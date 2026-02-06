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I used to cover fashion full-time, and even though I haven’t been to a runway show in moons, I still feel the call of fashion week around this time each year. Designers just showed their couture collections in Paris, including some exciting debuts from Jonathan Anderson at Dior and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. (If you’re interested in what Daniel Roseberry is doing at Schiaparelli, you should follow his sister Liz Fox Roseberry, who posted a series of charming videos from the brand’s atelier during couture week.) In a few days, New York Fashion Week begins. For me, it recalls weekend mornings spent traipsing (happily!) up and down the West Side Highway to far-flung shows, the icy wind stinging my cheeks.

In celebration of the season (and in avoidance of the snow and ice outside), I’m sharing a list of my all-time favorite fashion documentaries, which are perfect for a cozy weekend indoors. To me, the primary measure of a good fashion doc is how much behind-the-scenes access the filmmaker got. I don’t want talking heads. I don’t need someone to explain why Anna Wintour is a big deal. I want to see her, sunglasses off, delivering hard truths to a designer during a showroom appointment. The fashion industry thrives on exclusivity, and I want to get as close to the inner sanctum as possible.

These docs deliver. I can confirm this because I’ve rewatched most of them… an alarming number of times. But to expand my own worldview, I also asked a few friends to pitch in their favorites. I’m always looking for new recommendations, so share yours in the comments, too!

In no particular order…

The designer, the pigeon. ( Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton)

Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton

Dir. Loïc Prigent, 2007

I love a documentary that has a distinctive visual sensibility. Loïc Prigent’s style is antic, playful, and irreverent — the perfect match for a designer who loves bad taste and first appears onscreen in a bulbous pigeon costume, dressed up for his company’s Venice-themed holiday party. When Jacobs leaves a meeting with Yayoi Kusama, Prigent, in voiceover, supposes that he is still thinking about the artist’s signature polka dots. Onscreen, a cloud of colorful dots bubbles up from the designer’s head.

Prigent follows Jacobs as he develops new collections for his eponymous brand, as well as Louis Vuitton, where he was creative director at the time. He’s a lot more interested in the now than in explaining fashion history, which is a good thing: As a result, the film is a snapshot of the beating heart of the mid-aughts fashion industry. Highlights include rare footage of Anna Wintour smiling while inspecting Jacobs’s latest crop of LV bags, a supercut of Jacobs lighting up a stream of cigarettes, and a radiant Sofia Coppola (one of Jacobs’s longtime friends and director of an upcoming doc about the designer) reclining on a couch while pregnant with Romy Mars.

Two cool dudes named Wim and Yohji. ( Notebook on Cities and Clothes)

Notebook on Cities and Clothes

Dir. Wim Wenders, 1989

Filmmaker Wim Wenders goes even further than Prigent when it comes to infusing his own style into what is, ostensibly, a documentary about the designer Yohji Yamamoto. At the start of the film, Wenders monologues, in voiceover, about what it means to have an identity. He films interviews with Yamamoto, then plays the footage on little digital screens and films those screens. If you go in wanting a clear view into Yamamoto’s process, you’re not going to get it. But if you accept Notebook on Cities and Clothes as a mash-up of two artists’ aesthetics and philosophies, it’s a whole vibe. And great one at that!

As I wrote in a Scumbler review of the film last year, it’s not heavy on atelier footage. What you do get is very nice, though. I loved seeing Yamamoto backstage at a fashion show and sitting on the floor of his studio, pinning a model’s skirt. In that scene, he wears what I consider a perfect outfit: a loose long-sleeved shirt tucked into baggy trousers, cinched with a belt and paired with leather lace-up shoes, every item a different shade of black. That alone is worth the price of admission (presently, a subscription to the Criterion Channel).

Raf is cooking. ( Dior and I )

Dior and I

Dir. Frédéric Tcheng, 2014

I love that Raf Simons is kind of the villain of this movie, which documents the Belgian designer’s arrival at Dior in 2012. By “the villain,” I mean he’s uncompromising in his vision, a little impatient, and, on one occasion, combative with the executive who tends to Dior’s haute couture clients. (There’s a scuffle over the allocation of a seamstress’s time after she is dispatched to New York to handle a fitting for a VIP customer.) Simons probably wouldn’t come off as such a pill if it weren’t for the presence of his right-hand man and former intern, Pieter Mulier, a sweetie pie with a dimpled chin and a big smile who quickly earns the trust of the studio’s premières, or head seamstresses. (You’ll find yourself softening on Simons when he starts crying at the end of his first couture show.)

Like many of the films on this list, Dior and I was enlightening when it came out and, in the years since, has become a cool time capsule. It was my first introduction to Mulier, who, in 2021, became a fashion superstar when he took the top job at Alaïa. (As Lauren Sherman put it in a recent edition of Line Sheet, “Mulier pulled off what the industry thought was impossible with the tiny, pristine brand that has all kinds of specific rules and codes: He made it bigger and more modern without ruining it.”) This week, he was named Chief Creative Officer at Versace. To think that we knew him back when!

The film is in English, but this YouTube clip was subtitled in French. ( The September Issue)

The September Issue

Dir. R.J. Cutler, 2009

I’m pretty sure this is the first fashion doc I ever saw. It captures the making of the September 2007 issue of Vogue, which coincided with the peak of my high school obsession with the fashion world. Weirdly, I wrote an extremely salty review of The September Issue for my college newspaper in the fall of my freshmen year. I just re-read it, and either I was trying way too hard to sound cool and unimpressed or my editor thought my first draft was overly credulous. Please do not Google!

My current statement is that The September Issue is well worth a watch (or three). It’s a nice primer on Wintour’s outsize role in the fashion industry and her daily work leading Vogue, but the most interesting scenes show the magazine staff coping with their boss’s decisive feedback. Sitting down to a plastic clamshell of salad at her desk, creative director Grace Coddington tells Cutler’s team that she’s in “a really foul mood” because photos keep getting axed from one of her photo shoots. (Incidentally, it’s one of my all-time favorite Vogue spreads.)

Perhaps the most instructive moment in the movie involves Coddington, in a rare peaceful moment, gazing at the streets of Paris from the back of a town car: “[Photographer Norman Parkinson] taught me to always keep your eyes open. Never go to sleep in the car or anything like that. Keep watching, because whatever you see out the window, or wherever, can inspire you.” A reminder, from the year 2007, to get off your phone!

Dries

Dir. Reiner Holzemer, 2017

A portrait of fashion’s chillest designer and the maker of all my favorite shoes on The RealReal. Within the fashion world, Dries Van Noten reads as a beacon of normalcy: He led his brand from Antwerp and retired, in 2024, at the sensible age of 66. (Technically he’s still involved with certain aspects of the business, but stepping down from the top job is more of a retirement than most designers manage.)

My favorite parts of this documentary involve Van Noten knocking around his gorgeous garden. (Flowers were a recurring motif in his incredible array of prints.) And, yes, living on a 55-acre park isn’t most people’s definition of normalcy, but it does make for an earthy (yet aspirational) watch.

Andrew Bolton in the archives. ( The First Monday in May)

The First Monday in May

Dir. Andrew Rossi, 2016

This might be the fashion doc that I’ve watched more than any other. It follows both the making of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2015 fashion exhibit (China: Through the Looking Glass) and the planning of that year’s Met Gala. You get a nice dose of Wintour, as well as some tasty close-ups of the names on the Met Gala seating chart (“Aaron Rodgers / Olivia Munn’s BF”). But I’ve always liked The First Monday in May as an early portrait of the exhibit’s curator, Andrew Bolton, who was promoted to the top curatorial job at the Met’s Costume Institute in September 2015.

I interviewed Bolton for the Financial Times in 2023, and his energy appeals to my personal sensibilities. In the doc, he comes off as quietly ambitious and self-doubting — he shares a lingering worry that his Met colleagues will find him out as a fraud — and he looks bookish in his glasses and short Thom Browne suits. He’s positioned as something of an underdog: Costume was, at least at the time, one of the least-respected departments within the museum, despite the glitz of the Wintour machine powering it. In the intervening years, however, Bolton has become a heavyweight player in the fashion world and one half of the industry’s leading power couples, with Browne. (You have to see their Manhattan mansion.) Again, a real time capsule!

Unzipped

Dir. Douglas Keeve, 1995

Admittedly, I haven’t seen this iconic Isaac Mizrahi documentary in years, so the details are a bit blurry. But! If you want the fizz and drama of a fashion show coming together in real time — especially one featuring Linda! Naomi! Kate! Cindy! — nothing is better than Unzipped. (It’s also a nice chaser after catching Mizrahi’s cameo in Marty Supreme.)

And now, a few bonus picks from my friends!

Versailles ’73: American Runway Revolution

Dir. Deborah Riley Draper, 2012

Julia Rubin, Bloomberg Businessweek editor: “It’s hard to imagine a time when a fashion show could change history, and yet! A runway faceoff between five scrappy American designers (and a pioneering group of Black models) and five established French ones did just that.”

Bill Cunningham New York

Dir. Richard Press, 2011

Chris Gayomali, SSENSE editor and author of HEAVIES: “As compelling and principled an argument for fashion you’ll ever encounter in a world full of horrors; to Bill, ‘it’s armor to survive the reality of everyday life.’”

Julia adds that she actually made an appearance in Bill Cunningham New York: “Bill photographed me in the summer of 2008, when I was interning at YSL; he was often stationed right by our office at 57th and 5th, and people I worked with were featured in his column regularly. I ended up in one about New York women (he called me a New York woman!) wearing black in the sweltering heat. The photo showed up again in the doc, during a scene showing how they translate the newspaper pieces to online slideshows. I do feel I peaked at 20.”

Valentino: The Last Emperor

Dir. Matt Tyrnauer, 2008

Maura Brannigan, journalist and author of Clotheshorse: “I’m obsessed with this intimate portrait of Valentino Garavani in the final years before his retirement. It’s kind of insane in its opulence, but does a tremendous job of showcasing the exacting standards of haute couture’s old guard.”

Ed. note: Garavani passed away a few weeks ago at age 93. No better time to spend a few hours appreciating his work!

The True Cost

Dir. Andrew Morgan, 2015

Maura again: “A must-watch for anyone with any degree of interest in the fashion industry. This is a sobering exposé on fast fashion’s human and environmental toll, following the global supply chain from Bangladeshi factories to American shopping malls.”

Portfolio

Dir. Robert Guralnick, 1986

Fawnia Soo Hoo, journalist and author of Whatever Nevermind: “Portfolio is [an extremely] ’80s-looking ‘fictionalized documentary’ about the cutthroat NYC modeling industry, with appearances from photographer Steven Meisel and a 17-year-old Paulina Porizkova. Big ’80s models like Carol Alt and Kelly Emberg, as well as actress-slash-model Kelly Lynch (who was just in Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire), also have cameos.”

Paris Is Burning

Dir. Jennie Livingston, 1990

Ed. note: When I messaged costume designer Katina Danabassis (whose work you know from Materialists, Past Lives, and the forthcoming The Drama), I asked for either a fashion doc OR a doc that has inspired her own design work.

Katina: “For me, one of the most important documentary films — for both fashion and culture — is Paris is Burning. [The movie, which focuses on the New York Ballroom scene,] underscores the brilliant ways that these beautiful humans express themselves through clothing, and reveals an incredibly powerful subculture and community. I don’t think we could have predicted how much of a contribution drag culture would have made to our current culture, but it’s formidable.

What I also love about the film is that it’s not about luxury goods or commodities. It’s about self-expression and people using what means they have to communicate their personhood. The extravagant looks they make are so impressive and are deeply inspiring to me. This is a film with grit and humor and tenderness, and so much natural style it’s painful. Protect the dolls!”

There’s so much fashion to behold! Enjoy these picks, and let me know what you think of them once you’ve watched.

Don’t forget to look out the window,

Eliza