Olivia Graves isn’t a professional actor, and yet, somewhat by accident, she starred in one of the zaniest and most inventive comedies in recent memory. I’m speaking, of course, about Hundreds of Beavers.

Have you seen Hundreds of Beavers? If you haven’t, please do. It’s a fever dream of lo-fi but meticulously engineered physical comedy. In perfume terms, it has base notes of Buster Keaton, middle notes of Escher staircases and Rube Goldberg machines, and top notes of Looney Tunes. If you spritzed on Beaver No. 100, you’d have wild dogs chasing you up a tree in minutes.

When Olivia agreed to play the role of a puckish furrier — the romantic interest of cider maker-turned-beaver trapper Jean Kayak (Ryland Tews, who wrote the script with director Mike Cheslik) — she didn’t know much about the project, much less how it would turn out. What she got was a cult hit. Its Letterboxd reviews are full of awe and wonder: “what on earth” (from my friend James) “how does this exist (compliment)” (Ella Kemp), and “unironically believe it deserved Oscar recognition” (Demi Adejuyigbe).

Alex and I went to see Hundreds of Beavers in April 2024, and it was one of those magical movie theater experiences where the room buzzes with the joyful electricity of dozens of people losing their shit at the same time. Amid the outbursts of laughter, I recognized Olivia as soon as she arrived onscreen.

Photo courtesy of Olivia Graves

It was her feature debut, but I knew her from YouTube, where she publishes under the handle “The Witch of Wonderlust.” True to her name, she makes explainers on topics like protection magic, spell ingredient disposal, and bone throwing, along with travel vlogs and pole dancing videos. (She’s been making money from YouTube since 2018 and also teaches pole classes IRL.) I don’t remember exactly when I found her channel, but it was certainly during one of my semiannual deep-dives into witchcraft YouTube.

The day after I saw Hundreds of Beavers, I emailed Olivia, who uses all pronouns, to ask if she’d do an interview with The Scumbler. My note promptly got lost in her inbox. A year later, she replied saying she’d be happy to talk, even though the deadline had likely passed. Reader, it had not. We got on Zoom in May to talk about her journey from YouTube to Hundreds of Beavers and beyond.

We began with Olivia’s career on YouTube. But before there was YouTube, there was an early and ill-fated foray into the music industry.

Growing up in Colorado, Olivia sang and played guitar. Her parents encouraged her to pursue a career in music, and as a teen, she wound up partnering with several “child talent companies.” But her vision was very different from what the talent agents had in mind. “I wanted something more blues, more rock, more slow and sensual,” she said. “They wanted Disney pop.”

Somewhere in the forgotten reaches of the internet lives a music video that is evidence of Olivia’s short-lived career as a singer-songwriter. She pre-emptively declined to share it with me. (She also apologized to anyone who may encounter it.) What I do know is that (a) the team she was working with misinterpreted the romantically-charged lyrics (it was about a girl, not a boy), and (b) someone inexplicably added an actor in a panda costume to the final cut. When Olivia asked how it had ended up there, she was informed that pandas were trending.

“I realized I absolutely hated [the music industry], because everything was completely out of my control. That’s kind of what drove me to YouTube,” Olivia said.

Olivia’s earliest YouTube videos weren’t intended for other people, and although she now has 454,000 subscribers today, she still sees her vlogs as a way of documenting her life. “It’s essentially my form of journaling,” she explained. While her channel was in its infancy, she was already amassing a large audience on Tumblr, where she posted witchy content. People kept asking her the same questions about witchcraft over and over, so she decided to make one video answering them all. “I posted it, and it took the fuck off. I was not prepared,” she said.

Her subscriber base kept growing. “I was living in L.A. at the same time, and I was working two or three jobs. Finally, I was making just enough [from YouTube] that I was like, I might be able to quit my job,” she said.

Then, one day, while bicycling to her job at a ramen shop, Olivia got hit by a car. Her manager was less than sympathetic when she showed up late, so she quit. There would always be other restaurants in L.A. if YouTube didn’t work out.

Olivia: That is also where I met Ryland, who plays the main character in Hundreds of Beavers.

Eliza: At that ramen shop?

Olivia: At that ramen shop. We worked together and became friends. I ended up moving back to Denver in 2020 with plans to travel full-time — obviously that didn’t happen. A few months later, he messages me, like, “Hey, I have this new film I’m making, and there’s a role that I think you’d fit really well. The character’s scrappy, and she’s got attitude. Also, you do taxidermy.” I didn’t ask any other questions.

Eliza: You just said, “Sure, why not”?

Olivia: I was like, “You know I’m not an actress, right?” He was like, “That’s fine! There’s no dialogue.” So I drove out to Milwaukee, and that was when I was like, “...what is this film about?”

After a day of drunken revelry turns disastrous, Jean Kayak finds himself alone, shivering, and hungry in a snowy expanse. First he must figure out how to trap food for himself. As he advances up Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs — with a full belly and a cozy fur coat on his back — he refines the art of hunting beavers, trading their corpses for tools and hoping to win the furrier’s hand in marriage. Jean Kayak is the Wile E. Coyote of Wisconsin, constantly at war with the bunnies, fish, birds, raccoons, wolves, and beavers around him.

That’s the premise. What you really need to understand is that Hundreds of Beavers comes at you like an avalanche of increasingly inventive gags. (In one of my favorite moments, Jean Kayak discovers a set of bunny tracks in the snow that, through the number and direction of the paw prints, tells a poignant tale of familial bliss and loss.) It’s all the more astounding because it’s basically a silent film and cost a mere $150,000 to make. The animals are people in mascot costumes, which adds a goofy, low-budget je ne sais quoi to the whole thing. (A more worthy use of animal suits than the panda getup in Olivia’s music video.)

For me, this movie is an exercise in disbelief. To quote my friend Ngozi, it’s the kind of wonderfully indulgent art that makes you think: “This is what life is about!”

While many of the movie’s visual gags were added in post-production — like Jean Kayak falling down literal rabbit holes or surfing a log flume in an industrial-scale beaver dam — the snowy sets were, in fact, sets built out in the snow. “I was only there for three or four days, but everything was about an hour outside of Milwaukee, in the middle of the forest,” Olivia said. Her call time was 6 a.m., and to cope with the freezing cold, her co-star and former colleague would offer whiskey for her coffee.

Playing the daughter of a surly trading post merchant, Olivia made eyes at Jean/Ryland while disemboweling a raccoon (a mascot suit filled with packing peanuts, intestine-shaped pillows, and the kind of human skeleton you’d find in a high school science classroom), enjoyed a candlelit meal in the snow, and, in a brassy interlude, performed a pole dance. Olivia described the shoot as a guerilla-style effort. She didn’t have a script, instead improvising based on Cheslik’s instructions. “I said, ‘I’m a very literal person. You have to tell me exactly what you want, and I’ll go 100 percent,’” Olivia said.

Because of their work history, Olivia found it easy to slip back into collegial shenanigans with Tews. “Ryland is so easy to play off of. He’s already super cartoony,” she said. “You can never really tell whether he’s drunk or if that’s how he is.”

The Furrier and poor Jean Kayak. Photo courtesy of Olivia Graves.

Without a script or a real understanding of the movie’s structure, Olivia had no idea what to expect when she went to an early screening of Hundreds of Beavers in Milwaukee. “I’ll be honest, I was so skeptical,” she told me. When she joined the project, she figured she was just helping out a friend with his passion project. As she sat in the theater, she experienced the movie the way many audiences have: confusion, bafflement, and then a rising sense of delight.

Despite the success of Hundreds of Beavers, Olivia isn’t planning to pursue a career in acting. “If this just so happened to lead to something, that would be cool. But I’m not going to audition for things or get an agent,” she said. She’s excited to spend the autumn traveling, and she’ll keep making YouTube videos. She’s been toying with the idea of no longer making videos about witchcraft, explaining that it’s exhausting and that the occult community is — and she means this with love — “bat-shit crazy.”

I wondered how she thought about shifting the focus of her videos, since there are probably fans who would feel disappointed by the change. Did she feel beholden to other people’s expectations of her videos?

“People view content creators as their favorite store,” she replied. There’s consistency there: “They know [the store] has plant things, or witchy things, in my case. But all of a sudden, now it has travel things? Pole [dancing] things? They’re like, why is this happening?” Olivia told me that she can relate — she too has drifted from beloved creators after they changed course. But she’s also very aware that the internet has an insidious way of separating creators from their personhood. Content creators are people, and people evolve.

Due to the “wild shit” that people tend to air in comment sections, Olivia has learned to draw boundaries in her online life. She doesn’t seem conflicted about this. “I’ve never really been someone who’s there to please other people,” she said. When she publishes a new video, she looks at the comment section for the first 24 hours. Then she never glances at it again.

Olivia (all the way at the top!) and her pole community. Photo courtesy of Olivia Graves.

Olivia described teaching pole classes in real life as a “lifesaver” — an antidote to spending so much time online. It’s allowed her to travel for workshops and even meet members of her YouTube audience who sign up for classes. “I will always take in-person community over online community. Everybody would,” she said. It just takes more effort. Compared to the ease of online engagement, “Actual community is going to be inconvenient. You’re going to have to pick up your friend from your airport. You’re going to have to show up for something, even though you’re not in a great mood.”

Or you drive out to the woods of Milwaukee to participate in your friend’s weird project. Who knows what it could become?

Go rent the damn movie (<3),

Eliza