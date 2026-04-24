Wine Chat 101 with Eric!

Hello and welcome to an educational edition of The Scumbler. Eric Moorer — friend of the newsletter and “purveyor of sick liquids” at the excellent D.C. wine-bar-slash-ice-cream-joint Gemini — is back to teach us a thing or two about buying wine.

As I’ve mentioned before, I don’t drink very much because I simply don’t have the time or energy for hangovers. But I do love wine. What this means is that when I do have a glass or two, I’m willing to spend a little more on it, in order to really make the (literal) juice justify the squeeze. And what that means is that I can’t just walk into a wine shop and pick something at random, since I’m a bozo who doesn’t know a ton about grapes or regions. I’ve got to talk it out with the people in charge.

Conversations with wine sellers can feel intimidating when you don’t have much technical knowledge at your disposal, so I decided to do myself and all of my lovely readers a favor by asking Eric for some pointers. He’s incredibly good at making buying wine feel fun and easy-breezy — and every single bottle I’ve purchased from him has rocked. I trust his beverage philosophy completely.

Above the paywall, we’ve got Wine Chat 101. Below the paywall, we’ve got Eric’s recommendations for 10 excellent wines to drink this spring and summer, since these warmer temps are really screaming “go up to the roof and enjoy a chilled bottle with your friends in the golden light of the setting sun!!!” One of Eric’s picks is called “Party Kiwi,” and the label is an illustration of a kiwi wearing nipple tassels. This is the vibe we are after. For access to the rest of those recs, upgrade your subscription today.

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How to talk to a wine seller (with confidence!)

Learn three vocabulary terms

According to Eric, a basic grasp of three specific wine descriptors is enough to have a fruitful (sorry) conversation with a wine seller. He explains them below in sparkling (sorry!!!) detail.

Dryness: “A dry wine is one where the sugar has been completely consumed by yeast during fermentation. The truth is that you rarely need to tell someone that you’re looking for a dry wine — with very few exceptions, wines are dry. But people come in with different definitions of dryness, so it’s my job to figure out what they understand that term to mean.

When people ask for a dry red wine, they’re often referring to tannins, which physically dry your mouth out and give it a sandpapery feeling. Alternatively, people might ask for a dry wine because they’re mistaking fruitiness for sugar.”

Editor’s note: During the course of this conversation, I realized that I absolutely say “I want a dry wine” when what I mean is that I like mineralic and lemony flavors as opposed to those reminiscent of juicier fruits. If you can isolate the characteristics that you associate with dryness and communicate them to a wine seller, you’ll be in great shape!

Acidity: “Acidity is an important defining characteristic. Do you like high-acid wines or lower acid wines? In a lot of conversations I have with people, they’ll use the word ‘sour,’ which is also fine — most often they’re referring to acidity. When people say that they’re looking for a ‘crisp’ or ‘fresh’ wine, high acidity [can give them that experience].”

Body: “A lot of professionals present it as: What type of milk would you compare it to? But you can use whatever description you have for body — they don’t have to be the ‘right words.’ Someone once said to me, ‘I like something pillowy and lush.’ Cool! I got that. It’s fuller-bodied and not necessarily tannic.”

Explain the vibe you’re chasing, in your own words

“A customer once told me that they were looking for a crunchy wine. They meant lighter, tacky tannins, maybe a soil-y, forest floor-y, leafy quality that reminds you of fall. That was a great one. Somebody called a wine beachy one time — yes. If you can give me one and a half technical terms, plus a vibe, we’re in a good spot.”

Talk about the last great bottle of wine you enjoyed

“This gives me a lot of information. Even if somebody doesn’t remember the grape variety, if they can remember how it made them feel and what about it they enjoyed, I can get them somewhere in that ballpark.”

Tell them what you’re going to be pairing it with

“Explain the wine you want in the context of the meal you’re having. If you’re making chicken piccata, we’ll want something with acid to match the intensity of the lemon, but we also want something with other flavors and characteristics so it’s not a wash-out. [Similarly,] tannins are a good match for fat.”

Name-check your other favorite drinks

“Even if you’ve never had wine before, you’ve had interactions with other beverages. The refreshment of bubbles in a soda mimics what acid does in wine. If someone tells me that they love a Diet Coke on a hot day, that’s helpful — I’d recommend something crisp and bright that has a decent amount of fruit to it but isn’t necessarily fruit-driven.”

Release your wine biases

“A lot of people tell me they don’t like sweet wine. In many cases, it’s because they’ve been presented with sweet wine in a way that doesn’t allow it to shine — for instance, in a five-ounce pour without [the accompaniment of] a cheese or something spicy. You’re riddled with this terrible feeling of intoxication, which is followed by an even more terrible hangover the next day. In reality, you should have gotten a three-ounce pour, accompanied by foods that help you understand the value of that wine.”

Such a cute kiwi :)

Eric’s 10 favorite wines for this spring and summer

You should absolutely go have a juicy (I’ll stop) conversation with your local wine expert and tell them all about your soda preferences… but you can also use this handy guide to some gorgeous wines that you can buy right this minute.