The Scumbler

The Scumbler

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Jenny
Feb 6Edited

Pardon me while I fangirl all over you—I *loved* that profile of Katina Danabassis in Elle. After I saw Past Lives I couldn’t stop talking about the perfection of the costuming, and I was shocked that no one had written about it… and then you did! This post comes at a perfect time (tested positive for Covid this morning).

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1 reply by Eliza Brooke
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Kremerica
Feb 6

love this post. would be so cool, and love to see a post (and perhaps you've done this?!) on the styles and fashion from the 1950s and 60s films like Sabrina, Breakfast at Tiffany's, Roman Holiday, North By Northwest, Bringing Up Baby ('38) etc. Anyway - this was great!

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