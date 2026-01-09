The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Serena Thomas's avatar
Serena Thomas
Jan 17

I loved this interview with Daniel and I’ve probably enjoyed his delicious work in the past! This article led me to Manifest Bread and I’m SO happy that it did - it’s my new favorite bakery and I’ve been twice since this interview came out. Thanks for sharing!

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1 reply by Eliza Brooke
Aileen Cruz's avatar
Aileen Cruz
Jan 15

I loved bread before reading this and I love it even more now. Great interview, Eliza. Wish I lived in D.C.!

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