In solidarity with tomorrow’s National Shutdown in protest of ICE (no work, no school, no shopping), this newsletter is coming out a day early. This edition of The Scumbler features a lot of great stores… browse them today or save ‘em for Saturday!

And speaking of recommendations for places to spend your money, here are a few organizations doing important work in Minnesota right now, courtesy of my friends and family in the Twin Cities: MONARCA Rapid Response Line (trains people to be observers and patrollers, sends out ICE alerts), the Immigrant Defense Network (acts as a community resource hub), the Immigrant Rapid Response Fund (provides essentials like food and housing, as well as legal defense services), and the newly renamed Post Modern Times Cafe (serves free food to everyone except ICE). For more opportunities to donate, check out Stand With Minnesota’s full list.

Pretty much any time I’m traveling to a new city, I ask my friend Kristen Valaika for shopping recommendations. She typically obliges by dropping a link to one of her many “psycho maps” — Google maps brimming with dozens of fantastic shops, restaurants, museums, and art galleries. Kristen is one of the most well-traveled people I know, and she also has exquisite taste. When Alex and I went to London last year, we spent about an hour in 8 Holland Street cooing over Al Bates’s textured patchwork wall hangings and Prue Piper’s deliciously disturbing earthenware vessels. Were it not for Kristen’s seal of approval, I guarantee I would have missed out on this rapturous experience.

Maintaining a rolodex of unique stores is a professional necessity for Kristen. She’s been a creative director, trend forecaster, and brand storyteller at Anthropologie, J.Crew, and Marriott, where she currently works in content marketing for the hotel group’s luxury brands. As Kristen explains it, “It’s been my job to dissect the zeitgeist and understand what moves us, visually and culturally… Part of that has included keeping my finger on the pulse and clocking emerging trends, cities, tastemakers, and brands before everyone else.”

On a practical level, this might mean traveling to the Frieze Art Fair to scout trends that are likely to trickle into the fashion sphere (glitter! neon!) or flying to Berlin to shop for vintage clothing that will become reference samples at J.Crew. Hence: the ever-growing psycho maps.

Kristen, courtesy of Kristen!

I’m going to share Kristen’s recs for 12 special stores in New York, Berlin, Rome, Milan, Paris, Marseille, London, Barcelona, Vienna, and Kyoto (whew!) in a second. But first, in the interest of teaching a newsletter writer to fish, I asked how she goes about finding all of these gems, so that we all may learn from her example.

If you want to get a little philosophical about it, Kristen’s strategy starts with curiosity and an eagerness to talk to people. These are crucial qualities in great shoppers and creative directors alike. “If I’m reading an article and I don’t know a word or a person, I look it or them up,” Kristen told me. “Having a voracious appetite for knowledge — and a humble attitude about that — is really important.” In addition to asking for more information without embarrassment, she shamelessly strikes up conversations with strangers. Wherever she is in the world, Kristen is always finding opportunities to learn from the people around her, like the cool couple in their 70s whom she met at a hotel in Corsica and subsequently got coffee with in Paris.

Tactically speaking, Kristen is picky about assembling her own sources of recommendations: Condé Nast Traveler, Prior, AnOther Magazine (for news about art shows and cultural events), and individual tastemakers like Simon Porte Jacquemus and Brenda Hashtag. When she stumbles into a tasteful store or gallery, she talks to the people working there and asks where they’re shopping, eating, and spending their time. Nobody has better intel than a stylish local.

With that, here are Kristen’s Special Stores (Vol. 1). Bookmark this page for your next trip!

107 Rue Paradis, Marseille

“Honestly, probably the coolest store in France. A multi-faceted retail concept inclusive of a café, grocer, clothing boutique, and also a bed and breakfast. You can have it all. They have Jacquemus knitwear, great Paco Rabanne, jewelry from my friends at Simuero in Valencia, and both high fashion and emerging designers. Marseille is full of energy post-Covid, yet not nearly so picturesque as Paris and therefore appealing to a much cooler segment of tourists. It’s cheaper, grittier, and more local.”

Best thing she bought there: “An extremely cropped Jacquemus knit that’s all underboob. I bought it for my 31st birthday!”