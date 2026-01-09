As Oprah famously said in that one Weight Watchers commercial, I love bread. Who doesn’t? But my bread fixation has grown more intense since I moved to D.C. and started buying loaves of sourdough from Ellē, the coffee shop and restaurant a few doors down from our friends at La Tejana.

The Ellē sourdough is transcendent. You’ll want a vacuum nearby when you cut into a new loaf, because it will send a spray of crackly, crunchy crumbs all over your countertop and floor. The crust is crisp and dark — it tastes almost caramelized — but the inside remains ultra-chewy and pillowy. I keep mine in a gallon-size Ziploc bag after I’ve busted into it, and even though a sealed plastic environment would seem to be a recipe for mold, this sourdough is so powerful that it has never once developed a case of the blue fuzzies. It gets a little stale after about a week, but a just few minutes in the toaster restores its deliciousness.

Today in the newsletter I am thrilled to share an interview with Daniel Ramirez, the current head baker at Ellē and keeper of its sourdough secrets. A 35-year-old Libra, Daniel studied business in Charlotte, North Carolina, but soon followed his heart into yeastier territory. After arriving in D.C., he worked at a number of popular bakeries — Bread Furst, Call Your Mother, and Tatte — before landing at the bustling Mount Pleasant joint.

Daniel kindly posed for a photo with one of his creations.

When we met up for coffee in December, it was immediately apparent that Daniel is a lifelong learner — a student of YouTube University as well as the many bakeries where he’s worked. He loves to play around with bread and experiment with new techniques, and he’s encouraging of those trying to do the same at home. (He’s not one to gatekeep his sourdough starter or recipes.)

As I learned this morning while running some final fact-checks on this story, Daniel is actually on the precipice of moving to Atlanta for family reasons — meaning tomorrow, Saturday, is his final day at Ellē! He told me that it’s been a privilege and a joy working at the shop, and he assured me that the bakery is in great hands moving forward. But if you want to experience Daniel’s talents for yourself, I recommend you scamper over there ASAP to nab a loaf of bread (or three).

Enjoy our conversation below (edited, as always, for clarity and length) and make sure to catch Daniel’s D.C. bakery and dining recs at the bottom! And now, it’s time for…

Let’s start with your superhero origin story. How did you get into making bread?

While I was studying business, a friend let me borrow the Tartine Bakery cookbook. I made some bread at home and became obsessed. It was garbage compared to what I make now. Like, flat and dense — I timed everything wrong. But I was so happy and proud of it. I took my bread out of the oven right before I left to go to work at 6 a.m. and brought it in the car with me.

I feel like the floor is high for bread. Even if it’s not perfect, it’s still bread.

That’s what I try to tell people, too. They’re like, “Oh, I messed it up.” And I’m like, “Is it good? If you put a little butter on it, is it amazing?” Most likely yes.

How did you make the jump from baking bread at home to going pro?

My wife and I moved to Iowa for her degree as a physical therapist, and I started working at Bread Garden Market in Iowa City, a little coffee shop and family-run grocery store that had a bakery as well. I really wanted to make bread there, but they weren’t hiring, so I became a barista. I heard that one of the pastry cooks was leaving, and I didn’t necessarily want to make pastries, but I was like, “You want me to roll pie shells for hours and hours? I’ll do it.”

It was immediately pretty fun getting to work with professional equipment. I watched a lot of YouTube videos, just random people doing their production baking — that’s still something I enjoy doing. I had my first close call with one of the machines there. I was mixing donut dough, and I stopped the machine but immediately stuck my hand in there to grab the dough. It wasn’t done spinning. The hook hit my arm and pinned it against the bowl, bending it ever so slightly.

That’s scary! At full speed, would it have broken your arm?

Yeah. That was a nice little warning from the world. Like, hey, slow down a little bit.

My whole time at Bread Garden Market, my goal was to get into the bread department. I don’t know why I’m drawn to bread, but that’s what I wanted to do. So, again, when I heard one of the bakers was quitting, I was immediately like, “Hey, I’m available a couple days a week. Whatever I can do.”

The owners gave us free range. Like, you think you can make better bread? Go for it. You want to do higher hydration or a different baguette recipe? Sure. For someone who was just learning bread, it was awesome.

What were some of your favorite experiments?

The biggest one for me was baguettes. I wanted to develop a recipe from the very basics: water, yeast, salt. From one day to the next, I’d change the salt or the water, or add a bit of a pre-ferment, or try a different flour. That was a cool way to see, in a somewhat scientific way, [how that changed the bread].

An action shot from Daniel’s camera roll.

And you and the Ellē team won D.C.’s best baguette competition in 2024!

That was unexpected. Not that we don’t make good bread, but there’s so much good bread in the city. We just wanted to show our bread and have fun.

Baguettes are my favorite thing to bake, mostly because they hide the least sins. Your baguette is what it is. They’re really only good for a day — you can make croutons after that — and they’re really only good for, like, 12 hours.

I would say we won that competition because we made our baguettes at the last second. I had people stay back to pull the baguettes out of the oven while I set up. If you pull them out of the oven three hours ago vs. 15 minutes ago, it’s a huge difference. Not to take anything away from our baguettes, but the timing is so important.

What makes baguettes so fragile?

There are so few ingredients — no sugar, butter, or fat. That’s what [preserves] most breads. And because of the shape, there’s very little moisture. It’s a lot of surface area, so it tends to stale faster than a sourdough. You also don’t want to bake it as hard as a sourdough, so your crust is ideally super thin and crispy, which means there’s less barrier for your moisture to escape.

I’m learning so much. And how did you break into the D.C. baking scene?

We moved to Leesburg, Virginia, for a little bit, but I came to work in D.C. because this is where the food jobs are. In my Googling, I found Bread Furst. I immediately applied. They liked what I had to say — I was young and wanted to learn — and I went to work in the pastry department because I felt like I needed to get a more well-rounded education. I was like, If I’m ever going to open a bakery or manage more people, I need a basic understanding of everything else.

Cecile Mouthon, the pastry chef there, is incredibly talented and a good manager. I learned everything [at Bread Furst]. You start by literally putting egg wash on [pastries] and putting them in the oven. Then you get to mix biscuits or donuts — very simple things. Then you get to start decorating cakes, making butter cream, and doing lamination. I’d unlock new skills, like testing the sugar for temperature by dipping your hand in an ice bucket and putting it in the boiling syrup to feel the texture.

Whoa.

I was like, this woman’s insane.

So cool, though! I’d love to hear about your hours as a baker. My understanding is that they are… very early?

They varied a lot for me. Six to 2 p.m. has been my schedule lately, and that’s, like, the most humane schedule I’ve ever had.

What was the earliest or toughest?

I did overnights at Bread Furst for a little bit. Those were like 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. I did something similar at Call Your Mother.

What happens on the overnight shift?

You come in, and there’s already dough waiting for you to mix. You’re by yourself, which is the best part. You can blast whatever music you want and get into a flow. You’re starting longer projects and anything that doesn’t require a lot of help. At Bread Furst, we’d do two batches of ciabatta, the first batch of baguettes, bagels, morning buns. Overnight at Call Your Mother consisted of baking bagels for seven or eight hours straight.

The best photo Daniel sent me: “Dough goblins... you have to have a little whimsy, a little play in the day.”

That sounds exhausting but also kind of liberating. Was it fun in a certain way?

Being tired wasn’t, but it wasn’t monotonous enough to get boring. Shakira helped a lot. She has an unplugged album from MTV that’s very good. Shakira and Juanes were my mainstays. And once in a while — this one I got from my Bread Furst days — Girl Talk. When you need to scoop 1,000 cookies, you put on Girl Talk.

We’ve avoided overnights at Ellē. It’s fun to be in that shift, but then you get out and you’re a zombie for the rest of the day. Your social life suffers a lot. Managing an overnight team is very difficult, too, because you’re not going in at 1 a.m. to supervise. You’ve got to trust them and be grateful that you have somebody filling that role.

You’ve obviously worked at a bunch of bakeries around D.C. Is it a tight-knit community?

I would say I’ve baked with 80% of the bakers in D.C. A Baked Joint is the only place that I haven’t worked or staged, or know somebody that has directly worked there, but I love their product. It gets real chummy and cozy. But if you burn a bridge, somebody’s going to call you.

The community is also very helpful. A couple months ago, one of our newer bakers took our sourdough starter and put it all into one recipe, when it was supposed to be used for the whole day. They texted me an hour later like, “Hey, we don’t have any starter.” I was like, “What are you talking about? Whadja do?!” Luckily, someone’s boyfriend worked at Bread Alley — I was like, “Call your boyfriend, we need starter.” I called two other friends, and they were like, “Oh, we can spare 100 grams, two pounds, whatever.”

This seems like a good time to talk about Ellē’s sourdough. I had been wondering if it’s so good because you have some legendary starter that’s been bubbling away for 20 years. But it doesn’t sound like its success necessarily comes down to the provenance of the starter.

There’s a lot of romanticism about, like, 100-year-old starters. The idea of that is really cool. If you have starter that was your grandma’s and you’re still carrying on that task, that’s amazing. But it’s not the same starter by any means.

Because it’s turning itself over continually?

Yeah. The maintenance of that starter is important, though. Most people feed, or should feed, their starter twice a day. Then there are water and temperature controls. Some days you come in, and the starter hasn’t risen at all. Then you have to adjust. I’ve had people look at me like you’re being a little drastic because I’ve moved its cart two feet over because it feels a little warmer there. All of those tiny details matter. Everything you can control should always be controlled.

I also think our starter is delicious because we use flour from Deep Roots, which is freshly milled local flour from Virginia. It adds a bit more funk.

Daniel’s gorgeous loaves!

This is maybe an impossible question, but what’s the best or most memorable bread you’ve encountered recently?

I had this ciabatta at Tail Up Goat not that long ago, and it was really good because it tasted incredibly yeasty. It almost tasted like someone didn’t know what they were doing. You can push into what you think is “wrong” in such an interesting way — like, just make an over-proofed, over-yeasted dough — and it can be delicious. [It was a great example of] trying to aim less for technical perfection and pushing the flavors a little more.

What have you added to the menu at Ellē that you’ve been really excited about?

Against my own best judgment, I’ve added a lot of things. I love to play, and my favorite part of the job is learning new things. But I’ll say the olive bread.

The one with orange zest and thyme?

Yeah. That was born of my hatred of olive bread. I’ve never been a kalamata or super briny olive guy. But I like a plate of olives with a little orange rind, lemon, and oil. So I did that with Castelvetrano olives. The ones we get are so buttery and herby.

I’m also not a big olive bread person, and I tried yours because a friend recommended it. It’s great! Moving outside the Ellē kitchen, what are you and your wife getting up to when you’re off the clock?

We have the same schedule — Sundays and Mondays off — which is the best thing. I’m very intense about my schedule being protected that way, because for a long time I was working overnight and our schedules didn’t match.

Sundays are fairly formulaic. Wake up, coffee. I like a pourover, she likes a Moka pot; I don’t like a Moka pot, and she doesn’t like drip coffee. We’ll go to the Dupont farmer’s market, spend way too much money, and be too ambitious about the cooking we’ll do for the week. Then we’ll make a trip to Wegmans for the rest of our groceries — we’re a little obsessed with Wegmans. On Mondays, ideally we’ll make it to one of the many great things in D.C., like a museum.

And what’s your best advice for home bakers?

[Air] temperature is so, so, so, so important. If your dough is hot and your kitchen is cold, it’s going to cool off fast, so check on it more than you think. Poke it, touch it, don’t be afraid of it.

Starters are resilient. People are very precious about them, but I’ve seen horrible things happen to starters. I’ve seen Coca-Cola get spilled into one. I just fed it a few times and it came back. You can freeze starter — it won’t make the best bread, but after a few feeds it’ll bounce back.

I’m also very opposed to people charging for starter. You should be able to walk into any bakery that makes amazing starter, and they should give some to you, unless they don’t have any because they’ve used up what they had to spare.

I love that attitude. Share the wealth.

Always share. Even recipes. People ask me for them all the time, and I’m like, “Sure.” You’re not going to be able to do 100% what I do here because you don’t have an industrial oven, but do what you can with it. And if you make a better recipe than me, then that just pushes me to be better.

Daniel Ramirez’s favorite spots in D.C.

Bread Furst: “My first love. The jambon beurre — the baguette ham and cheese sandwich — is unbelievable. It’s huge, simple, and so good. So are the canelés, ham and cheese croissants, and regular croissants. Their ooey-gooey cake is delicious, too.”

Manifest Bread: “I love Manifest Bread. I wanted to work there, but I was unwilling to make the commute. It was dumb of me, but I’ve learned my limits.”

Seylou: “At Seylou and Manifest, they’re both working with freshly milled grains, so you’re getting flavor you can’t find anywhere else. It’s whole wheat-y and a little denser and more bitter. What they’ve managed to do with fresher ingredients is really impressive. It’s a musician’s musician kind of thing.”

Un Je Ne Sais Quoi: “We go there after the Dupont Market and get their fougasse. It’s a brioche with orange blossom and sugar chunks. Very nice.”

Yellow: “The most exciting thing there is the orange blossom croissant. It’s like you’re eating a donut — it’s so much more than a plain croissant. Alicia Wang, the pastry chef there, used to work for me at Tatte, and before that, I was obsessed with her lamination [technique] at The Line hotel. I think those were the best croissants. Alicia is an absolute workhorse, incredibly talented, and also so nice. Not fair.”

Reveler’s Hour: “We got all of the wine for our wedding from them, so we got a little buddy-buddy. They treat you well. Speaking of bread that changes your life, their garlic knot is so good. Very garlicky, incredibly oily. I have a dream of bringing in some marinara sauce, because they don’t give you any. I’m like, This is incredible. Could it be even better?”

Astoria: “My absolute favorite. It’s so good and so punchy. They have this potato sliver dish that blew my mind — the texture of it is crunchy, like a raw potato. It feels wrong, but it’s so delicious.”

Daniel had lots of amazing advice for home bakers, but he also has some guidance for those of us who aren’t industrious enough to make our own bread (hello). When he’s bringing a loaf home from work, he likes to slice it right away and freeze it in a plastic bag. “Then I heat it up in a cast iron pan — or whatever pan — with a little oil,” he says. “I’m very opposed to putting your bread in the broiler and letting it dry out. I like direct heat. I want it to get griddled and toasted.”

May your bread always be lightly fried and perfectly crispy. Have a great weekend, and, as always, write to me with your suggestions for the next Most Interesting Person in D.C.!

I love bread,

Eliza