photography rates for her own magazine (“I almost got suspicious. I thought this could be some fan of Lauren Hutton’s who’s doing this great scheme to steal pictures of Lauren Hutton.”), he details his naps, he talks about dodging phone calls. Whishaw’s Hujar is deadpan and very funny, including on that last point: “I really cannot stand to talk to Ed Baynard. I can’t get off the phone. No one can. He won’t let you off… If this ever gets printed, I hope it gets printed with his name.”

Here are some things I loved about Peter Hujar’s Day: The text, to begin with. I’m nosy about the minutiae of people’s days — especially the boring and unglamorous parts — and Hujar has a lot to say about the magazines that owe him money, watering his plants using his coffee pot, and Allen Ginsberg being an annoying portrait subject. I love the friendship between Hujar and Rosenkrantz, which feels specific and totally unforced. And I love how it looks. One of my favorite moments, at the end of the movie, features Hujar and Rosenkrantz sitting at her table in the dark, their faces illuminated by a trio of tapers. It’s lovely.

With that, it’s time for me to get out of the way. Here’s my conversation with Ira, all about the making of Peter Hujar’s Day (and his own early life in New York). As always, it’s been condensed and edited for clarity.

What was your relationship to Peter Hujar’s work before you learned about the transcript of his conversation with Linda Rosenkrantz and started working on the film?

I was certainly a fan. When I was introduced to his work, in the early ’90s, I knew him as a partner of David Wojnarowicz. But Hujar’s work instantly impressed me, in terms of its aesthetic rigor and beauty and clarity and psychological acuity.

I think, also, the photographs he took of his artistic community were a window into a world that I wanted to be a part of.

Do you remember how old you were when you discovered his art?

It would have been around 1990, so I was 25.

Were you in New York by that point?

By then I’d moved to New York. My first job in New York was the summer of ’84, when I was the assistant to a performance artist named Eric Bogosian.

As in the actor Eric Bogosian?

Yeah. Initially he was really a downtown performance artist. He was quite well-known.

Out of curiosity, what did that job entail, working for Eric?

Picking up his laundry, reading some scripts for him. He told me I was the worst assistant he ever had, which I think was like a badge [of honor]. Like somehow I did good.

But actually, I’m making a film now [titled The Man I Love] about a performance artist in the East Village in the 1980s, so I feel really grateful to Eric. It was a world that was big enough to feel important, but somehow it was marginalized. You were on the side, but vital. We had a sense of power and agency, and I hold onto that because I still feel all those things — marginal, on the side, but like I have power if I continue to make work.

For some reason, I also think of growing up Jewish in Memphis, in a community that was small, marginal, but cohesive and had power. The community gives you strength to say what you want to say and make what you want to make.

Rebecca Hall and Ben Whishaw in Peter Hujar’s Day . Photo: Janus Films

When you were working on the script for Peter Hujar’s Day, was there anything about the world of the 1970s downtown art scene that really grabbed you — took you by surprise, or maybe enchanted you?

The thing that was revealed to me only when the movie was done was that Peter was very transparent about the vulnerability of making a work of art, in a way that I think is maybe not unique but is very rare. Peter vacillates between confidence and doubt as he’s taking a photograph of Allen Ginsberg. That intimacy with an artist in a different time makes me know myself in a new way.

I also struggle, now, with the lack of sustained conversations with other artists that Peter had in such a regular way. He was living in a neighborhood that was like a village. We can’t underestimate the negative impact of being without that proximity to other artists. A lot of that is economics and also it’s the AIDS epidemic having destroyed so many lives. There was a vacuum of community when I arrived in New York, and I found community in ACT UP meetings and places where people were coming together around activism and queerness. I still do. But I missed that element that seemed to be really present in East Village life in the 1970s.

Right, throughout the movie Peter is constantly talking about his conversations with Susan Sontag and Fran Lebowitz and all these other writers, artists, and intellectuals.

Yes, and also — you recognize two or three of the names he references, but you don’t know 47 of the other names. They’re all intricately part of his life. Yesterday I actually found myself on the phone for like an hour with a friend. I haven’t done that in a long time, and I think I was encouraged by Peter Hujar’s Day to actually talk on the phone.

I was also struck by how much time he spends on the phone. You touched on something that really affected me while watching the movie, which is Peter’s confidence and doubt. Maybe I’m projecting a bit here, but there was something of a frustrated ego in his descriptions of working on certain humdrum assignments or chasing payment from magazines. What else did you excavate about him as a person while making the movie?

One thing I’m certain of is that I never knew Peter Hujar. And I still don’t. I do understand — in a way I bet he didn’t know about himself — that he had a brilliant ability to describe the details of his life. The film is about ordinariness being made monumental, and what’s extraordinary is not that he saw Allen Ginsberg or spoke to Susan Sontag. What’s extraordinary is that he’s able to describe, for 55 pages, what he did yesterday.

Rebecca Hall in Peter Hujar’s Day . Photo: Janus Films

Did Linda ask him to take notes about his day? I think I read that she had.

She did. But even if you take notes, he’s translating it into a kind of spoken prose, which is unusual. His attentiveness to things is exquisite.

You’d have to imagine that bled into his work as a portrait photographer.

I also imagine it made him an interesting person to talk to. Like, the people that are most interesting for me to talk to are the ones who seem to notice the most things in a layered way. You can see he had an interesting mind because of the quickness of associations and thoughts, the humor, the arrogance and self-deprecation, the movement between both with such ease. He’s delightful.